Steward Partners' Advisors Named by Forbes as Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory , LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), today announced that Aaron Brachman, Casey Snyder and Joe Wong have been recognized on the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Advisors list, which honors young top performing advisors in each state.

Out of almost 6,400 nominations, this year's Best-In-State Next-Gen Advisors list spotlights 1,489 top-performing advisors across the country who were nominated by their firms—and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states.

"Despite their relatively young age, Aaron, Casey and Joe are natural leaders and couldn't be more deserving of this recognition," said Hy Saporta, President at Steward Partners. "They are leading by example both within our firm and the broader industry, and we are proud to support them and their continued success."

Aaron Brachman, CFP®, AAMS®, AIF® is a Managing Director and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners in Washington, D.C. and has been working in the financial services industry for more than 17 years. Upon graduating from The George Washington University in 2002, he started his professional career at Ferris, Baker Watts, Inc., becoming one of the youngest partners in the firm at age 26. He joined Steward Partners in 2016 and since then has focused on creating and monitoring all client portfolios and managing due diligence. Additionally, he directs the pro-bono efforts of his team, teaching young professionals and clients' children the basics of finance through the Next Generation Initiative.

Casey Snyder, CFP®, is a Senior Vice President and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners in Portsmouth, NH with over 17 years of experience as an advisor. Prior to joining Steward Partners in 2018, he previously worked as a vice president at Wells Fargo. Since entering the industry, he's created several popular initiatives to help clients better understand their financial plans, including a client recognition program to help support and acknowledge prudent financial habits. He also sits on the technology advisory council at Raymond James, where he and 21 other members influence how and where to invest in technology that impacts nearly 8,000 advisors at Raymond James and Steward Partners.

Joe Wong, CFP®, CRPS® is a Director and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners in Bethesda, MD. He's been in the industry for over 17 years and previously worked as an advisor at Morgan Stanley before joining Steward Partners in 2014. At Steward, he focuses on advising and coaching middle class millionaires in creating and implementing customized retirement income strategies to help them achieve their financial goals. He is also a board member of Asian American LEAD, a local non-profit, that provides educational enrichment and youth development programs to low-income and underserved Asian American youth in the Washington, DC metro area.

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of four years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. To view the full rankings on Forbes.com, please click here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-next-gen-wealth-advisors.

