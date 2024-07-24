Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenues of $602.2 million ( $602.7 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $549.2 million ( $550.3 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $17.3 million ( $25.4 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $15.8 million ( $25.8 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted earnings per share of $0.62 ( $0.91 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year diluted EPS of $0.58 ( $0.94 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $17.3 million ($0.62 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2024, compared to $15.8 million ($0.58 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis, second quarter 2024 net income was $25.4 million ($0.91 per diluted share) compared to $25.8 million ($0.94 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2023. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the second quarter 2024 was $29.0 million ($39.6 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $25.2 million ($38.3 million on an adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2023.

Second quarter 2024 results included $0.5 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses primarily driven by net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment, while second quarter 2023 results included $1.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily composed of a contingent receivable loss adjustment resulting from a previous disposition of a business in the corporate and other segment, partially offset by net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment.

"Our second quarter revenues increased when compared to the second quarter of last year, driven by solid topline results in several of our core businesses. As with the rest of the industry, we remain impacted by a continued difficult housing market," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We remain focused on achieving our strategic goals and continue to invest in ourselves as we pursue growth and margin improvement across all lines of business."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023











Total revenues 602.2 549.2

1,156.5 1,073.5 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 29.0 25.2

36.2 15.0 Income tax expense (7.9) (5.4)

(8.9) (0.5) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.7) (4.0)

(6.8) (6.9) Net income attributable to Stewart 17.3 15.8

20.5 7.6 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 8.1 10.0

9.6 17.9 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 25.4 25.8

30.0 25.5 Pretax margin 4.8 % 4.6 %

3.1 % 1.4 % Adjusted pretax margin* 6.6 % 7.0 %

4.2 % 3.6 % Net income per diluted Stewart share 0.62 0.58

0.73 0.28 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 0.91 0.94

1.07 0.93



* Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):



Quarter Ended June 30,





2024 2023 % Change















Operating revenues 496.2 466.7 6 %



Investment income 14.3 12.1 18 %



Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (0.5) 2.0 (125 %)



Pretax income 33.4 35.5 (6 %)



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 5.0 2.3





Adjusted pretax income* 38.4 37.7 2 %



Pretax margin 6.5 % 7.4 %





Adjusted pretax margin* 7.5 % 7.9 %









* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

















Title segment operating revenues improved $29.5 million, or 6 percent, in the second quarter 2024 primarily driven by increased revenues from our domestic commercial, international and agency title operations, partially offset by lower domestic noncommercial revenues, while total segment operating expenses increased $31.3 million, or 7 percent, compared to the second quarter 2023. Agency retention expenses in the second quarter 2024 increased $28.4 million, or 17 percent, primarily driven by $32.0 million, or 15 percent, improvement in gross agency revenues compared to the second quarter 2023, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the second quarter 2024 decreased to approximately 16.9 percent, compared to 17.7 percent during the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased agency revenues in states with relatively higher agent retention rates.

Total title segment employee costs and other operating expenses slightly increased by $2.0 million, or less than a percent, in the second quarter 2024 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased outside search expenses related to higher commercial revenues. As a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 49.7 percent in the second quarter 2024 compared to 52.4 percent in the second quarter 2023. Title loss expense in the second quarter 2024 increased $1.3 million, or 7 percent, primarily driven by higher title revenues compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 4.2 percent for both the second quarters 2024 and 2023.

Investment income improved by $2.2 million in the second quarter 2024 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from higher interest income on eligible escrow balances in the second quarter 2024. In addition to the net realized and unrealized losses and gains presented above, non-GAAP adjustments to the title segment's pretax income for the second quarters 2024 and 2023 included $4.6 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of total acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,

2024 2023 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 169.4 184.5 (8 %)

International 28.1 25.9 8 %



197.5 210.4 (6 %)

Commercial:







Domestic 51.0 41.5 23 %

International 7.0 6.1 15 %



58.0 47.6 22 %

Total direct title revenues 255.5 258.0 (1 %)











Second quarter 2024 total non-commercial domestic revenues decreased $15.1 million, or 8 percent, primarily resulting from a 9 percent decrease in total residential purchase and refinancing transactions and a lower average fee per file compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues increased $9.5 million, or 23 percent, primarily driven by improved average transaction size and higher commercial transactions closed compared to the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2024 average domestic commercial fee per file improved 17 percent to $13,500, compared to $11,600 in the second quarter 2023, while average residential fee per file was $3,000, which was 7 percent lower compared to $3,300 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to a lower purchase transaction mix in the second quarter 2024.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2024 2023 % Change











Operating revenues 92.2 71.4 29 %

Pretax income 5.1 3.3 56 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 5.5 7.1



Adjusted pretax income* 10.6 10.3 3 %

Pretax margin 5.5 % 4.6 %



Adjusted pretax margin* 11.5 % 14.5 %









* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Segment operating revenues increased $20.8 million, or 29 percent, in the second quarter 2024 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased revenues from credit information and valuation services. On a combined basis, employee costs and other operating expenses in the second quarter 2024 increased $19.0 million, or 31 percent, consistent with the higher operating revenues. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income shown in the schedule above were primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses.

Corporate and Other Segment

The segment's results were primarily driven by net expenses attributable to corporate operations, which decreased to $9.5 million in the second quarter 2024, compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter 2023, primarily driven by management's cost discipline. The segment's results for the second quarter 2023 included net realized losses of $3.1 million, primarily driven by a loss adjustment resulting from a previous disposition of a business.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2024 decreased $3.0 million, or 2 percent, compared to the second quarter 2023, primarily due to reduced incentive compensation and a 3 percent lower average employee count in the second quarter 2024. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs improved to 30.5 percent in the second quarter 2024 compared to 33.9 percent in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated other operating expenses in the second quarter 2024 increased $23.0 million, or 18 percent, primarily as a result of increased service expenses and outside search fees related to higher revenues from real estate solutions and commercial title operations, respectively, and higher office closure costs compared to the second quarter 2023. As a percentage of total operating revenues, total other operating expenses for the second quarter 2024 were 25.9 percent, compared to 24.0 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased real estate solutions service expenses.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2024 was $21.1 million compared to $35.1 million of net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2023, primarily due to increased trade accounts receivable resulting from increased revenues in our real estate solutions operations during the second quarter 2024. Our effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2024 was higher than our normal tax rate primarily due to the higher pretax contribution of our international operations (which have higher average income tax rates) compared to our domestic operations.

Second Quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 25, 2024. To participate, dial (800) 274-8461 (USA) or (203) 518-9814 (International) - access code STCQ224. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2024 until midnight on August 1, 2024 by dialing (888) 274-8335 (USA) or (402) 220-2327 (International).

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; our ability to manage risks associated with potential cybersecurity or other privacy or data security breaches; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 255,480 257,994

466,068 465,864 Agency operations 240,760 208,755

481,532 457,775 Real estate solutions and other 92,198 71,387

175,214 133,978 Total operating revenues 588,438 538,136

1,122,814 1,057,617 Investment income 14,306 12,123

27,207 18,722 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (514) (1,105)

6,524 (2,883)

602,230 549,154

1,156,545 1,073,456 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 200,126 171,776

400,102 377,514 Employee costs 179,708 182,666

352,125 353,217 Other operating expenses 152,291 129,333

289,244 250,073 Title losses and related claims 21,090 19,802

38,472 37,476 Depreciation and amortization 15,198 15,528

30,582 30,434 Interest 4,812 4,875

9,869 9,724

573,225 523,980

1,120,394 1,058,438 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 29,005 25,174

36,151 15,018 Income tax expense (7,940) (5,392)

(8,876) (454) Net income 21,065 19,782

27,275 14,564 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,722 3,967

6,802 6,939 Net income attributable to Stewart 17,343 15,815

20,473 7,625











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 0.62 0.58

0.73 0.28 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 28,013 27,444

28,011 27,402











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided (used) by operations 21,123 35,107

(8,465) (15,995) Other comprehensive (loss) income (752) (1,290)

(7,348) 6,017

Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders 2024: Apr May June Total

Closed Orders 2024: Apr May June Total Commercial 1,232 1,249 1,045 3,526

Commercial 1,288 1,314 1,185 3,787 Purchase 19,273 18,493 17,291 55,057

Purchase 12,247 13,610 11,975 37,832 Refinancing 5,782 5,976 4,973 16,731

Refinancing 3,530 3,547 2,901 9,978 Other 3,664 4,810 2,933 11,407

Other 3,272 2,526 2,104 7,902 Total 29,951 30,528 26,242 86,721

Total 20,337 20,997 18,165 59,499





















Opened Orders 2023: Apr May June Total

Closed Orders 2023: Apr May June Total Commercial 1,034 1,071 1,189 3,294

Commercial 1,069 1,212 1,304 3,585 Purchase 17,457 20,956 19,030 57,443

Purchase 12,312 15,013 14,901 42,226 Refinancing 5,365 6,102 5,393 16,860

Refinancing 3,298 3,587 3,698 10,583 Other 3,536 2,129 1,923 7,588

Other 1,066 1,131 1,658 3,855 Total 27,392 30,258 27,535 85,185

Total 17,745 20,943 21,561 60,249



























STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)

June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 133,405 233,365 Short-term investments 43,341 39,023 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 660,933 679,936 Receivables – premiums from agencies 39,974 38,676 Receivables – other 117,593 93,811 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (8,186) (7,583) Property and equipment, net 86,729 82,335 Operating lease assets, net 108,653 115,879 Title plants 73,378 73,359 Goodwill 1,080,546 1,072,129 Intangible assets, net of amortization 177,112 193,196 Deferred tax assets 3,673 3,776 Other assets 128,335 84,959

2,645,486 2,702,861 Liabilities:



Notes payable 445,568 445,290 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 165,382 190,054 Operating lease liabilities 127,307 135,654 Estimated title losses 512,446 528,269 Deferred tax liabilities 23,509 25,045

1,274,212 1,324,312 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 345,082 338,451 Retained earnings 1,064,870 1,070,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,563) (35,215) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,364,723 1,371,411 Noncontrolling interests 6,551 7,138 Total stockholders' equity 1,371,274 1,378,549

2,645,486 2,702,861





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,605 27,370 Book value per share 49.44 50.11

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate and

Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate and

Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 496,240 92,198 - 588,438

466,749 71,387 - 538,136 Investment income 14,282 24 - 14,306

12,099 24 - 12,123 Net realized and unrealized (losses)

gains (487) - (27) (514)

1,977 - (3,082) (1,105)

510,035 92,222 (27) 602,230

480,825 71,411 (3,082) 549,154 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 200,126 - - 200,126

171,776 - - 171,776 Employee costs 162,916 13,583 3,209 179,708

165,585 12,538 4,543 182,666 Other operating expenses 83,616 67,252 1,423 152,291

78,960 49,311 1,061 129,332 Title losses and related claims 21,090 - - 21,090

19,802 - - 19,802 Depreciation and amortization 8,536 6,264 398 15,198

8,883 6,280 365 15,528 Interest 380 7 4,425 4,812

360 - 4,515 4,875

476,664 87,106 9,455 573,225

445,366 68,129 10,484 523,979 Income (loss) before taxes 33,371 5,116 (9,482) 29,005

35,459 3,282 (13,566) 25,175

Six Months Ended: June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate and

Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate and

Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 947,600 175,214 - 1,122,814

923,639 133,978 - 1,057,617 Investment income 27,158 49 - 27,207

18,665 57 - 18,722 Net realized and unrealized gains

(losses) 6,629 - (105) 6,524

164 - (3,047) (2,883)

981,387 175,263 (105) 1,156,545

942,468 134,035 (3,047) 1,073,456 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 400,102 - - 400,102

377,514 - - 377,514 Employee costs 319,718 25,801 6,606 352,125

319,862 24,971 8,384 353,217 Other operating expenses 161,516 125,070 2,658 289,244

155,127 91,835 3,112 250,074 Title losses and related claims 38,472 - - 38,472

37,476 - - 37,476 Depreciation and amortization 17,266 12,538 778 30,582

16,986 12,581 867 30,434 Interest 759 7 9,103 9,869

709 - 9,015 9,724

937,833 163,416 19,145 1,120,394

907,674 129,387 21,378 1,058,439 Income (loss) before taxes 43,554 11,847 (19,250) 36,151

34,794 4,648 (24,425) 15,017

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, office closure costs, executive severance expenses, and nonrecurring expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 % Chg

2024 2023 % Chg















Total revenues 602.2 549.2 10 %

1,156.5 1,073.5 8 % Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 0.5 1.1



(6.5) 2.9

Adjusted total revenues 602.7 550.3 10 %

1,150.0 1,076.3 7 %















Pretax income 29.0 25.2 15 %

36.2 15.0 141 % Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 0.5 1.1



(6.5) 2.9

Acquired intangible asset amortization 8.3 9.1



16.8 17.6

Office closure costs 1.5 -



1.6 -

Executive severance expenses 0.3 1.7



0.6 1.7

State sales tax assessment expense - 1.2



- 1.2

Adjusted pretax income 39.6 38.3 3 %

48.7 38.5 27 % GAAP pretax margin 4.8 % 4.6 %



3.1 % 1.4 %

Adjusted pretax margin 6.6 % 7.0 %



4.2 % 3.6 %

















Net income attributable to Stewart 17.3 15.8 10 %

20.5 7.6 169 % Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 0.5 1.1



(6.5) 2.9

Acquired intangible asset amortization 8.3 9.1



16.8 17.6

Office closure costs 1.5 -



1.6 -

Executive severance expenses 0.3 1.7



0.6 1.7

State sales tax assessment expense - 1.2



- 1.2

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2.5) (3.2)



(3.0) (5.6)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 8.1 10.0



9.6 17.9

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 25.4 25.8 (2 %)

30.0 25.5 18 %















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 28,013 27,444



28,011 27,402

GAAP net income per share 0.62 0.58



0.73 0.28

Adjusted net income per share 0.91 0.94



1.07 0.93





















Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 % Chg

2024 2023 % Chg Title Segment:













Revenues 510.0 480.8 6 %

981.4 942.5 4 % Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 0.5 (2.0)



(6.6) (0.2)

Adjusted revenues 510.5 478.8 7 %

974.8 942.3 3 %















Pretax income 33.4 35.5 (6 %)

43.6 34.8 25 % Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 0.5 (2.0)



(6.6) (0.2)

Acquired intangible asset amortization 2.8 3.3



5.7 6.0

Office closure costs 1.5 -



1.6 -

Severance expenses 0.3 1.0



0.6 1.0

Adjusted pretax income 38.4 37.7 2 %

44.9 41.6 8 % GAAP pretax margin 6.5 % 7.4 %



4.4 % 3.7 %

Adjusted pretax margin 7.5 % 7.9 %



4.6 % 4.4 %



Real Estate Solutions Segment:













Revenues 92.2 71.4 29 %

175.3 134.0 31 %















Pretax income 5.1 3.3 56 %

11.8 4.6 155 % Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Acquired intangible asset amortization 5.5 5.8



11.1 11.6

State sales tax assessment expense - 1.2



- 1.2

Adjusted pretax income 10.6 10.3 3 %

23.0 17.5 31 % GAAP pretax margin 5.5 % 4.6 %



6.8 % 3.5 %

Adjusted pretax margin 11.5 % 14.5 %



13.1 % 13.1 %



SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation