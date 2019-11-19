Steward Health Care Chooses Health Catalyst for Data-Driven Patient Care Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Steward Health Care has selected Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) and Rapid Response Analytics (RRA) solution to provide data-driven, efficient, quality care across its health system.

"Health Catalyst's data and analytics technology and commitment to results aligns with our mission to improve patient outcomes and lower the cost of care across our network," said Laura Tortorella, executive vice president of operations at Steward Health Care. "We look forward to continue working with the Health Catalyst team to put Steward in an even better position to serve our patients in a meaningful and efficient way."

Steward Health Care will utilize DOS technology, a data-first, analytics and application platform that transforms raw data into meaningful, actionable insights that provide business value at a significantly lower cost. Health Catalyst's RRA solution is a collection of analytics infrastructure tools that allow analytics teams to curate, integrate and customize data, logic and algorithms, resulting in a tenfold improvement in analyst productivity and a 90 percent reduction in time spent on analytics development.

Steward Health Care includes Steward Hospital Group, Steward Medical Group, and the Steward Health Care Network. Health Catalyst will work across the enterprise to manage critical data from disparate data sources and deliver real-time support within existing clinician, administrator and other healthcare professional workflows.

"Our partnership with Steward Health Care, the nation's largest private, for-profit physician-led health care network, is a significant milestone in Health Catalyst's history," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We are honored that Steward Health Care has entrusted Health Catalyst as the cornerstone of their new data management strategy. We believe our data, analytics and services solution will transform decision-making and enable greater clinical, financial and operational improvements at Steward."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Steward Health Care

Steward Health Care is the largest private, tax-paying physician-led health care network in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Steward operates 37 hospitals in the United States and the country of Malta that regularly receive top awards for quality and safety. The company employs approximately 42,000 health care professionals. The Steward network includes multiple urgent care centers and skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, over 7,900 beds under management, and approximately 2.2 million full risk covered lives through the company's managed care and health insurance services.

The Steward Health Care Network includes 5,000 physicians across 800 communities who help to provide more than 12 million patient encounters per year. Steward Medical Group, the company's employed physician group, provides more than six million patient encounters per year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Malta and nine states across the U.S., including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

