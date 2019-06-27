Stewart Expands its Digital Closing Capability to More Than 250 Offices in 20 States

HOUSTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart, a leading provider of digital closing experiences, continues to expand its use of safer, more efficient and convenient tools to do business with consumers, referral partners and independent agents. Stewart recently expanded its coverage for Remote Online Notarization (RON) to include 20 states, providing eClosing capabilities to more than 250 of its direct operations offices across the United States.

Stewart partners with industry-leading technology providers to leverage RON, a technology that allows consumers to opt into executing their documents electronically via a webcam with an online notary. This option provides the utmost convenience to consumers looking to close at a time and place convenient to them.

"Consumers deserve the opportunity to select the best closing option and location for a transaction and Stewart continues to drive solutions that optimize the customer experience," said John Magness, Group President, Direct Operations. "RON will simplify the process for many of our customers with straightforward transactions, saving travel time and enabling greater convenience for certain customers and partners."

In partnership with several leading technology vendors like Notarize and NotaryCam, Stewart has conducted hundreds of RON closings since completing the first fully digital closing in July 2017 in Texas. This continued expansion allows Stewart to provide additional closing options to better serve consumers in many more states. While the process is primarily leveraged for cash transactions and real estate sellers, Stewart has also seen a marked increase in lenders beginning to leverage this technology.

"Stewart's leadership with digital closings dates back to 2005, and we are extremely excited to be leading this ambitious effort to provide a best-in-class closing experience by allowing the consumer to choose closing options that fit their schedule," said Senior Vice President, Scott Gillen. "Additionally, this technology provides them with the peace of mind of a secure, convenient digital closing option."

Stewart's innovative digital closing solutions, including RON, enable both our direct operations and independent agents a competitive advantage to provide our customers with a selection of closing options across all transaction types.

About Stewart

