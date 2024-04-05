Steward Partners Kicks Off 2024 With Over $1 Billion In New Client Assets

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, welcomed a fleet of new advisors and teams in the months of January and February, bringing in over $1 billion in assets under management to the firm.

Recruiting efforts for the first quarter of 2024 helped the firm to launch a new office in Nashville, TN, bringing on eight new partners with the acquisition of Seven Arrows Financial, which will be affiliated with Steward Partners on the RCS platform under a 1099 contract. An additional office was opened in Kennesaw, GA, as the firm welcomed Frank Smith and Patrick Connoly as Wealth Managers and W2 employees.

Steward Partners also added new partnerships to their existing offices in New York, NY, and Mobile, AL. Christine Munn, who formerly served at Overbrook Management Corporation will be joining the firm in New York as a Managing Director, Wealth Manager, and W2 employee. Three new partners from Mobile, AL under the Lynn-Whitmore Wealth Management team will also be joining the firm under a W2 contract.

"Steward Partners' dynamic start to 2024 is a reflection of our commitment to consistently identify and actively pursue best-in-class advisory teams that help expand capabilities and propel firm growth," said Jim Gold, Co-Founder and CEO of Steward Partners. "Steward has been built upon dedicated recruitment efforts and strategic partnerships, and our early momentum underscores our continued success."

"We believe that advisors should feel empowered when they come to our firm, and we are proud of the fact that we can encapsulate that through offering different affiliation channels such as W2, 1099, and RIA-only models," said Jeff Gonyo, Divisional President, Southern Division3 and Head of Recruiting of Steward Partners. "This is evident of the new optionality that we have established in the last year and is something we deliberately constructed to ensure that Steward Partners is the right fit for any advisor."

The new business solidifies the continued trajectory of 2023 for a robust recurring year of $5.5 billion in new assets, and $40 million in revenue. Steward Partners expects to duplicate the success of the recruiting flow and have substantial M&A activity moving forward into the second quarter of the year.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $32 billion in client assets as of January 2024.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

