STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION DECLARES FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

News provided by

Stewart Information Services Corporation

Mar 02, 2026, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.525 per share for the first quarter 2026, payable March 31, 2026, to common stockholders of record on March 16, 2026.

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Learn more at stewart.com. ST-IR

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $36.3 million ($1.25 per diluted share) for ...
Stewart Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Stewart Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) ("Stewart" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its public offering of 1,900,000...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics