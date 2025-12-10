Stewart Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) ("Stewart" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its public offering of 1,900,000 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $68.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Stewart. The offering is anticipated to close on December 12, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 285,000 shares of Stewart's common stock at the price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Stewart, are expected to be approximately $129.2 million (or $148.6 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase the additional shares in full).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering, Citizens Capital Markets is acting as book-running manager for the offering and Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The registration statement became automatically effective upon filing. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement (including the accompanying base prospectus). A copy of the final prospectus supplement, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526 or by emailing [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. ST-IR.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering, the grant to the underwriters of an option to purchase additional shares and references to whether Stewart will offer the common stock or consummate the offering. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of general economic conditions, including economic changes that may result from new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions, and adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, as well as a number of other risk and uncertainties discussed in detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

