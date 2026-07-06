Steward Partners Appoints Joseph Glick as Chief Operating Officer, Positioning the Firm for Its Next Phase of Growth

Industry veteran brings deep RIA operational expertise and a track record of scaling firms through technology, automation, and margin expansion; deepening the leadership team as Steward surpasses $53B in client assets

STAMFORD, Conn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm today announced the appointment of Joseph Glick as Chief Operating Officer. Glick will report directly to firm leadership and will have primary accountability for finance, operations and technology, building the infrastructure required to sustain Steward's rapid growth trajectory.

Glick joins Steward Partners from Sequoia Financial Group, where he served as both COO and CFO, overseeing the firm's full operational and financial infrastructure along with M&A integration and their organic growth strategy. Prior to Sequoia, Glick spent 14 years at Deutsche Bank in senior operational leadership roles across London, continental Europe, and New York, overseeing operations governance, and transformation at significant scale.

"Steward Partners is at a genuine inflection point," said Glick. "Having surpassed $53 billion in client assets, the firm is ready to build the kind of standardized, scalable infrastructure that supports the next leg of growth—whether that's reaching the next AUM milestone, expanding margins, or developing a more powerful growth engine in partnership with advisors across the firm. The alignment I experienced from the very first conversation with Jim, Hy, and the broader executive team was unlike anything I've encountered. The conviction is real, the mission is clear, and I'm genuinely excited to get to work."

His initial priorities will include establishing the firm's technology and AI strategy, strengthening its financial planning and capital allocation framework, and identifying margin expansion opportunities that can fuel continued organic and inorganic growth.

"We built Steward Partners on the belief that the right people, given the right ownership stake and the right culture, would outperform every time," said Hy Saporta, President of Steward Partners. "That thesis has produced $53 billion and a top-10 Barron's ranking. Joe comes in as we enter the phase where infrastructure has to match ambition. "He's built that before. We were deliberate about finding someone with that track record, and Joe is the right person for this moment. I'm looking forward to what comes next."

Glick brings a career trajectory that spans management consulting, global investment banking operations, and independent wealth management, a breadth that mirrors the operational complexity Steward Partners now manages as one of the nation's fastest-growing RIA platforms. Earlier in his career, he spent nine years with Newry Corp., a management consultancy focused on market and growth strategy for industrial and consumer products companies, and was loaned to the William J. Clinton Foundation's Climate Change Initiative, where he helped bring next-generation low-carbon technologies to market across 40 of the world's largest cities. Glick holds a B.A. in Economics with honors from Case Western Reserve University and completed executive education programs at London Business School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. In the last 12 months, Steward Partners welcomed advisors overseeing nearly $8 billion in client assets. The firm was recently recognized with a #9 ranking on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, up from its #18 ranking in 2024. Additionally, Steward Partners was named a 2025 Thrivent Employer of Choice by InvestmentNews, reflecting the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative, partner-driven culture. Several Steward Partners advisors and teams were also honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the quality of client service delivered across the platform.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $53 billion in client assets as of June 2026.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About Baron's Top 100 RIAs

2025 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

About InvestmentNews: Thrivent Employer of Choice

2025 – The Thrivent Employer of Choice award recognizes a multi-office advisor network, brokerage, or fund provider's commitment to building a workplace that recognizes excellence and supports career growth for all. This award recognizes the company that has earned the reputation to be called an employer of choice within the wealth management and financial planning industry. Nominations by employees, partners, peers, and clients are welcome. Employers are selected based on objective criteria including: must have more than 50 employees within the U.S. and be in the wealth management industry, demonstrates unique employee value proposition (e.g. business development support, marketing support, education, training, philanthropy), defined workplace brand and culture to foster growth for employees, innovative approach to employee recruitment, retention, talent management, learning & development, mitigating employer-related risks, managing changes within the business (i.e. digitalization, customer expectations, compliance), and exemplary reputation within the industry. Data was compiled from 2024. Award Finalists announced June 24, 2025. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

About Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

2026 – Source: Forbes.com - The ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings, client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025 and published by Forbes (April 7, 2026). For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

2026 - Source: Forbes.com (award given 1/7/2026) - ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com. Data for the award as of 3/31/2025.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA / SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

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SOURCE Steward Partners