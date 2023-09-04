Stevia Market is to grow by USD 245 million from 2022 to 2027 | APAC to contribute 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stevia market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 245 million, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The key factors for growth are expected to come from economic expansion in the region and favorable consumption trends. The beverage sector has emerged as a major application area for sugar substitutes in the region. In addition, countries like India are seeing increasing demand for sugar-free beverages, confectionery, and sugar-free bakery products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stevia Market

Company Landscape

The stevia market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

High demand for natural sweeteners is a key factor driving market growth. Demand for natural sweeteners is on the rise as health-conscious consumers are looking for alternatives to artificial sweeteners that have been linked to side effects such as weight gain and diabetes. In addition, stevia stands out as the leading natural sweetener widely used in products such as baked goods, beverages, and snacks. This shift reflects the market's growing preference for healthier options. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - Increased demand for stevia from the nutraceutical industry is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - Taste issues of stevia-based products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The stevia market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Daepyung Co. Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., HOWTIAN, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Ingredion Inc., MANUS BIO, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., S and W Seed Co., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd., Sunwin Stevia International Inc., SweeGen Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Real Stevia Co. AB, Van Wankum Ingredients BV, Wisdom Natural Brands, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The stevia market is segmented by application (beverage sector, food sector, and pharmaceuticals and other), type (powder extract and liquid extract), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the beverage sector segment will be significant during the forecast period. Derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, stevia is a natural sweetener. It is gaining attention as a zero-calorie sugar substitute in beverages. Rising cases of obesity and diabetes are driving demand in the beverage industry. In addition, the preference for natural and organic products is driving interest in the use of stevia in beverages. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Stevia Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 245 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Spain, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Daepyung Co. Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., HOWTIAN, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Ingredion Inc., MANUS BIO, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd., Nutraceutical Corp., S and W Seed Co., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd., Sunwin Stevia International Inc., SweeGen Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Real Stevia Co. AB, Van Wankum Ingredients BV, Wisdom Natural Brands, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

