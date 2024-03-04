Steward Partners Advisors Liana Poodiack and Amy Sabin Named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2024

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, congratulates advisors Liana Poodiack, CFP®, and Amy Sabin, CEPA®, on their inclusion in the Forbes 2024 List of Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State. This list, now in its eighth year, showcases female advisors collectively managing assets of over $2.8 trillion.

"Both Liana and Amy have been valued partners since joining Steward, and their recognition by Forbes is well-deserved," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "Their unwavering commitment to client success and dedication to fostering meaningful financial journeys truly sets them apart. We anticipate their continued presence on this prestigious list for many years to come."

Liana Poodiack, CFP®, serves as Managing Director and Wealth Manager at Poodiack Wealth Management Group of Steward Partners, based in Keene, New Hampshire. With 25 years in the industry, she transitioned to financial advising from a role as a bank branch manager and joined Steward Partners in 2016. Liana was previously recognized on the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, she received accolades from Forbes on its Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams in 2024 as well as being named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List in 2022 and 2023, and to the list of Forbes America's Top Women Advisors in 2020.

"It's truly rewarding to be acknowledged by Forbes among such esteemed professionals," said Liana Poodiack, CFP®. "My team and I adopt a comprehensive approach to wealth management, focusing on our clients' overall financial well-being. This client-centric philosophy has been instrumental in our success."

Amy Sabin, CEPA®, serves as Partner, Managing Director, and Wealth Manager with The Sabin Group at Steward Partners in Dallas, Texas. Having joined Steward Partners in 2019 and with more than 25 years of financial services experience, she emphasizes a tailored approach to portfolio management, aligning investments with each client's unique financial goals. This marks her third consecutive year on Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized on this list for the third year running, alongside many industry peers I admire," said Amy Sabin, CEPA®. "I have built my practice by viewing each client as an individual and tailoring solutions to match their risk tolerance and investment needs."

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $32 billion in client assets as of January 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Forbes.com. Top Women Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives compensation from any party, including Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, nor its Wealth Manager in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

[email protected]

973.224.7152

SOURCE Steward Partners