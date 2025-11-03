NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed filmmaker, actor, and former NYPD officer Steve Stanulis has officially signed on to direct the feature film Stripped, a provocative and hilarious dramedy that dives into the real lives, egos, and insecurities of male strippers behind the curtain. The project will move into pre-production this fall under Stanulis Films. Drawing from his own experience as a former Chippendales performer, Stanulis brings a rare authenticity and insider edge to the project — transforming raw stage energy into a deeply human, wildly entertaining cinematic experience.

Steve Stanulis Signs On to Direct "Stripped" — A Bold New Comedy Set to Enter Pre-Production

"This story isn't just about stripping — it's about identity, vulnerability, and what men hide behind their bravado," says Stanulis. "Having lived that world myself, I'm excited to bring the truth, comedy, and chaos of it all to the screen."

Based on the original stage play written and performed by Stanulis, Stripped is a sharp ensemble piece that blends outrageous humor with heartfelt honesty. The film explores the intersecting lives of five very different men — each hiding a personal struggle beneath the lights, laughter, and dollar bills. Stanulis, known for his work on Great Kills (Tubi, Amazon Prime), The Fifth Borough, and the true-crime hit Bulletproof, continues to carve a niche blending realism, grit, and entertainment industry insight. Production is slated to begin in late 2025, with casting and key department hires currently underway. Casting is being led by Donna McKenna, CSA, known for her acclaimed work on The Garden Left Behind, Blame, and The Subject. The film will be produced under Stanulis Films, with a targeted release in 2026.

