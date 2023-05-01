Stewart Investors' Global Emerging Markets Sustainability Leaders Strategy Marks Three-Year Anniversary, Outperforming Passive Benchmark

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Investors, a long-only active equity specialist and global leader in sustainable investing, has marked the three-year anniversary of its Global Emerging Markets Sustainability Leaders (GEMSL) strategy with benchmark-beating performance. The strategy is accessible in the U.S. as a commingled fund available to institutional investors.

Since its launch on April 1, 2020, the GEMSL fund has attracted more than $329 million from more than 55 clients, including endowments, foundations, retirement plans and family offices.

The actively managed GEMSL fund has returned 9.8% net of fees and 10.7% gross of fees for the annualized three-year period through March 31, 2023, compared with 8.2% for its passive benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Jack Nelson is lead portfolio manager of the GEMSL strategy. He is also co-portfolio manager of the Global Emerging Markets Sustainability All-Cap strategy, a similar portfolio offered by Stewart Investors to non-U.S. investors since February 2009.

"Our goal with the GEMSL strategy is to uncover the 35-60 highest-quality companies that we believe will contribute to and benefit from sustainable development in emerging markets, while protecting client capital and generating attractive returns over the long term," Nelson said. "We continue to see exciting opportunities in emerging markets, where there is no shortage of innovation and excellent management teams."

The investment team employs the same philosophy, intensive bottom-up research process, and focus on sustainable development that it has applied since Stewart Investors launched its first sustainability strategy for institutional investors in 2005.

Based in Edinburgh, and with offices in London, New York, Singapore and Sydney, Stewart Investors manages $18 billion globally, focusing on Asia Pacific, emerging markets, regional, and worldwide sustainable equity strategies.

In December 2022, Morningstar, Inc., a leading provider of independent investment research, published a report gauging the ESG commitment level of fund managers. Stewart Investors was one of a few firms to receive top marks from Morningstar in its assessment.

About Stewart Investors

Stewart Investors, with $18 billion in assets under management, is an active, long-only equity manager and global leader in sustainable investing. Based in Edinburgh, the firm also has offices in London, Singapore, New York and Sydney. For more information, visit: www.stewartinvestors.com.

Media inquiries:

Margaret Kirch Cohen Richard Chimberg Newton Park PR, LLC Newton Park PR, LLC Tel: +1 847 507 2229 Tel: + 1 617 312 4281

