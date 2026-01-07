Steward Partners Recognized in Forbes' 2026 Best-In-State Rankings with Seven Notable Teams

Recognition spotlights the firm's nationwide leadership, client-first approach, and employee-owned model

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, proudly announces that seven of its partners have been named to the prestigious Forbes | SHOOK 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams. Forbes' list, compiled by SHOOK Research, combines financial performance, industry experience, and peer and client interviews.

Forbes' Best-In-State recognition is widely regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks in wealth management. Steward Partners' inclusion reflects the firm's ability to combine financial expertise with a collaborative, client-focused culture, and demonstrates the impact of its employee-owned model in empowering advisors to deliver innovative solutions nationwide.

"This recognition is a powerful reminder of what happens when expertise, culture, and ownership come together," said Jeff Gonyo, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "Our partners don't just manage wealth, they innovate, collaborate, and deliver personalized strategies that truly move the needle for clients. Being honored by Forbes is validation of our unique employee-owned model, which empowers our advisors to think like owners, invest in their teams, and provide the kind of service that clients deserve. It's not just about rankings; it's about the impact we create every day for the clientele we serve."

The seven Steward Partners teams honored by Forbes include:

Harmony Private Wealth, Fort Collins, CO

Hoffman Private Wealth Group, Clearwater, FLX

Poljak Group Wealth Management, Shreveport, LA

Ramapo Wealth Advisors - Sahagian Wealth Management, Ramsey, NJ

Spector, Frisch & Reed Private Wealth Management, Portsmouth, NH

The Briggs Group at Steward Partners, St. Louis, MO

Clove Hitch Advisors of Steward Partners, Portsmouth, NH

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. The firm was recently recognized with a #9 ranking on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, up from its #18 ranking in 2024. Additionally, three members of the firm's leadership team were recognized on InvestmentNews' 2025 Hot List. Steward also earned a spot on AdvisorHub's RIA Firms to Watch list and the Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies for the fifth time. Furthermore, the firm was listed 28th on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2025 Top RIA and RIA Discretionary and Non-Discretionary AUM Rankings and was named a 2025 Excellence Awardee for InvestmentNews' Thrivent Employer of Choice, as well as recognized on Washington Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work List and USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025 list. Additionally, in 2025, several Steward Partners advisors and teams were honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2025 Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, and Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes through collaborative, team-based service. Also, many advisors earned a spot on InvestmentNews' Top Financial Advisors in the USA list. These achievements reflect Steward Partners' continued momentum, client-first culture, and dedication to excellence in wealth management.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for nearly $50 billion in client assets as of December 2025.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About Forbes | SHOOK

2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

2026 - Source: Forbes.com (award given 1/7/2026) - ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.Data for the award as of 3/31/2025.

About InvestmentNews' Hot List

In July 2025, InvestmentNews invited wealth professionals from across the country to nominate their most exceptional leaders for the third annual Hot List. After receiving hundreds of nominations, InvestmentNews narrowed the list down to 100 movers and shakers whose contributions have helped shape the wealth industry over the past 12 months. From innovators at the forefront of change to leaders who are transforming the way the industry does business, this year's Hot List represents the best the industry has to offer. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

About AdvisorHub: RIAs to Watch in 2026

2025 - For our inaugural RIA Firms to Watch list, we spotlight firms that are thriving in this new environment. Each firm on the list has a distinct niche—and unique challenges to sustain momentum. Several firms on the list are focusing on quality over scale, preferring to pursue M&A cautiously and acquiring firms that are culture fit. Some firms are trying to build out support networks complete with to rival their larger peers. Several firms are focusing on making an advisor-first culture with profit-sharing and employee ownership. Each one of these tracts has provided the firms on the list with exceptional growth across the board, but it remains to see how each will fare in the current environment. The frenzy of M&A triggered by the pandemic has only gathered steam. Firms face stiff competition from rivals in recruiting. Also, firms face rising compliance costs, technology integration demands and margin pressure, all while meeting evolving client expectations and preserving the culture that has driven their growth. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to AdvisorHub in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.AdvisorHub.com.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

Steward Partners has been recognized from 2020-2025.

Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved.

2020 – 2023 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

2024 - 2025 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

2025: Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth over three years, from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for-profit, based in the U.S., and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2024. Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. The minimum revenue requirement is $100,000 for 2021 and $2 million for 2024. All honorees must pass Inc.'s editorial review. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to Inc. Magazine in exchange for the ranking.

2024: Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to Inc. Magazine in exchange for the ranking.

2020: The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to Inc. Magazine in exchange for the ranking.

2019: Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There were 12 ties on this year's Inc. 5000. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to Inc. Magazine in exchange for the ranking.

2018: The Inc. 5000 2018 methodology ranked companies by their percentage revenue growth between 2014 and 2017. To qualify, companies needed to be founded by March 31, 2014, be U.S.-based, for-profit, and privately held and independent as of December 31, 2017. Minimum revenue for 2014 was $100,000, and for 2017, it was $2 million. Companies also underwent background checks and interviews by Inc.'s research department, with a final vetting process by the editorial team to ensure ethical standards were met. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to Inc. Magazine in exchange for the ranking.

About Forbes | SHOOK

Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

2025 - Source: Forbes.com - SHOOK considered advisors that are 40 years old or younger with a minimum 4 years as an advisor. Advisors have: built their own practices and lead their teams; joined teams and are viewed as future leadership; or a combination of both. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Forbes | SHOOK

2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

2025 - Source: Forbes.com - ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Financial Advisor Magazine's 2025 Top RIA and RIA Discretionary and Non-Discretionary AUM Rankings

The Financial Advisor Magazine 2025 RIA Ranking recognizes independent registered investment advisory firms that demonstrate growth, scale, and consistent service delivery across a range of metrics. Rankings are based on year-end data collected through a voluntary survey, focusing on firm size, service offerings, and operational trends. Key indicators include increases in discretionary and nondiscretionary assets under management, client relationships, and assets under advisement not captured on a firm's ADV. Additional factors such as staffing levels, multi-custodial capabilities, and business model evolution also inform the ranking. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to Washington Business Journal in exchange for the ranking.

About the Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work

The Washington Business Journal's Best Places to Work program honors the top employers in the Greater Washington area that are creating exceptional workplace cultures. Rankings are determined exclusively by employee feedback gathered through an independent survey conducted by Quantum Market Research. The survey measures employee engagement and satisfaction across key areas such as leadership, culture, communication, and benefits. Companies that make the list are recognized for their ability to foster a work environment where people feel valued, supported, and motivated to succeed. This award is not awarded based on investment advisory services rendered. This ranking is not indicative of any advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to Washington Business Journal in exchange for the ranking.

About USA Today and Statista Best Financial Advisory Firms

2025 - USA Today and Statista selected the Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2025 based on two dimensions: recommendations by clients and peers and a firm's growth of Assets under Management (AUM). The recommendations were collected via an independent survey sent to over 30,000 individuals. The development of AUM was analyzed in both the short- and long-term based on publicly available data (Short-term AUM development was calculated over a twelve-month period from January 2024 to January 2025, while long-term development spanned a five-year period from 2020 to 2025). In the consideration for the top 500 RIA firms, recommendations had a weight of 20% while the development of AUM had a weight of 80% (short-term and long-term growth were weighted 30/70) to derive the final score. Steward Partners nor its affiliates paid a fee to USA Today or Statista in exchange for the ranking.

About InvestmentNews' Top Financial Advisors in the USA

2025 - To compile the second annual Top Advisors list, InvestmentNews first solicited nominations from advisors, industry professionals, and clients. Only advisors nominated were eligible for the list. All information on the nominees had to be verified by their compliance team before it could be accepted. The final list was determined based on each advisor's weighted ranking in overall AUM, AUM growth, and client growth (between August 2023 and August 2024). The InvestmentNews team assigned a ranking to each advisor in each category and then calculated a combined score to determine the advisor's final placement on the 2025 Top Advisors list. Steward Partners, its affiliates, nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

Media Contact:

Zach Allegretti

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-850-7341

SOURCE Steward Partners