Stewart Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the first quarter 2021 of $54.2 million ($2.01 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $5.2 million ($0.22 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2020. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's first quarter 2021 net income of $51.7 million ($1.92 per diluted share) increased $38.4 million, or 289 percent, from $13.3 million ($0.56 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2020. First quarter 2021 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $74.0 million compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $9.3 million for the first quarter 2020.

First quarter 2021 results included $3.3 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily related to net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments recorded in the title segment. First quarter 2020 results included $11.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, which included $10.6 million of net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments recorded in the title segment.

"Our first quarter 2021 results benefited from continued strong trends in residential real estate transaction activity as well as robust growth from our international and newly-acquired ancillary services businesses," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "This quarter was especially noteworthy given that these results came in the first quarter of the year, historically the most challenging for our company. These results demonstrate that our plan to improve operational performance through targeted growth, focused management, and broader technology and services offerings continues to drive results. As always, I want to thank our associates for their commitment and hard work in extraordinarily challenging times."

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 2020 % Change







Operating revenues 625.4 440.3 42% Investment income 3.9 5.2 (24)% Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 3.2 (11.1) 129% Pretax income 77.1 14.8 420% Pretax margin 12.2% 3.4%



Title segment pretax income improved by $62.3 million, or 420 percent, while pretax margin increased 880 basis points to 12.2 percent in the first quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter. Title operating revenues grew $185.1 million, or 42 percent, as a result of improvements in direct title revenues of $81.2 million, or 41 percent, and gross independent agency revenues of $103.9 million, or 43 percent. Consistent with the increased title revenues, overall segment operating expenses increased $135.9 million, or 32 percent, in the first quarter 2021, with agency retention expenses and combined title employee costs and other operating expenses increasing 42 percent and 21 percent, respectively, from the first quarter 2020. Average independent agency remittance rate improved to 17.9 percent in the first quarter 2021, compared to 17.6 percent in the prior year quarter, while combined title employee costs and other operating expenses, as a percentage of title revenues, improved to 38.1 percent in the first quarter 2021, from 44.9 percent in the first quarter 2020.

Title loss expense increased $10.1 million, or 54 percent, in the first quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of increased title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, the title loss expense in the first quarter 2021 was 4.6 percent compared to 4.2 percent from the prior year quarter.

The segment's investment income decreased $1.3 million, or 24 percent, primarily as a result of lower interest rates applicable to our short-term and securities investments during the first quarter 2021 compared to last year's quarter. Net realized and unrealized gains and losses for the first quarters 2021 and 2020 consisted primarily of net unrealized gains and losses related to fair value changes of equity securities investments, as mentioned above.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 2020 % Change







Non-commercial:





Domestic 216.0 132.8 63% International 28.8 19.1 51% Commercial:





Domestic 29.2 41.4 (29)% International 5.5 5.0 10% Total direct title revenues 279.5 198.3 41%

The direct title revenue improvement in the first quarter 2021 was primarily driven by the $92.9 million, or 61 percent, growth in non-commercial revenues resulting from increased transactions from both existing and recently-acquired title offices. Total residential purchase and refinancing closed orders in the first quarter 2021 increased 35 percent and 107 percent, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. However, the non-commercial revenue increase was partially offset by lower commercial revenues in the first quarter 2021, resulting from lower commercial transaction size and volume compared to the first quarter 2020. Domestic commercial fee per file in the first quarter 2021 was approximately $8,700, compared to $11,400 from the first quarter 2020; while domestic residential fee per file was approximately $1,900, which is 5 percent lower than the prior year quarter's average fee per file, primarily due to the higher mix of refinancing compared to purchase transactions in the first quarter 2021. Total international revenues increased $10.2 million, or 42 percent, primarily due to higher volumes in our Canadian operations.

Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment

Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 2020 % Change







Operating revenues 55.9 5.5 924% Pretax loss (3.1) (5.6) 45%

The segment's operating revenues increased $50.5 million in the first quarter 2021, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to revenues generated by recent acquisitions. The ancillary services operations generated pretax income of $2.7 million (which included $1.7 million of purchased intangibles amortization) in the first quarter 2021, compared to a pretax loss of $0.5 million in the prior year quarter. Net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations for the first quarters 2021 and 2020 were approximately $5.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs increased $33.7 million, or 25 percent, in the first quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher salaries expense mainly driven by 12 percent higher average employee count, increased incentive compensation on improved overall operating results, and additional employee costs related to higher order volumes. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the first quarter 2021 improved to 24.9 percent compared to 30.4 percent in the first quarter 2020.

Total other operating expenses increased $53.6 million, or 75 percent, in the first quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily due to increased appraisal expenses by recently-acquired ancillary services businesses, and higher outside title search and premium tax expenses on higher title revenues, partially offset by lower travel and marketing expenses. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the first quarter 2021 were 18.4 percent compared to 16.1 percent in the first quarter 2020.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the first quarter 2021 was $47.4 million, compared to net cash used by operations of $11.4 million in the prior year quarter. The improvement in cash from operations was primarily driven by the higher net income and lower payments of claims and accounts payables.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions, including the duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 2020 Revenues:



Title revenues:



Direct operations 279,504 198,283 Agency operations 345,932 242,030 Ancillary services 55,931 5,461 Total operating revenues 681,367 445,774 Investment income 3,945 5,218 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 3,274 (11,091)

688,586 439,901 Expenses:



Amounts retained by agencies 283,935 199,366 Employee costs 169,397 135,652 Other operating expenses 125,482 71,858 Title losses and related claims 28,773 18,632 Depreciation and amortization 6,430 4,231 Interest 567 892

614,584 430,631 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 74,002 9,270 Income tax expense (16,880) (1,896) Net income 57,122 7,374 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,886 2,197 Net income attributable to Stewart 54,236 5,177





Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 2.01 0.22 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 26,984 23,749





Selected financial information:



Net cash provided (used) by operations 47,442 (11,360) Other comprehensive loss (7,434) (14,102)

Monthly Domestic Order Counts:











Opened Orders

2021: Jan Feb Mar Total

Closed Orders

2021: Jan Feb Mar Total Commercial 1,217 1,060 1,292 3,569

Commercial 1,008 1,008 1,361 3,377 Purchase 21,104 21,560 28,125 70,789

Purchase 12,906 13,461 19,116 45,483 Refinancing 28,554 28,020 25,176 81,750

Refinancing 19,296 21,594 24,776 65,666 Other 717 610 483 1,810

Other 474 363 338 1,175 Total 51,592 51,250 55,076 157,918

Total 33,684 36,426 45,591 115,701





















Opened Orders

2020: Jan Feb Mar Total

Closed Orders

2020: Jan Feb Mar Total Commercial 1,514 1,210 1,429 4,153

Commercial 1,212 1,157 1,259 3,628 Purchase 16,856 17,829 18,951 53,636

Purchase 10,128 10,760 12,827 33,715 Refinancing 14,830 18,707 30,652 64,189

Refinancing 9,053 9,822 12,871 31,746 Other 244 230 256 730

Other 147 169 128 444 Total 33,444 37,976 51,288 122,708

Total 20,540 21,908 27,085 69,533

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 412,763 432,683 Short-term investments 17,855 20,678 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 682,799 684,387 Receivables – premiums from agencies 37,713 34,507 Receivables – other 64,809 58,112 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (5,393) (4,807) Property and equipment, net 53,732 51,671 Operating lease assets, net 110,586 106,479 Title plants 73,113 72,863 Goodwill 480,159 431,477 Intangible assets, net of amortization 38,912 37,382 Deferred tax assets 4,359 4,330 Other assets 71,399 48,813

2,042,806 1,978,575 Liabilities:



Notes payable 125,572 101,773 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 212,774 225,180 Operating lease liabilities 123,121 119,089 Estimated title losses 509,541 496,275 Deferred tax liabilities 23,900 23,852

994,908 966,169 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 300,978 301,937 Retained earnings 733,973 688,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,588 17,022 Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,041,873 1,005,112 Noncontrolling interests 6,025 7,294 Total stockholders' equity 1,047,898 1,012,406

2,042,806 1,978,575





Number of shares outstanding (000) 26,806 26,728 Book value per share 38.87 37.60

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Three months ended: March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 625,436 55,931 681,367

440,313 5,461 445,774 Investment income 3,945 - 3,945

5,218 - 5,218 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 3,204 70 3,274

(11,091) - (11,091)

632,585 56,001 688,586

434,440 5,461 439,901 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 283,935 - 283,935

199,366 - 199,366 Employee costs 159,459 9,938 169,397

130,636 5,016 135,652 Other operating expenses 79,015 46,467 125,482

67,149 4,709 71,858 Title losses and related claims 28,773 - 28,773

18,632 - 18,632 Depreciation and amortization 4,314 2,116 6,430

3,821 410 4,231 Interest - 567 567

- 892 892

555,496 59,088 614,584

419,604 11,027 430,631 Income (loss) before taxes 77,089 (3,087) 74,002

14,836 (5,566) 9,270

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts).



Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 2020 %

Change







Total revenues 688.6 439.9

Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 3.3 (11.1)

Adjusted revenues 685.3 451.0 52%







Net income attributable to Stewart 54.2 5.2

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:





Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (3.3) 11.1

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments 0.8 (3.0)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes (2.5) 8.1

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 51.7 13.3 289%







Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 26,984 23,749

Adjusted net income per share 1.92 0.56



