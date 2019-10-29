Steve Moore Of Plattsburgh, New York Honored With 2019 Willard B. Simmons Independent Pharmacist Of The Year Award

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) is pleased to announce Steve Moore, PharmD, who along with his family, owns Condo Pharmacy in Plattsburgh, New York as the winner of the 2019 National Community Pharmacist Association (NCPA) Independent Pharmacist of the Year award. Moore received the award on Monday, October 28 at the General Session of the NCPA 2019 Annual Convention in San Diego, California.

NCPA’s 2019 Willard B. Simmons Independent Pharmacist of the Year Award Presentation. Left to Right: NCPA President Bill Osborn, PharmD; Steve Moore, PharmD (winner); and Mike McBride of Upsher Smith.

This annual award is given to a pharmacist who exhibits exemplary professional leadership, service to community and commitment to independent pharmacy. Upsher-Smith has sponsored the award in conjunction with NCPA for the past 11 years. The award is named in honor of Willard B. Simmons, a former executive secretary of NCPA (then known as the National Association of Retail Druggists) and a longtime trustee of the NCPA Foundation.

Condo Pharmacy provides traditional, long term care, compounding, and specialty pharmacy services and is part of the CPESN® USA national network of clinically integrated pharmacies. Pharmacies that are part of this network team up with other healthcare providers and insurers to render clinical care services to patients such as annual wellness visits, chronic care management and transition of care services from both inside and outside of the pharmacy. As a designated luminary for CPESN Upstate NY, Moore is helping combine Condo Pharmacy's high level of care with those of other like-minded pharmacies to offer new quality services to his market. In addition to his service to the patient community, Moore is also active within the professional community. He currently serves as board president of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York and is a member of NCPA, serving on its State Legislative Committee.

"Upsher-Smith is proud to partner with NCPA in recognizing the contributions of community pharmacists across the country," said Rusty Field, President and CEO, Upsher-Smith. "We are pleased to honor Steve Moore, a distinguished independent pharmacist who is carrying on his family's legacy of providing quality-driven service and exceptional care to members of the community."

"We appreciate Upsher-Smith's longstanding support of the Willard B. Simmons Independent Pharmacist of the Year Award," said B. Douglas Hoey, Pharmacist, MBA and NCPA's CEO. "Award recipients have exemplified what it means to be a community pharmacist and provide a high level of care - we are proud to partner with Upsher-Smith to recognize Steve Moore as this year's recipient."

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, it has brought generics and brands to a wide array of customers backed by an attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply.

As Upsher-Smith celebrates its 100-year anniversary, the company enters a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by its 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Upsher-Smith and Sawai plan to leverage each other for growth worldwide and embark on an exciting new chapter as they seek to deliver the best value for their stakeholders, and most importantly, Do More Good™ for the patients they serve. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA®)

Founded in 1898, the National Community Pharmacists Association is the voice for the community pharmacist, representing 22,000 pharmacies that employ 250,000 individuals nationwide. Community pharmacies are rooted in the communities where they are located and are among America's most accessible health care providers. To learn more, visit www.ncpanet.org.

Do More Good is a trademark of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Related Links

http://www.upsher-smith.com

