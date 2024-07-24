Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

News provided by

Stewart Information Services Corporation

Jul 24, 2024, 16:20 ET

  • Total revenues of $602.2 million ($602.7 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $549.2 million ($550.3 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $17.3 million ($25.4 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $15.8 million ($25.8 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.62 ($0.91 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year diluted EPS of $0.58 ($0.94 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $17.3 million ($0.62 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2024, compared to $15.8 million ($0.58 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis, second quarter 2024 net income was $25.4 million ($0.91 per diluted share) compared to $25.8 million ($0.94 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2023. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the second quarter 2024 was $29.0 million ($39.6 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $25.2 million ($38.3 million on an adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2023.

Second quarter 2024 results included $0.5 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses primarily driven by net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment, while second quarter 2023 results included $1.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily composed of a contingent receivable loss adjustment resulting from a previous disposition of a business in the corporate and other segment, partially offset by net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment.

"Our second quarter revenues increased when compared to the second quarter of last year, driven by solid topline results in several of our core businesses. As with the rest of the industry, we remain impacted by a continued difficult housing market," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We remain focused on achieving our strategic goals and continue to invest in ourselves as we pursue growth and margin improvement across all lines of business."

Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):

Quarter Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023






Total revenues

602.2

549.2

1,156.5

1,073.5

Pretax income before noncontrolling interests

29.0

25.2

36.2

15.0

Income tax expense

(7.9)

(5.4)

(8.9)

(0.5)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3.7)

(4.0)

(6.8)

(6.9)

Net income attributable to Stewart

17.3

15.8

20.5

7.6

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*

8.1

10.0

9.6

17.9

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*

25.4

25.8

30.0

25.5

Pretax margin

4.8 %

4.6 %

3.1 %

1.4 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

6.6 %

7.0 %

4.2 %

3.6 %

Net income per diluted Stewart share

0.62

0.58

0.73

0.28

Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*

0.91

0.94

1.07

0.93

* Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):

Quarter Ended June 30,


2024

2023

% Change







Operating revenues

496.2

466.7

6 %

Investment income

14.3

12.1

18 %

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

(0.5)

2.0

(125 %)

Pretax income

33.4

35.5

(6 %)

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

5.0

2.3


Adjusted pretax income*

38.4

37.7

2 %

Pretax margin

6.5 %

7.4 %


Adjusted pretax margin*

7.5 %

7.9 %


 


* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.







Title segment operating revenues improved $29.5 million, or 6 percent, in the second quarter 2024 primarily driven by increased revenues from our domestic commercial, international and agency title operations, partially offset by lower domestic noncommercial revenues, while total segment operating expenses increased $31.3 million, or 7 percent, compared to the second quarter 2023. Agency retention expenses in the second quarter 2024 increased $28.4 million, or 17 percent, primarily driven by $32.0 million, or 15 percent, improvement in gross agency revenues compared to the second quarter 2023, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the second quarter 2024 decreased to approximately 16.9 percent, compared to 17.7 percent during the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased agency revenues in states with relatively higher agent retention rates.

Total title segment employee costs and other operating expenses slightly increased by $2.0 million, or less than a percent, in the second quarter 2024 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased outside search expenses related to higher commercial revenues. As a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 49.7 percent in the second quarter 2024 compared to 52.4 percent in the second quarter 2023. Title loss expense in the second quarter 2024 increased $1.3 million, or 7 percent, primarily driven by higher title revenues compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 4.2 percent for both the second quarters 2024 and 2023.

Investment income improved by $2.2 million in the second quarter 2024 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from higher interest income on eligible escrow balances in the second quarter 2024. In addition to the net realized and unrealized losses and gains presented above, non-GAAP adjustments to the title segment's pretax income for the second quarters 2024 and 2023 included $4.6 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of total acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):

Quarter Ended June 30,

2024

2023

% Change






Non-commercial:



Domestic

169.4

184.5

(8 %)

International

28.1

25.9

8 %


197.5

210.4

(6 %)

Commercial:



Domestic

51.0

41.5

23 %

International

7.0

6.1

15 %


58.0

47.6

22 %

Total direct title revenues

255.5

258.0

(1 %)





Second quarter 2024 total non-commercial domestic revenues decreased $15.1 million, or 8 percent, primarily resulting from a 9 percent decrease in total residential purchase and refinancing transactions and a lower average fee per file compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues increased $9.5 million, or 23 percent, primarily driven by improved average transaction size and higher commercial transactions closed compared to the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2024 average domestic commercial fee per file improved 17 percent to $13,500, compared to $11,600 in the second quarter 2023, while average residential fee per file was $3,000, which was 7 percent lower compared to $3,300 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to a lower purchase transaction mix in the second quarter 2024.

Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):

Quarter Ended June 30,

2024

2023

% Change





Operating revenues

92.2

71.4

29 %

Pretax income

5.1

3.3

56 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

5.5

7.1

Adjusted pretax income*

10.6

10.3

3 %

Pretax margin

5.5 %

4.6 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

11.5 %

14.5 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Segment operating revenues increased $20.8 million, or 29 percent, in the second quarter 2024 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased revenues from credit information and valuation services. On a combined basis, employee costs and other operating expenses in the second quarter 2024 increased $19.0 million, or 31 percent, consistent with the higher operating revenues. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income shown in the schedule above were primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses.

Corporate and Other Segment
The segment's results were primarily driven by net expenses attributable to corporate operations, which decreased to $9.5 million in the second quarter 2024, compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter 2023, primarily driven by management's cost discipline. The segment's results for the second quarter 2023 included net realized losses of $3.1 million, primarily driven by a loss adjustment resulting from a previous disposition of a business.

Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2024 decreased $3.0 million, or 2 percent, compared to the second quarter 2023, primarily due to reduced incentive compensation and a 3 percent lower average employee count in the second quarter 2024. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs improved to 30.5 percent in the second quarter 2024 compared to 33.9 percent in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated other operating expenses in the second quarter 2024 increased $23.0 million, or 18 percent, primarily as a result of increased service expenses and outside search fees related to higher revenues from real estate solutions and commercial title operations, respectively, and higher office closure costs compared to the second quarter 2023. As a percentage of total operating revenues, total other operating expenses for the second quarter 2024 were 25.9 percent, compared to 24.0 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased real estate solutions service expenses.

Other
Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2024 was $21.1 million compared to $35.1 million of net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2023, primarily due to increased trade accounts receivable resulting from increased revenues in our real estate solutions operations during the second quarter 2024. Our effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2024 was higher than our normal tax rate primarily due to the higher pretax contribution of our international operations (which have higher average income tax rates) compared to our domestic operations.

Second Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 25, 2024. To participate, dial (800) 274-8461 (USA) or (203) 518-9814 (International) - access code STCQ224. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2024 until midnight on August 1, 2024 by dialing (888) 274-8335 (USA) or (402) 220-2327 (International).

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; our ability to manage risks associated with potential cybersecurity or other privacy or data security breaches; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)


Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:




Title revenues:




Direct operations

255,480

257,994

466,068

465,864

Agency operations

240,760

208,755

481,532

457,775

Real estate solutions and other

92,198

71,387

175,214

133,978

Total operating revenues

588,438

538,136

1,122,814

1,057,617

Investment income

14,306

12,123

27,207

18,722

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

(514)

(1,105)

6,524

(2,883)

602,230

549,154

1,156,545

1,073,456

Expenses:




Amounts retained by agencies

200,126

171,776

400,102

377,514

Employee costs

179,708

182,666

352,125

353,217

Other operating expenses

152,291

129,333

289,244

250,073

Title losses and related claims

21,090

19,802

38,472

37,476

Depreciation and amortization

15,198

15,528

30,582

30,434

Interest

4,812

4,875

9,869

9,724

573,225

523,980

1,120,394

1,058,438

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

29,005

25,174

36,151

15,018

Income tax expense

(7,940)

(5,392)

(8,876)

(454)

Net income

21,065

19,782

27,275

14,564

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,722

3,967

6,802

6,939

Net income attributable to Stewart

17,343

15,815

20,473

7,625






Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

0.62

0.58

0.73

0.28

Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

28,013

27,444

28,011

27,402






Selected financial information:




Net cash provided (used) by operations

21,123

35,107

(8,465)

(15,995)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(752)

(1,290)

(7,348)

6,017

Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:






Opened Orders 2024:

Apr

May

June

Total

Closed Orders 2024:

Apr

May

June

Total

Commercial

1,232

1,249

1,045

3,526

Commercial

1,288

1,314

1,185

3,787

Purchase

19,273

18,493

17,291

55,057

Purchase

12,247

13,610

11,975

37,832

Refinancing

5,782

5,976

4,973

16,731

Refinancing

3,530

3,547

2,901

9,978

Other

3,664

4,810

2,933

11,407

Other

3,272

2,526

2,104

7,902

Total

29,951

30,528

26,242

86,721

Total

20,337

20,997

18,165

59,499











Opened Orders 2023:

Apr

May

June

Total

Closed Orders 2023:

Apr

May

June

Total

Commercial

1,034

1,071

1,189

3,294

Commercial

1,069

1,212

1,304

3,585

Purchase

17,457

20,956

19,030

57,443

Purchase

12,312

15,013

14,901

42,226

Refinancing

5,365

6,102

5,393

16,860

Refinancing

3,298

3,587

3,698

10,583

Other

3,536

2,129

1,923

7,588

Other

1,066

1,131

1,658

3,855

Total

27,392

30,258

27,535

85,185

Total

17,745

20,943

21,561

60,249













STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

 

 

June 30, 2024
(Unaudited)

 

December 31,
2023

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

133,405

233,365

Short-term investments

43,341

39,023

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value

660,933

679,936

Receivables – premiums from agencies

39,974

38,676

Receivables – other

117,593

93,811

Allowance for uncollectible amounts

(8,186)

(7,583)

Property and equipment, net

86,729

82,335

Operating lease assets, net

108,653

115,879

Title plants

73,378

73,359

Goodwill

1,080,546

1,072,129

Intangible assets, net of amortization

177,112

193,196

Deferred tax assets

3,673

3,776

Other assets

128,335

84,959

2,645,486

2,702,861

Liabilities:

Notes payable

445,568

445,290

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

165,382

190,054

Operating lease liabilities

127,307

135,654

Estimated title losses

512,446

528,269

Deferred tax liabilities

23,509

25,045

1,274,212

1,324,312

Stockholders' equity:

Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

345,082

338,451

Retained earnings

1,064,870

1,070,841

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42,563)

(35,215)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,364,723

1,371,411

Noncontrolling interests

6,551

7,138

Total stockholders' equity

1,371,274

1,378,549

2,645,486

2,702,861



Number of shares outstanding (000)

27,605

27,370

Book value per share

49.44

50.11

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)

 

Quarter Ended:

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate and
Other

Total

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate and
Other

Total

Revenues:








Operating revenues

496,240

92,198

-

588,438

466,749

71,387

-

538,136

Investment income

14,282

24

-

14,306

12,099

24

-

12,123

Net realized and unrealized (losses)
gains

(487)

-

(27)

(514)

1,977

-

(3,082)

(1,105)

510,035

92,222

(27)

602,230

480,825

71,411

(3,082)

549,154

Expenses:








Amounts retained by agencies

200,126

-

-

200,126

171,776

-

-

171,776

Employee costs

162,916

13,583

3,209

179,708

165,585

12,538

4,543

182,666

Other operating expenses

83,616

67,252

1,423

152,291

78,960

49,311

1,061

129,332

Title losses and related claims

21,090

-

-

21,090

19,802

-

-

19,802

Depreciation and amortization

8,536

6,264

398

15,198

8,883

6,280

365

15,528

Interest

380

7

4,425

4,812

360

-

4,515

4,875

476,664

87,106

9,455

573,225

445,366

68,129

10,484

523,979

Income (loss) before taxes

33,371

5,116

(9,482)

29,005

35,459

3,282

(13,566)

25,175

Six Months Ended:

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate and
Other

Total

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate and
Other

Total

Revenues:








Operating revenues

947,600

175,214

-

1,122,814

923,639

133,978

-

1,057,617

Investment income

27,158

49

-

27,207

18,665

57

-

18,722

Net realized and unrealized gains
(losses)

6,629

-

(105)

6,524

164

-

(3,047)

(2,883)

981,387

175,263

(105)

1,156,545

942,468

134,035

(3,047)

1,073,456

Expenses:








Amounts retained by agencies

400,102

-

-

400,102

377,514

-

-

377,514

Employee costs

319,718

25,801

6,606

352,125

319,862

24,971

8,384

353,217

Other operating expenses

161,516

125,070

2,658

289,244

155,127

91,835

3,112

250,074

Title losses and related claims

38,472

-

-

38,472

37,476

-

-

37,476

Depreciation and amortization

17,266

12,538

778

30,582

16,986

12,581

867

30,434

Interest

759

7

9,103

9,869

709

-

9,015

9,724

937,833

163,416

19,145

1,120,394

907,674

129,387

21,378

1,058,439

Income (loss) before taxes

43,554

11,847

(19,250)

36,151

34,794

4,648

(24,425)

15,017

Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, office closure costs, executive severance expenses, and nonrecurring expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

% Chg

2024

2023

% Chg








Total revenues

602.2

549.2

10 %

1,156.5

1,073.5

8 %

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

0.5

1.1

(6.5)

2.9

Adjusted total revenues

602.7

550.3

10 %

1,150.0

1,076.3

7 %








Pretax income

29.0

25.2

15 %

36.2

15.0

141 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

0.5

1.1

(6.5)

2.9

Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.3

9.1

16.8

17.6

Office closure costs

1.5

-

1.6

-

Executive severance expenses

0.3

1.7

0.6

1.7

State sales tax assessment expense

-

1.2

-

1.2

Adjusted pretax income

39.6

38.3

3 %

48.7

38.5

27 %

GAAP pretax margin

4.8 %

4.6 %

3.1 %

1.4 %

Adjusted pretax margin

6.6 %

7.0 %

4.2 %

3.6 %








Net income attributable to Stewart

17.3

15.8

10 %

20.5

7.6

169 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

0.5

1.1

(6.5)

2.9

Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.3

9.1

16.8

17.6

Office closure costs

1.5

-

1.6

-

Executive severance expenses

0.3

1.7

0.6

1.7

State sales tax assessment expense

-

1.2

-

1.2

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(2.5)

(3.2)

(3.0)

(5.6)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

8.1

10.0

9.6

17.9

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart

25.4

25.8

(2 %)

30.0

25.5

18 %








Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

28,013

27,444

28,011

27,402

GAAP net income per share

0.62

0.58

0.73

0.28

Adjusted net income per share

0.91

0.94

1.07

0.93









Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

% Chg

2024

2023

% Chg

Title Segment:

 






Revenues

510.0

480.8

6 %

981.4

942.5

4 %

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

0.5

(2.0)

(6.6)

(0.2)

Adjusted revenues

510.5

478.8

7 %

974.8

942.3

3 %








Pretax income

33.4

35.5

(6 %)

43.6

34.8

25 %

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

0.5

(2.0)

(6.6)

(0.2)

Acquired intangible asset amortization

2.8

3.3

5.7

6.0

Office closure costs

1.5

-

1.6

-

Severance expenses

0.3

1.0

0.6

1.0

Adjusted pretax income

38.4

37.7

2 %

44.9

41.6

8 %

GAAP pretax margin

6.5 %

7.4 %

4.4 %

3.7 %

Adjusted pretax margin

7.5 %

7.9 %

4.6 %

4.4 %

Real Estate Solutions Segment:

 






Revenues

92.2

71.4

29 %

175.3

134.0

31 %








Pretax income

5.1

3.3

56 %

11.8

4.6

155 %

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:






Acquired intangible asset amortization

5.5

5.8

11.1

11.6

State sales tax assessment expense

-

1.2

-

1.2

Adjusted pretax income

10.6

10.3

3 %

23.0

17.5

31 %

GAAP pretax margin

5.5 %

4.6 %

6.8 %

3.5 %

Adjusted pretax margin

11.5 %

14.5 %

13.1 %

13.1 %

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

Also from this source

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.475 per share for the...
Stewart Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Stewart Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $3.1 million ($0.11 per diluted share) for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics