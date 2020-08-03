Steven C. Sheskier, RN, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven C. Sheskier, RN, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon for his exceptional contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence with University Place Orthopedics.

Board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Sheskier has accrued more than three decades of professional experience in his field. He has gained valuable experience practicing sports and dance medicine for many years throughout his extensive career. In his current capacity at University Place Orthopedics, he offers a vast repertoire of expertise in Orthopedic Surgery, especially in lower extremities, and Total Ankle Replacement. He is dedicated to demonstrating the highest professionalism and integrity to provide exceptional patient care. Dr. Sheskier is affiliated with New York University Langone Medical Center, the New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases, and the Jersey City Medical Center.



Among his professional experiences, Dr. Sheskier worked with the NY Rangers for 13 years and has been the team physician for the woman's hockey team, the Riveters. Dedicated to delivering the highest standard of quality care to his patients, Dr. Sheskier tells his patients, "My forte is in the diagnosis of complex orthopedic problems and second opinions." To prepare for his acclaimed career, Dr. Sheskier graduated with his Medical Degree in 1982 from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Following the completion of medical school, he completed an internship at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center followed by his Orthopedic Surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh. Thereafter, Dr. Sheskier undertook his Foot and Ankle Surgery Fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. With the commitment to excellence, he is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.



Remaining abreast of the latest innovations in his field, Dr. Sheskier is a distinguished member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.



In his spare time, Dr. Sheskier enjoys reading and traveling.



Dr. Sheskier dedicates this recognition to his fellowship director, James Brodsky, MD, and to Dr. William Hamilton who taught him Dance Medicine.



For more information, please visit www.nyufootankle.com.

