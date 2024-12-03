STEVENSON SEARCH PARTNERS ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP AND EXPANDED SERVICES

Long-standing, global firm innovates with new on-demand talent solutions, executive coaching, and board advisory as part of new strategic transition

HOBOKEN, N.J. and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stevenson Search Partners, a trusted executive search advisor in the global life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of two new senior executives and the launch of three expanded talent solutions services – on-demand, executive coaching, and board advisory. These strategic moves mark a significant milestone in the company's 45-year history and underscore its commitment to growth and innovation in the executive search and talent solutions space.

Stevenson welcomes Larry Dolinko as CEO and Scott Williams as Executive Vice President, On-Demand Talent Solutions. Both executives bring decades of industry experience and a shared vision for growth.

Dolinko, a seasoned leader with a track record of scaling teams and integrating services, will spearhead the strategic direction of the firm. His vision focuses on doubling the size of Stevenson's executive retained search business while seamlessly growing its new On-Demand Talent Solutions.

Williams, a veteran in life sciences outsourcing, will lead the expansion of the On-Demand Talent Solutions practice, providing project-based consultants and interim executives to address clients' unique challenges.

The newly launched On-Demand Talent Solution offers life sciences organizations flexible, high-quality talent for interim executive roles and project-based needs. Combining Stevenson's renowned client-centered service with its consultative approach to partnerships, this solution positions the firm as a comprehensive partner for talent acquisition.

"This addition reflects Stevenson's dedication to delivering tailored solutions to our clients while broadening our impact across the life sciences value chain," said Scott Williams, EVP of On-Demand Talent Solutions.

In addition to On-Demand Talent Solution, Stevenson has also introduced two additional services - Executive Coaching and Board Advisory. Executive Coaching is designed to provide both Stevenson Placements and Client Leadership Teams with the support, tools, and strategies to maximize long-term success and will be led by Jennifer Kay, a 20-year veteran of Stevenson who has served hundreds of C-level, SVP/VP and emerging leaders within the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

The Board Advisory Practice, designed to help companies appoint independent directors and provide advisory services to early-stage companies on building an effective board, will be led by Kris Steen, a seasoned life sciences search executive specialist and Chair of Stevenson's DE&I Initiatives. Steen will continue her work recruiting C-Level executives and building teams across multiple functional areas from R&D to commercial.

The expanded leadership team and the new service offerings are designed to enhance Stevenson's ability to provide total talent solutions. By integrating these services under the "One Stevenson" banner, the firm will deepen its client relationships and position itself for sustainable growth.

"Stevenson has been a trusted partner to the life sciences industry for over 40 years. This next chapter allows us to broaden our offerings without compromising our core values of quality and collaboration," said Larry Dolinko, CEO. "We see immense opportunities in supporting life sciences companies as they navigate an ever-changing landscape."

Adam Bloom, President of Stevenson Search Partners, will continue in his role overseeing day-to-day activity on the Executive Search side and remains critical to the success of the overall business.

"Larry was the clear choice to lead Stevenson into the future," said Adam Bloom. "His ability to scale businesses, empower teams, and articulate a compelling vision aligns perfectly with where we are headed as a company. His leadership, combined with Scott's expertise, ensures we remain the best talent partner in the life sciences sector."

Larry Dolinko added, "Stevenson's legacy and brand equity in life sciences are unmatched. With the On-Demand Talent Solution and a collaborative leadership team, we're not just building a business—we're shaping the future of talent in an industry that impacts millions globally."

About Stevenson Search Partners

With more 40 years of experience, Stevenson Search Partners is a trusted executive search and total talent solutions advisor servicing the global biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology, health technology and CRO/CDMO sectors, with offices in the U.S. and the U.K. Dedicated to finding executive talent who will drive innovation across the life sciences industry, Stevenson's expertise includes C-Suite, Research, Clinical, Development, Commercial Manufacturing and Corporate functions, and working with companies ranging from start-ups and academic spinouts to large pharma clients. Stevenson provides a unique collaborative, long-term approach to its clients with a global network and strategic talent mapping and pipelining, on-demand talent solutions, and competitive analysis services. Stevenson Search Partners is committed to actively supporting, strengthening and promoting diversity — to its clients, in its own organization, and across the life sciences ecosystem. For more information, visit stevensonsearch.com.

