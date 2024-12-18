Steward Partners CEO Jim Gold and Legacy Division Head Scott Danner Recognized in InvestmentNews' 2024 'Hot List' of Standout Industry Professionals

Gold and Danner's inclusion in the annual list acknowledging excellence in the financial services field reflects their professionalism and commitment to generating first-rate client outcomes

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, has been recognized in InvestmentNews' second annual 'Hot List' with the inclusion of two members of the firm's leadership team. The accolade celebrates experienced financial advisors and wealth management professionals who have stood out in the field, whether through making invaluable contributions to their firm, or setting a standard of excellence within the overall profession.

Jim Gold and Scott Danner, Steward Partners' Chief Executive Officer and Legacy Division Head respectively, were among the 100 industry leaders named in 2024's 'Hot List.' Gold and Danner's inclusion reflects the substantial effort and consistent dedication both have shown in fostering a supportive and encouraging workplace culture as well as enabling the firm's remarkable growth over the last decade.

"It is an honor to be recognized by InvestmentNews among so many industry professionals leading the historic evolution of wealth management," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "From the time Steward Partners was founded, our employee equity ownership model allows each team member to play a part in steering our firm's direction and has proven essential to our continued success. Accolades like these affirm that we're doing right by our employees and the clients we're privileged to work with; Steward's momentum continues to accelerate, and we are incredibly excited about the future."

"Steward Partners has been able to achieve amazing results because we set a standard of excellence," said Scott Danner, Legacy Division Head of Steward Partners. "Our accomplishments as a firm are made wholly possible by the peerless advisors and teams that we are proud to call partners. It is a collective effort, and we look forward to building and maintaining a legacy that all involved can take pride in."

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified itself as one of the industry's fastest-growing RIAs. In addition to the acknowledgment from InvestmentNews' 'Hot List,' the firm was also included in Barron's' 'Top 100 RIA Firms' list for the fifth consecutive year, securing an impressive 18th ranking. Earlier in 2024, 23 of the firm's wealth managers were recognized on Forbes' 'Best-In-State Wealth Advisors' list highlighting top professionals nationwide based on rigorous evaluation by SHOOK Research. Additionally, three of Steward Partners' rising stars were featured on Forbes' 'Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State' list. Further cementing its success, the firm also earned a coveted spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000, a celebration of America's fastest-growing private companies.

For InvestmentNews' complete 2024 'Hot List,' visit https://www.investmentnews.com/best-in-wealth/top-financial-professionals-in-the-us-hot-list/258621.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $37 billion in client assets as of August 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About Hot List

In August 2024, InvestmentNews invited wealth professionals from across the country to nominate their most exceptional leaders for the publication's second annual 'Hot List.' After receiving hundreds of nominations, InvestmentNews narrowed the list down to 100 pivotal figures whose contributions have helped shape the wealth industry over the past 12 months. From innovators at the forefront of change to leaders who are transforming the way the industry does business, this year's 'Hot List' represents the best the industry has to offer. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 / 2021 / 2022 / 2023 / 2024. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

About Forbes | SHOOK

2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

SHOOK considered advisors born in 1985 or later with a minimum of 4 years as an advisor. Advisors must have built their practices, led their teams, joined teams, and are viewed as future leaders, or a combination of both. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews to measure best practices. Also reviewed are client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and audited performance reports are rare. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/24. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Inc. in exchange for the ranking.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

