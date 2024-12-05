Steward Partners Ranks 40th in Financial Planning's Inaugural 'Best RIAs to Work For' List

Recognition Emphasizes Steward Partners' Dedication to Workplace Culture, Collaboration and Client Outcomes

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, has ranked #40 on Financial Planning's 'Best RIAs to Work For' list. This inaugural ranking of registered investment advisory practices is based on a variety of criteria, including being an SEC-registered RIA with at least 10 U.S.-based employees, a domestic facility, and at least one year in business.

Financial Planning, in partnership with HR research firm Best Companies Group, surveyed financial professionals across the country and assessed workplace policies, benefit programs, and overall organizational philosophy to curate its 'Best RIAs to Work For' list. The ranking is based on a thorough evaluation of each firm's leadership, culture, pay and benefits, training opportunities, work environment, and more. By combining employee survey responses and an evaluation of workplace practices, an overall score was calculated for each firm, resulting in the recognition of 52 RIAs.

"We are honored to be recognized by Financial Planning among the nation's 'Top RIAs to Work For,' ranking 40th on this esteemed list," said Jim Gold, CEO of Steward Partners. "At Steward Partners, our culture is built on collaboration, respect, and shared success. Central to this is our employee equity ownership model, which empowers every team member to take an active role in shaping our future. This recognition reflects our belief that a strong, inclusive culture and a shared stake in our firm's success drive both employee satisfaction and exceptional client outcomes."

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing RIAs. This year marked its fifth consecutive appearance on Barron's' Top 100 RIA Firms list, securing an impressive 18th ranking. Earlier in 2024, 23 of the firm's wealth managers earned recognition on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, which highlights top professionals nationwide based on a rigorous evaluation by SHOOK Research. Additionally, three of Steward Partners' rising stars were featured on Forbes' Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list. Further cementing its success, the firm also earned a coveted spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000, a celebration of America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $39 billion in client assets as of December 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

