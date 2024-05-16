Steward Partners Named Among Washington Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work List

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm has been named to the 2024 Greater Washington Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal. Steward Partners has consistently maintained its position among the top employers in the region, having been honored seven times in the past eight years across various categories.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Greater Washington. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where our employees feel valued, engaged and empowered to achieve their fullest potential," said Jeff Gonyo, Senior Divisional President, Southern Division and Head of Recruiting of Steward Partners. "At Steward Partners, we believe that a positive and supportive work environment is fundamental to our success, and we are proud to see our efforts acknowledged by such a prestigious publication."

The Best Places to Work in Greater Washington awards honor the area's leading employers, companies and non-profits that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Companies are judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research. The survey evaluates companies in 16 different categories including team effectiveness, employee alignment with company goals, trust with co-workers and in senior leaders, feeling valued, communication and resources, and personal engagement.

The Washington Business Journal announced the top companies at an awards event in May and profiled the honorees on its website.

Steward Partners' recognition as a top employer coincides with its rapid growth as one of the country's leading independent wealth management firms. Notably, it ranked 19th on the Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2023, which evaluates independent advisory companies based on several factors, including assets managed, technology investment, staff diversity and succession planning. Additionally, Steward Partners' advisors have also received accolades from Forbes, with 23 advisors named to the 2024 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list and two featured on the Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list in 2024.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $35 billion in client assets as of March 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

