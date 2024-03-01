STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

News provided by

Stewart Information Services Corporation

01 Mar, 2024, 16:20 ET

HOUSTON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.475 per share for the first quarter 2024, payable March 28, 2024, to common stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.

About Stewart 
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Learn more at stewart.com. ST-IR

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

Also from this source

Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $8.8 million ($0.32 per diluted share) for...
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.475 per share for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics