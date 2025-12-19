Steward Partners Secures $475 Million in Strategic Capital from Ares

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, an employee-owned independent financial services firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions, today announced that it has raised $475 million in strategic capital from Ares Credit funds ("Ares"), comprising a significant expansion of its lending relationship and a non-controlling minority investment. Ares joins Steward Partners' existing institutional partners, Cynosure Group ("Cynosure") and The Pritzker Organization ("TPO"), in backing the firm. Strategic direction and day-to-day decision-making remain with Steward Partners' leadership and partners.

From its humble beginnings over 12 years ago with three advisors and under $100 million in assets, Steward Partners has grown into a national powerhouse built on advisor independence, employee ownership, and a relentlessly client-focused culture. Today, with nearly $50 billion in client assets and a thriving partner-led model, the firm combines scale with the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a boutique platform.

Underpinning this growth is the distinctive ownership model—partners who build the business have meaningful equity stakes in its success. This structure drives accountability, long-term decision-making, and deep alignment between advisors, employees, and clients, creating a firm in which those who serve clients are also invested owners building for the long term.

"This is another defining milestone for Steward Partners," said Jim Gold, Chief Executive Officer of Steward Partners. "This transaction is a strong affirmation of everything our partners have built over more than a decade. Our team has created meaningful value through years of deep commitment to our mission, and we are thrilled to see the commitment of our partners rewarded."

"We weren't looking for capital alone, we were looking for alignment, vision, and partnership," added Hy Saporta, President & Chief Operating Officer of Steward Partners. "Ares stood out because they respect independence, understand collaboration, and support our long-term vision. This structure preserves everything that makes Steward Partners special."

"Ares is pleased to provide flexible capital to support Steward Partners in its next phase of growth, and this transaction reflects our confidence in the company's leadership and market position," said Scott Rosen, Partner in Ares Credit. "We're proud to work with a company that has deep alignment across employees, management and investors."

Keith Taylor, Board Chairman of Steward Partners, remarked, "Jim and Hy had a vision for creating an exceptional, employee-owned, advisory firm and, importantly, one that also distributed cash flow to the employee owners in both profit-sharing as well as Capital events. This is a terrific way to recognize and reward Partners for their contributions. Cynosure's investment in 2019 was the first of what is now three investments that strengthen Steward and return money to employee owners. I know I speak for TPO as well when I say that the Company performance thus far has been amazing, but the best is yet to come and we are excited to remain invested for that future."

Jason Sussman, of TPO, commented, "Steward has redefined what a partnership model can look like in wealth management, and they have sustained it at scale. We look forward to the next leg of growth."

Saporta concluded, "We're extremely proud of what we've built, we're grateful to the partners who got us here, and we're beyond energized by the opportunities that lay ahead as we continue building a firm that is durable, independent, and truly differentiated in the wealth management space."

Since its launch in 2013, Steward Partners has solidified its place as one of the industry's fastest-growing and most influential RIA firms. The firm was recently recognized with a #9 ranking on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list, up from its #18 ranking in 2024. Additionally, Steward Partners was named a 2025 Thrivent Employer of Choice by InvestmentNews, reflecting the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative, partner-drive culture. Several Steward Partners advisors and teams were also honored on Forbes | SHOOK's 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams lists, underscoring the quality of client service delivered across the platform. Please visit Important Disclosures at www.stewardpartners.com for more information regarding these awards.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Steward Partners. Ropes & Gray LLP and Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Steward Partners. Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP served as legal counsel to Ares.

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for nearly $50 billion in client assets as of December 2025.

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $595 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

