Steven Bramson Named CEO of Innovative Ergonomic Solutions

Bramson will also oversee IES's diversified, global portfolio of brands. These include: HAT Collective , which serves the contract office market with intuitive, ergonomic products such as height-adjustable tables, monitor arms, seating, power and accessories; HAT Collective Healthcare , a division of HAT Collective, which provides point of care products like mobile carts and wall mounts; Innovative Design Works (IDW ), which serves as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and designer of monitor arms, tablet mounts and point of sale systems for customers ranging from hospitality to retail; and several e-commerce brands.

"Steven brings deep knowledge of the markets we serve and is well positioned to lead IES at this time in the company's lifecycle," said IES Executive Chair and commercial furnishings industry veteran Kris Manos. "He is a proven leader who can solve challenges, unite people and create new opportunities. He is a great fit to the lead the team and serve our customers."

Mark Woods, Non-Executive Chairman of IES, and Partner and Head of North American Private Equity at Cathay Capital, the controlling shareholder of IES, commented: "During his time at IES, Steven's vision, leadership skills and business acumen have been instrumental in strengthening the existing IES platform while identifying significant growth avenues. Steven is relentless in his pursuit of excellence, and we are confident he will create significant value for all stakeholders."

Bramson brings more than 25 years of experience to the position. Prior to joining IES, he was the President of Humanscale North America, a leading manufacturer and global provider of ergonomic products and high performance seating. During his tenure there, he oversaw many of the company's largest divisions, implemented new organizational strategies and helped deliver significant revenue growth and increased market share.

"Joining IES last year was a great decision," said Bramson. "The company has built an excellent foundation through its brands and products, all designed to help people better interact with their technology. As CEO, I am eager to build on that foundation to further strengthen our culture, our capabilities and the service we provide to our customers."

About Innovative Ergonomic Solutions

Innovative Ergonomic Solutions is a private equity-backed platform with a collection of inventive brands focused on ergonomic workspace products and services that improve the health, wellness and productivity of users across a multitude of environments. IES serves a broad range of channels and markets including both corporate and home office, healthcare, hospitality, retail and point-of-sale. Its brands include HAT Collective, Innovative Design Works and others that serve the e-commerce market. IES is committed to product excellence and supporting the growth of ergonomics across North America, Europe, and Asia. More information about IES is available at www.team-ies.com

About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital Group is a global investment firm supporting companies at all stages throughout North America, Asia, Europe and Africa. By helping navigate the opportunities of globalization and sustainable transformation, Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its global platform connects people – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – across continents to share knowledge, the tools to scale, and achieve the extraordinary. Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages over $4.5B in assets, has completed over 220 buyouts, growth and venture capital investments with the global reach and local expertise from offices in Paris, New York, Shanghai, Munich, San Francisco, Beijing, Singapore, Shenzhen and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit www.cathaycapital.com

