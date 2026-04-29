SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology today officially launched two smartphones at the Connect Next segment of DREAME NEXT in San Francisco: the AURORA NEX flagship smartphone and the AURORA LUX luxury smartphone. Together, the two devices introduce more than 10 breakthroughs across modular hardware design, proprietary software, imaging, and communications.

Steve Wozniak Surprisingly Appears at DREAME NEXT Dreame Unveils Two Smartphones with 10+ Industry Breakthroughs

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joined Dreame's Chang Xinwei for a conversation on the next decade of mobile phones — exploring how breakthrough engineering and a relentless pursuit of excellence define the future of the industry. As Wozniak put it, "Look at what you got today. How can you make it better? Improve it, improve it, keep taking steps towards the eventual great future." Counterpoint's general manager Jeff Fieldhack also participated, examining AURORA's market positioning from a technology and industry trends perspective.

AURORA NEX is built around a modular hardware architecture that allows users to physically reconfigure their device. Detachable modules include a stabilized action camera, a telephoto unit for low-light distance shooting, a satellite communications module for off-grid connectivity and emergency communication, and a smart module that operates independently to learn and adapt to user behavior. The approach is a departure from the fixed-hardware model that has defined smartphone design for over a decade. Powering the device is AURORA AIOS 1.0, a proprietary operating system designed around proactive service rather than passive response. The system operates with a traditional UI underneath and a native intelligent mode that adapts to user habits and initiates actions without prompting, supports multimodal interaction spanning touch, voice, and vision, and coordinates multiple intelligent agents to handle complex tasks end-to-end.

On the imaging side, AURORA delivers full-focal-range 200-megapixel capture, full-focal-range Lofic technology, 3D spatial modeling, 8K 60fps uncropped video recording, and 14-bit RAW multi-frame compositing, an imaging pipeline designed for both professional output and computational photography across all focal lengths. Communications capabilities are equally ambitious. Dreame has achieved wide-temperature frequency stability from -25°C to 40°C through a proprietary temperature-compensation algorithm that holds frequency deviation within 10ppm, completed RF front-end development covering global carrier frequencies in a single architecture, and achieved uninterrupted satellite voice calling with search and handshake latency reduced to under 10 seconds, 70 percent faster than the industry average.

The AURORA LUX takes the line into luxury territory. Each device is finished using techniques borrowed from fine jewelry and traditional craft, including hand-applied detailing, three-dimensional engraving, and methods drawn from centuries-old artisan traditions. The LUX is available across five design collections, each with a distinct visual identity.

Dreame started with motors and algorithms. AURORA is what happens when that same engineering discipline meets a device people carry every day. Dreame did not enter the smartphone market to follow. It entered because its solid technology foundation made it possible to build something that doesn't exist yet.

DREAME NEXT runs through April 30 at the Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco.

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About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global high-end technology brand built on a foundation of high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms. The company's product portfolio spans smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, intelligent cleaning appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care, designed to simplify daily life and give users more time for what matters. Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions with over 6,500 offline stores and serves more than 42 million households globally. As of December 31, 2025, the company has filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and holds over 3,000 granted patents.

SOURCE Dreame Technology