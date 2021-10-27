Steve Henn Joins WIT Legal as Chief Revenue Officer

"Steve has the knowledge, experience, and vision to help us become the category king of the expert witness industry." Tweet this

Steve has served as a C-Suite executive and strategic advisor to technology and software providers throughout his career. In those positions, he was tasked with developing or reinventing companies to create new markets and opportunities for accelerated revenue growth and profitability. Under his leadership, companies have improved their internal performance and capitalized on their market advantage. He seeks to help WIT elevate its brand awareness among top attorneys working on complex cases and to further disrupt the expert witness space with WIT's approach to building teams of consulting and testifying experts with a focus on emerging and evolving areas of litigation.

"What excites me about WIT is their entrepreneurial spirit and attitude towards redefining the expert witness industry," said Steve Henn, WIT Chief Revenue Officer. "WIT has a completely novel approach to the expert witness industry, and I look forward to helping them succeed."

Steve will manage WIT's business development teams and report directly to the President & CEO. He will be based out of WIT's midtown Manhattan headquarters.

About WIT Legal, LLC.

WIT is the only expert witness agency representing the world's top consulting and testifying experts. By anticipating major trends in litigation, WIT proactively builds teams consisting of academic and industry experts who have the credentials and experience to address our clients' needs. WIT has redefined the expert witness industry by bringing experts in the highest demand together under one virtual roof.

For more information about WIT, visit WITlegal.com and follow us at @WITexperts.

Media Inquiries:

Cindy Siegel

Director of Marketing, WIT Legal, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE WIT Legal, LLC

Related Links

https://www.witlegal.com

