Steven Gabel, MD, FACS Offers "No-Shave" Fue Hair Transplants

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gabel Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Steven Gabel is performing the "no-shave" follicular unit excision (FUE) donor harvest technique for hair restoration in Portland, Oregon. Using the "no-shave" FUE technique, patients can undergo a FUE hair transplant procedure while keeping the rest of the donor hair at its regular length. This allows patients to return to their regular lifestyle with minimal evidence that they had a hair transplant.

What is "No-Shave FUE"?

Sometimes called the "Celebrity FUE Hair Transplant", the "no-shave" FUE hair transplant is a surgical procedure where the donor hair is harvested while not cutting or trimming the rest of the hair in the back of the scalp. In the past, donor hair had to be trimmed to 1-mm in length. Now, during the "no-shave" FUE procedure, Dr. Gabel carefully selects and harvests only the individual grafts that he will transplant, leaving all others at normal length. Additionally, in the recipient area, the untrimmed hairs can help to hide the transplanted hair grafts. Since this is a time-consuming procedure, only approximately 1000 follicular unit grafts can be transplanted per session to achieve these results, which may lead to additional procedures over the course of 2 to 3 days.

Regrowth of new hair

As the transplanted follicular units grow, the area blends and thickens, adding density to the recipient area. "This procedure is for anyone who wants to camouflage the hair restoration procedure and return to their normal activities as soon as possible. Others are not aware that they have had anything done," said Dr. Gabel.

Dr. Steven Gabel

Dr. Gabel has been practicing hair restoration for over 18 years and is an internationally respected speaker on the subject. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery, Chairman of the Written Examination Committee, and sits on the Board of Directors. Dr. Gabel is the only physician in the Pacific Northwest endorsed by both the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons and the Coalition of Independent Hair Restoration Physicians. In 2019 he was elected by his peers for the distinguished Castle and Connolly Top Doctor Award as one of the top physicians in the country.

