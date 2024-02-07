Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenues of $582.2 million ( $577.4 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $655.9 million ( $643.2 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $8.8 million ( $16.6 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $13.3 million ( $22.9 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $0.32 ( $0.60 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $0.49 ( $0.84 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $8.8 million ($0.32 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $13.3 million ($0.49 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2022. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's fourth quarter 2023 net income was $16.6 million ($0.60 per diluted share) compared to $22.9 million ($0.84 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $18.8 million ($29.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $20.8 million ($33.3 million on an adjusted basis) for the fourth quarter 2022.

Fourth quarter 2023 results included $4.8 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains primarily driven by net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and net gains from acquisition liability adjustments, offset by $6.4 million of combined office closures and severance expenses. Fourth quarter 2022 results included $12.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and gains related to settlements of company-owned insurance policies, offset by $16.7 million of combined office closure, severance and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect continuing uncertainty in the real estate market due to the higher interest rate environment coupled with the normal seasonality. Although we are encouraged by the moderation of interest rates into the mid – 6 percent range during the fourth quarter and into early 2024, we maintain our outlook that higher interest rates will negatively impact real estate transaction volume in the first half of 2024," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We have made excellent progress on our strategic investments during 2023 and will continue to focus on balancing thoughtful cost discipline with investment in these long-term enterprise initiatives to create a stronger and more resilient company."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022











Total revenues 582.2 655.9

2,257.3 3,069.3 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 18.8 20.8

60.9 232.7 Income tax expense (5.7) (2.5)

(15.3) (50.9) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.3) (4.9)

(15.2) (19.5) Net income attributable to Stewart 8.8 13.3

30.4 162.3 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 7.8 9.6

36.2 43.1 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 16.6 22.9

66.6 205.4 Pretax margin 3.2 % 3.2 %

2.7 % 7.6 % Adjusted pretax margin* 5.0 % 5.2 %

4.8 % 9.5 % Net income per diluted Stewart share 0.32 0.49

1.11 5.94 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 0.60 0.84

2.42 7.51



* Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):



Quarter Ended December 31,





2023 2022 % Change















Operating revenues 503.0 581.6 (14 %)



Investment income 13.0 6.9 89 %



Net realized and unrealized gains 5.1 10.3 (50 %)



Pretax income 27.3 26.9 2 %



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 4.0 8.3





Adjusted pretax income* 31.4 35.2 (11 %)



Pretax margin 5.2 % 4.5 %





Adjusted pretax margin* 6.1 % 6.0 %















* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Fourth quarter title segment operating revenues decreased $78.6 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of transaction volume declines in our direct and agency title operations. Total segment operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $78.1 million, or 14 percent, consistent with lower operating revenues. Agency retention expenses decreased $39.7 million, or 15 percent, in the fourth quarter 2023 primarily due to $49.2 million, or 16 percent, lower gross agency revenues. The average independent agency remittance rate in the fourth quarter 2023 was 17.3 percent, compared to 17.6 percent during the fourth quarter 2022.

Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 were lower by $37.6 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, while as a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 49.1 percent in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 48.9 percent in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter title loss expense decreased $1.1 million, or 5 percent, primarily as a result of lower title revenues compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter 2022, which benefited from last year's favorable claims experience.

Investment income in the fourth quarter 2023 increased $6.1 million, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher interest income resulting from earned interest from eligible escrow balances in the fourth quarter 2023. Non-GAAP adjustments to the title segment's pretax income included $9.1 million and $18.6 million of acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses, partially offset by $5.1 million and $10.3 million of net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,

2023 2022 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 153.8 171.3 (10 %)

International 24.0 24.0 0 %



177.8 195.3 (9 %)

Commercial:







Domestic 56.1 66.9 (16 %)

International 6.5 7.7 (16 %)



62.6 74.6 (16 %)

Total direct title revenues 240.4 269.9 (11 %)











Total non-commercial domestic revenues in the fourth quarter 2023 declined $17.5 million, or 10 percent, primarily due to a 5 percent decline in total residential purchase and refinancing transactions and a lower average fee per file compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter domestic commercial revenues decreased $10.8 million, or 16 percent, primarily driven by 14 percent lower commercial transactions compared to the prior year quarter. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the fourth quarter 2023 was $14,800, compared to $15,100 in the fourth quarter 2022, while average residential fee per file in the fourth quarter 2023 was $3,200, compared to $3,500 in the prior year quarter primarily due to transaction mix in the fourth quarter 2023. Total international revenues in the fourth quarter 2023 decreased by $1.2 million, or 4 percent, primarily due to lower transaction volumes compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):



Quarter Ended December 31,



2023 2022 % Change











Operating revenues 61.4 54.7 12 %

Pretax income 1.4 0.4 276 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 6.0 6.6



Adjusted pretax income* 7.4 7.0 5 %

Pretax margin 2.3 % 0.7 %



Adjusted pretax margin* 12.0 % 12.8 %







* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

The segment's fourth quarter operating revenues improved $6.7 million, or 12 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased credit information services revenues, partially offset by lower valuation services revenues from lower transaction volumes. Combined segment employee costs and other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 increased $5.4 million, or 11 percent, consistent with the higher operating revenues. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income of $6.0 million and $6.6 million in the fourth quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively, were primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses.

Corporate and Other Segment

The segment's results for the fourth quarter 2023 and 2022 were primarily driven by net expenses attributable to corporate operations which were $9.7 million and $9.0 million, respectively. During the prior year quarter, the segment recorded $2.5 million of net realized gains primarily related to a settlement of a company-owned life insurance policy.

Expenses

Fourth quarter consolidated employee costs were lower by $13.6 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expenses and incentive compensation resulting from lower average employee count and reduced transaction volumes in the fourth quarter 2023. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs were slightly higher at 31.6 percent in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 30.1 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower fourth quarter 2023 revenues.

Total other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $17.9 million, or 12 percent, primarily as a result of reduced costs tied to lower title revenues, and lower litigation settlement, third-party outsourcing, and office closures expenses compared to the fourth quarter 2022. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2023 were 22.5 percent, which was slightly better compared to 22.8 percent in the prior year quarter.

Other

Net cash provided by operations improved to $40.6 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter 2022, primarily as a result of lower payments on claims and accounts payable, partially offset by the lower net income during the fourth quarter 2023. Our income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2023 was higher than our normal tax rate primarily due to the effect of non-deductible expenses on lower domestic pretax income.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; our ability to manage risks associated with potential cybersecurity or other privacy or data security breaches; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended December 31 (Unaudited),

Year Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 240,432 269,894

962,674 1,246,258 Agency operations 262,513 311,697

985,989 1,466,243 Real estate solutions and other 61,408 54,697

263,577 335,850 Total operating revenues 564,353 636,288

2,212,240 3,048,351 Investment income 13,021 6,903

45,135 22,421 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 4,795 12,718

(34) (1,476)

582,169 655,909

2,257,341 3,069,296 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 217,021 256,752

813,519 1,208,307 Employee costs 178,084 191,715

712,794 802,001 Other operating expenses 127,171 145,056

507,701 648,022 Title losses and related claims 20,555 21,628

80,282 102,733 Depreciation and amortization 15,600 15,075

62,447 57,178 Interest 4,959 4,932

19,737 18,403

563,390 635,158

2,196,480 2,836,644 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 18,779 20,751

60,861 232,652 Income tax expense (5,675) (2,488)

(15,263) (50,864) Net income 13,104 18,263

45,598 181,788 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,289 4,949

15,159 19,483 Net income attributable to Stewart 8,815 13,314

30,439 162,305











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 0.32 0.49

1.11 5.94 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,751 27,276

27,520 27,347











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 40,585 24,820

83,042 191,860 Other comprehensive income (loss) 23,406 13,465

16,128 (51,596)

Fourth Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders

2023: Oct Nov Dec Total

Closed Orders

2023: Oct Nov Dec Total Commercial 1,031 1,335 1,381 3,747

Commercial 1,074 1,264 1,463 3,801 Purchase 16,995 14,076 11,679 42,750

Purchase 12,187 10,595 10,989 33,771 Refinancing 5,165 5,038 5,194 15,397

Refinancing 3,479 3,034 3,045 9,558 Other 1,912 1,506 3,271 6,689

Other 2,000 1,309 1,367 4,676 Total 25,103 21,955 21,525 68,583

Total 18,740 16,202 16,864 51,806





















Opened Orders

2022: Oct Nov Dec Total

Closed Orders

2022: Oct Nov Dec Total Commercial 1,243 1,124 1,807 4,174

Commercial 1,242 1,141 2,058 4,441 Purchase 15,591 13,400 11,562 40,553

Purchase 12,560 11,480 11,340 35,380 Refinancing 4,858 4,549 3,682 13,089

Refinancing 3,866 3,231 3,151 10,248 Other 1,844 1,428 1,219 4,491

Other 1,403 964 926 3,293 Total 23,536 20,501 18,270 62,307

Total 19,071 16,816 17,475 53,362

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 233,365 248,367 Short-term investments 39,023 24,318 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 679,936 710,083 Receivables – premiums from agencies 38,676 39,921 Receivables – other 93,811 85,111 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (7,583) (7,309) Property and equipment, net 82,335 81,539 Operating lease assets, net 115,879 127,830 Title plants 73,359 73,358 Goodwill 1,072,129 1,072,982 Intangible assets, net of amortization 193,196 199,084 Deferred tax assets 3,776 2,590 Other assets 84,959 80,005

2,702,861 2,737,879 Liabilities:



Notes payable 445,290 447,006 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 190,054 196,541 Operating lease liabilities 135,654 148,003 Estimated title losses 528,269 549,448 Deferred tax liabilities 25,045 26,616

1,324,312 1,367,614 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 338,451 324,344 Retained earnings 1,070,841 1,091,816 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,215) (51,343) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,371,411 1,362,151 Noncontrolling interests 7,138 8,114 Total stockholders' equity 1,378,549 1,370,265

2,702,861 2,737,879





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,370 27,130 Book value per share 50.11 50.21

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 502,945 61,408 - 564,353

581,591 54,697 - 636,288 Investment income 12,996 25 - 13,021

6,891 12 - 6,903 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 5,094 (3) (296) 4,795

10,262 - 2,456 12,718

521,035 61,430 (296) 582,169

598,744 54,709 2,456 655,909 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 217,021 - - 217,021

256,752 - - 256,752 Employee costs 163,142 11,987 2,955 178,084

177,371 11,860 2,484 191,715 Other operating expenses 83,777 41,587 1,807 127,171

107,118 36,293 1,645 145,056 Title losses and related claims 20,555 - - 20,555

21,628 - - 21,628 Depreciation and amortization 8,819 6,401 380 15,600

8,617 6,182 276 15,075 Interest 378 48 4,533 4,959

338 - 4,594 4,932

493,692 60,023 9,675 563,390

571,824 54,335 8,999 635,158 Income (loss) before taxes 27,343 1,407 (9,971) 18,779

26,920 374 (6,543) 20,751

Year Ended: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 1,948,663 263,577 - 2,212,240

2,712,501 296,673 39,177 3,048,351 Investment income 45,028 107 - 45,135

22,392 29 - 22,421 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 3,437 (3) (3,468) (34)

(1,149) - (327) (1,476)

1,997,128 263,681 (3,468) 2,257,341

2,733,744 296,702 38,850 3,069,296 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 813,519 - - 813,519

1,208,307 - - 1,208,307 Employee costs 648,832 49,320 14,642 712,794

735,747 50,462 15,792 802,001 Other operating expenses 320,529 179,640 7,532 507,701

401,724 204,053 42,245 648,022 Title losses and related claims 80,282 - - 80,282

102,733 - - 102,733 Depreciation and amortization 35,000 25,802 1,645 62,447

29,715 25,563 1,900 57,178 Interest 1,442 239 18,056 19,737

386 - 18,017 18,403

1,899,604 255,001 41,875 2,196,480

2,478,612 280,078 77,954 2,836,644 Income (loss) before taxes 97,524 8,680 (45,343) 60,861

255,132 16,624 (39,104) 232,652

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (revenues of sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, office closure costs, executive severance expenses, regulatory settlement and litigation expenses, state sales tax assessment expense (which was related to an acquisition), and other adjustments (pretax results of sold real estate brokerage company). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).





Quarter Ended Dec. 31,

Year Ended Dec. 31,



2023 2022 % Chg

2023 2022 % Chg



















Total revenues 582.2 655.9 (11 %)

2,257.3 3,069.3 (27 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (4.8) (12.7)



0.1 1.5



Other adjustments - -



- (39.2)



Adjusted total revenues 577.4 643.2 (10 %)

2,257.4 3,031.6 (26 %)



















Pretax income 18.8 20.8 (10 %)

60.9 232.7 (74 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (4.8) (12.7)



0.1 1.5



Office closure costs 5.5 7.5



7.3 10.5



Executive severance expenses 0.9 2.7



3.1 3.9



Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses - 6.5



- 6.5



State sales tax assessment expense - -



1.2 -



Other adjustments - -



- 0.9





20.4 24.7



72.5 256.0

Acquired intangible asset amortization 8.7 8.6



36.0 33.3



Adjusted pretax income 29.1 33.3 (13 %)

108.5 289.3 (63 %)

GAAP pretax margin 3.2 % 3.2 %



2.7 % 7.6 %



Adjusted pretax margin 5.0 % 5.2 %



4.8 % 9.5 %





















Net income attributable to Stewart 8.8 13.3 (34 %)

30.4 162.3 (81 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (4.8) (12.7)



0.1 1.5



Acquired intangible asset amortization 8.7 8.6



36.0 33.3



Office closure costs 5.5 7.5



7.3 10.5



Executive severance expenses 0.9 2.7



3.1 3.9



Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses - 6.5



- 6.5



State sales tax assessment expense - -



1.2 -



Other adjustments - -



- 0.9



Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2.5) (3.0)



(11.4) (13.6)



Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 7.8 9.6



36.2 43.1



Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 16.6 22.9 (27 %)

66.6 205.4 (68 %)



















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,751 27,276



27,520 27,347



GAAP net income per share 0.32 0.49



1.11 5.94



Adjusted net income per share 0.60 0.84



2.42 7.51









































Quarter Ended Dec. 31,

Year Ended Dec. 31,



2023 2022 % Chg

2023 2022 % Chg

Title Segment:

































Revenues 521.0 598.7 (13 %)

1,997.1 2,733.7 (27 %)

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (5.1) (10.3)



(3.4) 1.1



Adjusted revenues 515.9 588.5 (12 %)

1,993.7 2,734.9 (27 %)

Pretax income 27.3 26.9 2 %

97.5 255.1 (62 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (5.1) (10.3)



(3.4) 1.1



Acquired intangible asset amortization 2.9 2.8



12.3 9.1



Office closure costs 5.5 6.9



7.3 9.9



Severance expenses 0.7 2.4



2.3 4.0



Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses - 6.5



- 6.5



Adjusted pretax income 31.4 35.2 (11 %)

116.0 285.8 (59 %)

GAAP pretax margin 5.2 % 4.5 %



4.9 % 9.3 %



Adjusted pretax margin 6.1 % 6.0 %



5.8 % 10.5 %





















Real Estate Solutions Segment:



















Revenues 61.4 54.7 12 %

263.7 296.7 (11 %)

Pretax income 1.4 0.4 276 %

8.7 16.6 (48 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:















Acquired intangible asset amortization 5.8 5.8



23.7 24.0



Severance and office closure expenses 0.2 0.8



0.3 0.9



State sales tax assessment expense - -



1.2 -



Adjusted pretax income 7.4 7.0 5 %

33.8 41.5 (19 %)

GAAP pretax margin 2.3 % 0.7 %



3.3 % 5.6 %



Adjusted pretax margin 12.0 % 12.8 %



12.8 % 14.0 %



