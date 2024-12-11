Steward Partners Expands West Coast Presence with Formation of New Hybrid Branch, the Lindsey-Trost Group

The newly formed team will incorporate an additional $180 million into the Steward Partners fold and collectively oversee over $700 million in client assets

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, has announced the formation of the Lindsey-Trost Group of Steward Partners. The new branch represents a unification of the Lindsey Group, an existing office under the Steward Partners umbrella out of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Trost Financial, a boutique advisory firm headed by Greg Trost in Los Angeles' Century City business district.

The addition of Trost and his staff to the Steward Partners team brings an additional $180 million in assets under management into the firm's purview. In conjunction with the Lindsey Group's present $532 million in client assets, the new Lindsey-Trost Group will manage $712 million in combined total assets.

This partnership will operate as a hybrid branch spanning the West Coast, with the Lindsey office continuing to conduct business in Lake Oswego and Trost maintaining his base in Century City, a new territory for Steward Partners. The establishment of the Lindsey-Trost Group represents both an expansion of Steward Partners' commitment to excellence and a union of like-minded advisors whose collaboration will pay dividends for current and future clients alike.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about welcoming Greg Trost and his team into the Steward Partners family and the launch of the Lindsey-Trost Group," said Eric Field, Divisional President, Western at Steward Partners. "It has been a pleasure getting to know Greg over the last year and given his close relationship with Doug Lindsey as well as the larger Lindsey family and office, I'm confident his addition will be a boon to the new branch's client base as much as it will our collective firm. Beyond expanding Steward Partners' presence in Southern California and the Los Angeles market, this joint effort will afford Greg and the Lindsey Group's existing investors an enhanced degree of comprehensive financial services and ensured continuity."

"Given our shared emphasis on client-first advising and netting exemplary results, it's a privilege to be working directly with the Lindseys and Steward Partners," said Greg Trost, Managing Director, and Wealth Manager at the Lindsey-Trost Group. "Every person I've interacted with amid the process of combining our practices has affirmed that this is the right decision. Steward Partners has a breadth of resources that stand to benefit my clients and their families for what will hopefully prove to be generations to come."

"This isn't just two unrelated businesses coming together; there's a connection here that's been around for a long time," said Doug Lindsey, Senior Vice President, and Wealth Manager at the Lindsey-Trost Group. "I've known Greg for 40 years. There is no question in my mind that we are ethically, strategically, and intellectually aligned. Each of our practices brings something to the table that empowers the other's goals: we both want to take good care of our clients, and by joining together in this business, we'll all be able to do so more effectively. By establishing the Lindsey-Trost Group, we will have bandwidth, skills, and resources neither team possessed before as independent entities. I am very excited about this partnership and look forward to sharing this enthusiasm with our clients."

In addition, Trost Financial team member Michael Mora will also join the Lindsey-Trost Group as a Partner, Vice President, and Wealth Manager. He is accompanied by Katie Scott, who will take on the roles of Partner, Vice President, and Client Administrative Manager.

Steward Partners remains one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. Earlier this year, the firm was listed #18 on Barron's' Top 100 RIA Firms ranking and had 23 wealth managers named to the Forbes 2024 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking that spotlights more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Additionally, three Steward Partners wealth managers were included on Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2024 list, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research. The firm was also included in 2024's Inc. 5000 list which celebrates America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the Firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the Firm was ranked as the #18 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2024. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the Firm was responsible for over $38 billion in client assets as of October 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

All recognition award information is available on the Steward Partners website: https://www.stewardpartners.com/Recognition.35.htm

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 / 2021 / 2022 / 2023 / 2024. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

About Forbes | SHOOK

2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

SHOOK considered advisors born in 1985 or later with a minimum of 4 years as an advisor. Advisors must have built their practices, led their teams, joined teams, and are viewed as future leaders, or a combination of both. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews to measure best practices. Also reviewed are client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and audited performance reports are rare. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 3/31/24. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, Steward Partners Holdings, LLC and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

Media Contact:

Zachary Allegretti II JConnelly

[email protected]

973.850.7341

SOURCE Steward Partners