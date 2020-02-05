Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported break-even results for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $11.4 million ($0.48 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2018 after commencing initiatives to reposition the company including, among others, office closures, asset impairments and the corporate reorganization. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the fourth quarter 2019 was $3.8 million compared to a pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $19.7 million for the fourth quarter 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 results included the following pretax items:

$8.0 million of net realized and unrealized losses, which were primarily $11.7 million of impairment expenses relating to intangible assets, title plants and other assets, partially offset by $2.2 million of realized gains on sale of securities investments and $1.1 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments,

Fourth quarter 2018 results included the following pretax items:

$4.3 million of net realized and unrealized losses which were primarily related to fair value changes of equity securities investments,

"Overall, I am pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and the progress that has already been made at this early stage of repositioning Stewart for the future," stated Fred Eppinger, Stewart's chief executive officer. "Excluding the charges associated with the organizational initiatives, our core title operations had a good end to the year. The residential business benefited from the continued strength in volumes, the agency channel experienced solid growth with encouraging signs of returning business, and our commercial operations delivered in the face of good fourth quarter 2018 comparable results. As we move into 2020, I am confident that our actions will strengthen our customer focus while laying the groundwork for improving the company's long-term financial performance. More needs to be done to better position us for future success, but we are off to a fast start and I am excited for what lies before us."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018











Total revenues 509.9 469.9

1,940.0 1,907.7 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 3.8 19.7

117.0 72.5 Income tax expense (0.7) (4.8)

(26.7) (13.5) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.1) (3.5)

(11.7) (11.5) Net income attributable to Stewart 0.0 11.4

78.6 47.5 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 20.6 7.9

(13.2) 12.1 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 20.6 19.3

65.4 59.6 Net income per diluted Stewart share 0.00 0.48

3.31 2.01 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 0.87 0.82

2.75 2.52 * See Appendix A

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended December 31,

2019 2018 % Change







Operating revenues 506.0 457.3 11% Investment income 5.2 5.0 4% Net realized and unrealized losses (3.4) (4.3) 22% Pretax income 20.3 29.5 (31)% Pretax margin 4.0% 6.4% (38)%

Title operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2019 increased 11 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, as direct title revenues and gross independent agency revenues improved by 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The segment's overall operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2019 increased $58.9 million, or 14 percent, compared to the last year's quarter, primarily due to higher agency retention expense and other operating costs driven by increased title revenues, increased title loss expense primarily resulting from less favorable loss experience in portions of our non-Canadian international operations and an escrow loss in our commercial business, and the charges discussed above. Excluding the segment's net realized and unrealized losses and other non-operating charges, pretax income in the fourth quarter 2019 would have been $33.0 million (6.5 percent margin) compared to pretax income of $35.1 million (7.7 percent margin) in the fourth quarter 2018.

The segment's net realized and unrealized losses during the fourth quarter 2019 included $7.1 million of impairment expenses relating to intangible assets, title plants and other assets, partially offset by $2.2 million of realized gains on sale of securities investments and $1.1 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments. In comparison, net realized and unrealized losses during the fourth quarter 2018 were primarily related to net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,

2019 2018 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 149.1 123.3 21%

International 24.1 21.4 13%

Commercial:







Domestic 54.7 59.5 (8)%

International 7.4 6.1 21%

Total direct title revenues 235.3 210.3 12%

Non-commercial domestic revenues increased in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to fourth quarter 2018, as a result of improved closed orders primarily driven by the current lower interest rate environment. Domestic commercial revenues were lower compared to the prior year quarter primarily as a result of a lower average fee per file during the fourth quarter 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 domestic commercial fee per file was approximately $12,300, a 5 percent decrease from last year's quarter, while domestic residential fee per file decreased 11 percent to approximately $2,100, primarily due to the higher ratio of refinancing to purchase orders in the fourth quarter 2019 versus fourth quarter 2018. Total international title revenues increased $4.0 million, or 15 percent, primarily driven by increased volumes in our Canadian operations.

Gross revenues from independent agency operations increased 10 percent in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to the fourth quarter 2018, with the independent agency remittance rate of 17.7 percent remaining comparable to that of the prior year quarter.

Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment

Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,

2019 2018 % Change







Operating revenues 6.7 11.9 (43)% Net realized and unrealized losses (4.6) - (100)% Pretax loss (16.5) (9.8) (69)%

The segment's operating revenues decreased $5.2 million in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of reductions in orders from several customers. The segment's results for the fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 included approximately $10.9 million and $8.8 million, respectively, of net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations. Excluding the segment's net realized and unrealized losses of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter 2019 and the non-operating charges discussed above, the fourth quarter 2019 pretax loss improved to $2.8 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Expenses

Employee costs for the fourth quarter 2019 were $154.2 million, an increase of 11 percent from $139.1 million in the fourth quarter 2018. This increase was primarily due to increased incentive compensation consistent with higher direct title revenues and increased employee severance expenses related to the corporate reorganization, as discussed above. Average employee counts in the fourth quarter 2019 were 3 percent lower than in the prior year quarter, which slightly reduced salaries expense in the fourth quarter 2019. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs for the fourth quarter 2019 and 2018 were 30.1 percent and 29.6 percent, respectively, and would have been 28.8 percent and 29.4 percent, respectively, excluding the severance expenses discussed above.

Other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2019 were $94.3 million, a 7 percent increase from $88.3 million in the fourth quarter 2018. This increase was primarily driven by the charges discussed above and expenses relating to higher direct title revenues in the fourth quarter 2019. As a percentage of total operating revenues, other operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2019 were 18.4 percent compared to 18.8 percent in the prior year quarter; while excluding the non-operating charges mentioned above, the other operating expenses ratio was 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter 2019 versus 17.8 percent in the prior year quarter.

Title loss expense for the fourth quarter 2019 increased to $28.9 million, as compared to $12.3 million from the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher title revenues and less favorable loss experience in portions of our non-Canadian international operations and an escrow loss in our commercial business in the fourth quarter 2019, and favorable loss experience during the prior year quarter. Title losses, as a percentage of title revenues, were 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter 2019, compared to 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter 2018. We expect our year 2020 title loss ratio to be in the low to mid 4 percent range. At December 31, 2019, our title loss reserves were above the actuarial reserve midpoint.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the fourth quarter 2019 was $59.1 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $40.4 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to better fourth quarter 2019 operating results, excluding the charges above which were mostly noncash.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2019 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 6, 2020. To participate, dial (866) 831-8713 (USA) and (203) 518-9822 (International) - access code STCQ419. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://www.stewart.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 6, 2020 until midnight on February 13, 2020, by dialing (800) 839-2475 (USA) or (402) 220-7220 (International) - the access code is also STCQ419.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at the Company's website at stewart.com, or you can subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 235,259 210,315

869,457 833,200 Agency operations 270,705 246,973

970,540 1,003,959 Ancillary services 6,748 11,933

37,456 50,723 Total operating revenues 512,712 469,221

1,877,453 1,887,882 Investment income 5,164 5,005

19,795 19,737 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (7,970) (4,292)

42,760 53

509,906 469,934

1,940,008 1,907,672 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 222,670 203,079

799,229 827,046 Employee costs 154,206 139,080

567,173 562,469 Other operating expenses 94,318 88,278

345,347 345,307 Title losses and related claims 28,891 12,333

84,423 71,514 Depreciation and amortization 5,068 6,323

22,526 24,932 Interest 972 1,153

4,341 3,875

506,125 450,246

1,823,039 1,835,143 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 3,781 19,688

116,969 72,529 Income tax expense (717) (4,828)

(26,695) (13,507) Net income 3,064 14,860

90,272 59,022 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,095 3,487

11,657 11,499 Net (loss) income attributable to Stewart (31) 11,373

78,615 47,523











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 0.00 0.48

3.31 2.01 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 23,619 23,699

23,753 23,685











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 59,070 40,444

166,359 84,177 Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,039 (2,881)

22,072 (20,332)

Monthly Domestic Order Counts:











Opened Orders 2019: Oct Nov Dec Total

Closed Orders 2019: Oct Nov Dec Total Commercial 1,407 1,377 1,820 4,604

Commercial 1,281 1,203 1,976 4,460 Purchase 18,950 14,941 13,884 47,775

Purchase 14,300 12,235 13,690 40,225 Refinancing 15,848 12,726 11,365 39,939

Refinancing 11,549 9,602 10,307 31,458 Other 443 289 185 917

Other 292 176 199 667 Total 36,648 29,333 27,254 93,235

Total 27,422 23,216 26,172 76,810





















Opened Orders 2018: Oct Nov Dec Total

Closed Orders 2018: Oct Nov Dec Total Commercial (Note 1) 1,931 1,637 1,699 5,267

Commercial (Note 1) 1,619 1,404 1,605 4,628 Purchase 18,687 14,910 12,697 46,294

Purchase 14,452 12,645 12,331 39,428 Refinancing 6,929 5,723 5,391 18,043

Refinancing 4,756 3,802 3,821 12,379 Other 550 574 504 1,628

Other 460 542 500 1,502 Total 28,097 22,844 20,291 71,232

Total 21,287 18,393 18,257 57,937



Note 1 – As disclosed in the first quarter 2019 earnings release, prior year commercial orders were updated to take into account changes to our domestic order tracking process and the exclusion of international orders.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AT DECEMBER 31 (In thousands of dollars)



2019 2018 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 330,609 192,067 Short-term investments 23,527 22,950 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 645,039 636,017 Receivables – premiums from agencies 26,405 29,032 Receivables – other 50,067 47,044 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (4,469) (4,614) Property and equipment, net 50,461 60,794 Operating lease assets (Note 2) 99,028 - Title plants, at cost 72,627 74,737 Goodwill 248,890 248,890 Intangible assets, net of amortization 4,623 9,727 Deferred tax assets 4,407 4,575 Other assets 41,571 51,711

1,592,785 1,372,930 Liabilities:



Notes payable 110,632 108,036 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 126,779 109,283 Operating lease liabilities (Note 2) 113,843 - Estimated title losses 459,053 461,560 Deferred tax liabilities 28,719 14,214

839,026 693,093 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 188,279 186,714 Retained earnings 564,392 514,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,699) (24,771) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 747,306 673,525 Noncontrolling interests 6,453 6,312 Total stockholders' equity 753,759 679,837

1,592,785 1,372,930 Number of shares outstanding (000) 23,709 23,719 Book value per share 31.52 28.40



Note 2 – Beginning in 2019, we adopted the new lease accounting standard which resulted in the balance sheet recognition of assets and liabilities related to our operating leases of office space. Operating lease assets represent the right to use the underlying assets over the corresponding lease terms. This adoption did not result in any impact to our statements of operations and cash flows.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Three months ended: December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 505,964 6,748 512,712

457,288 11,933 469,221 Investment income 5,164 - 5,164

4,989 16 5,005 Net realized and unrealized losses (3,352) (4,618) (7,970)

(4,292) - (4,292)

507,776 2,130 509,906

457,985 11,949 469,934 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 222,670 - 222,670

203,079 - 203,079 Employee costs 144,882 9,324 154,206

132,290 6,790 139,080 Other operating expenses 86,354 7,964 94,318

75,274 13,004 88,278 Title losses and related claims 28,891 - 28,891

12,333 - 12,333 Depreciation and amortization 4,662 406 5,068

5,520 803 6,323 Interest - 972 972

33 1,120 1,153

487,459 18,666 506,125

428,529 21,717 450,246 Income (loss) before taxes 20,317 (16,536) 3,781

29,456 (9,768) 19,688



























Year ended: December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 1,839,997 37,456 1,877,453

1,837,159 50,723 1,887,882 Investment income 19,795 - 19,795

19,721 16 19,737 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (2,744) 45,504 42,760

(1,174) 1,227 53

1,857,048 82,960 1,940,008

1,855,706 51,966 1,907,672 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 799,229 - 799,229

827,046 - 827,046 Employee costs 540,687 26,486 567,173

533,525 28,944 562,469 Other operating expenses 304,278 41,069 345,347

293,817 51,490 345,307 Title losses and related claims 84,423 - 84,423

71,514 - 71,514 Depreciation and amortization 19,971 2,555 22,526

21,449 3,483 24,932 Interest 1 4,340 4,341

41 3,834 3,875

1,748,589 74,450 1,823,039

1,747,392 87,751 1,835,143 Income (loss) before taxes 108,459 8,510 116,969

108,314 (35,785) 72,529

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and other non-operating costs such as corporate reorganization expenses, office closure costs, FNF merger expenses and other third-party advisory costs (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts).



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019 2018 %

Change

2019 2018 %

Change















Total revenues 509.9 469.9



1,940.0 1,907.7

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 8.0 4.3



(42.8) (0.1)

Adjusted revenues 517.9 474.2 9%

1,897.2 1,907.6 (1)%















Net income attributable to Stewart 0.0 11.4



78.6 47.5

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













FNF merger termination fee - -



(50.0) -

Merger-related expenses 0.1 3.0



6.8 12.6

Other net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 8.0 4.3



7.2 (0.1)

Executive severance expenses 6.5 1.0



6.5 1.0

Office closure costs 5.9 0.8



6.6 0.8

Executive insurance policy settlement 2.2 -



2.2 -

Large escrow losses 1.7 -



1.7 -

Other non-operating charges 2.1 -



2.1 -

Litigation expense accruals - 1.2



- 1.2

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (5.9) (2.4)



3.7 (3.4)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 20.6 7.9



(13.2) 12.1

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 20.6 19.3 7%

65.4 59.6 10%















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 23,762 23,699



23,753 23,685

Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to Stewart 0.87 0.82



2.75 2.52



