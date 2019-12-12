Steven J. Kumble, Corinthian Capital Co-Founder, named Chairman Emeritus

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinthian Capital Group, LLC ("Corinthian") has announced that Steven J. Kumble – who co-founded the firm in 2005 together with CEO and President Peter Van Raalte and Executive Managing Director C. Kenneth Clay – has been named Chairman Emeritus of the firm.

"We thank Steve for his many years of leadership, dedication and insight, which helped grow Corinthian into the firm it is today," said Mr. Van Raalte. "We welcome his continued service as Chairman Emeritus, and will work to build on the legacy he helped create. Those of us who have worked with him since the start of Corinthian will always be grateful for the opportunities that he has afforded us."

Mr. Kumble helped Corinthian launch its first two investment funds, and as a member of the team closed 17 platform investments totaling more than $1.2 billion in enterprise value.

The Corinthian investment team will call upon Mr. Kumble in his new non-executive role for his wisdom and experience whenever necessary.

Prior to founding Corinthian, Mr. Kumble co-founded the private equity firm Lincolnshire Management, LLC in 1986. Ever the entrepreneurial professional, Mr. Kumble was also a founding partner in the law firm Finley, Kumble, Wagner in 1968, which he helped grow into one of the first full-service law firms in the country. In recognition of his storied career, Corinthian has added an extended biography highlighting his many accomplishments on its website at www.corinthiancap.com/steven-kumble

About Corinthian Capital Group, LLC

Corinthian Capital was founded in 2005 with the conviction that the best opportunities for building value continue to occur in the North American mid-sized company market. The firm targets investments in small and middle market companies located in primarily in North America with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. The firm's professionals specialize in working with founders and management teams to assist companies in realizing their untapped potential. Corinthian Capital is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.corinthiancap.com.

