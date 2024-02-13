Steward Partners Modernizes Corporate Identity

Updated brand design reflects 10-year-old firm's dynamic growth and evolution

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm, announces that the firm will now be known simply as Steward Partners. The refined name as well as the newly debuted logo represent the final stage of a brand identity program launched to reflect the firm's ten years of growth and success.

"We have enjoyed tremendous growth during our first decade in terms of our number of partners, assets under management, and available tools and services," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "Our updated brand identity and logo are designed to build upon our history and culture while reflecting our vision for the future."

As part of its brand evolution, during the fourth quarter of 2023, Steward Partners debuted a new look on its website while also updating its user interface and collateral materials.

"This updating of our brand is a visible manifestation of the evolution that has been going on behind the scenes at Steward Partners for some time," explained Gregory Banasz, Chief Marketing Officer of Steward Partners. "We feel that our new logo, with its spinning globe, ties back to our founding as Steward Partners Global Advisory while reflecting how fast we are moving and how dynamic our growth is. We are not walking away from our past; we're building upon it."

The numbers underlying Steward Partners' phenomenal growth story include a network of over 200 independent advisors located across the country who oversee $32 billion in client assets, with approximately $6 billion in AUM added through strategic recruitment efforts in 2023.

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $32 billion in client assets as of January 2024.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

