STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND

News provided by

Stewart Information Services Corporation

Dec 01, 2025, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.525 per share for the fourth quarter 2025, payable December 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record on December 15, 2025.

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Learn more at stewart.com. ST-IR

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $44.3 million ($1.55 per diluted share) for ...
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment to return...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics