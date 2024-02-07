Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Stewart Information Services Corporation

07 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

  • Total revenues of $582.2 million ($577.4 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $655.9 million ($643.2 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $8.8 million ($16.6 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $13.3 million ($22.9 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $0.32 ($0.60 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $0.49 ($0.84 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $8.8 million ($0.32 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $13.3 million ($0.49 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2022. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's fourth quarter 2023 net income was $16.6 million ($0.60 per diluted share) compared to $22.9 million ($0.84 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $18.8 million ($29.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $20.8 million ($33.3 million on an adjusted basis) for the fourth quarter 2022.

Fourth quarter 2023 results included $4.8 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains primarily driven by net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and net gains from acquisition liability adjustments, offset by $6.4 million of combined office closures and severance expenses. Fourth quarter 2022 results included $12.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and gains related to settlements of company-owned insurance policies, offset by $16.7 million of combined office closure, severance and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect continuing uncertainty in the real estate market due to the higher interest rate environment coupled with the normal seasonality. Although we are encouraged by the moderation of interest rates into the mid – 6 percent range during the fourth quarter and into early 2024, we maintain our outlook that higher interest rates will negatively impact real estate transaction volume in the first half of 2024," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We have made excellent progress on our strategic investments during 2023 and will continue to focus on balancing thoughtful cost discipline with investment in these long-term enterprise initiatives to create a stronger and more resilient company."

Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):

Quarter Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022






Total revenues

582.2

655.9

2,257.3

3,069.3

Pretax income before noncontrolling interests

18.8

20.8

60.9

232.7

Income tax expense

(5.7)

(2.5)

(15.3)

(50.9)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4.3)

(4.9)

(15.2)

(19.5)

Net income attributable to Stewart

8.8

13.3

30.4

162.3

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*

7.8

9.6

36.2

43.1

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*

16.6

22.9

66.6

205.4

Pretax margin

3.2 %

3.2 %

2.7 %

7.6 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

5.0 %

5.2 %

4.8 %

9.5 %

Net income per diluted Stewart share

0.32

0.49

1.11

5.94

Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*

0.60

0.84

2.42

7.51

* Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):

Quarter Ended December 31,


2023

2022

% Change







Operating revenues

503.0

581.6

(14 %)

Investment income

13.0

6.9

89 %

Net realized and unrealized gains

5.1

10.3

(50 %)

Pretax income

27.3

26.9

2 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

4.0

8.3


Adjusted pretax income*

31.4

35.2

(11 %)

Pretax margin

5.2 %

4.5 %


Adjusted pretax margin*

6.1 %

6.0 %






* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Fourth quarter title segment operating revenues decreased $78.6 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of transaction volume declines in our direct and agency title operations. Total segment operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $78.1 million, or 14 percent, consistent with lower operating revenues. Agency retention expenses decreased $39.7 million, or 15 percent, in the fourth quarter 2023 primarily due to $49.2 million, or 16 percent, lower gross agency revenues. The average independent agency remittance rate in the fourth quarter 2023 was 17.3 percent, compared to 17.6 percent during the fourth quarter 2022.

Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 were lower by $37.6 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, while as a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 49.1 percent in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 48.9 percent in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter title loss expense decreased $1.1 million, or 5 percent, primarily as a result of lower title revenues compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter 2022, which benefited from last year's favorable claims experience.

Investment income in the fourth quarter 2023 increased $6.1 million, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher interest income resulting from earned interest from eligible escrow balances in the fourth quarter 2023. Non-GAAP adjustments to the title segment's pretax income included $9.1 million and $18.6 million of acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses, partially offset by $5.1 million and $10.3 million of net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):

Quarter Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change






Non-commercial:



Domestic

153.8

171.3

(10 %)

International

24.0

24.0

0 %


177.8

195.3

(9 %)

Commercial:



Domestic

56.1

66.9

(16 %)

International

6.5

7.7

(16 %)


62.6

74.6

(16 %)

Total direct title revenues

240.4

269.9

(11 %)





Total non-commercial domestic revenues in the fourth quarter 2023 declined $17.5 million, or 10 percent, primarily due to a 5 percent decline in total residential purchase and refinancing transactions and a lower average fee per file compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Fourth quarter domestic commercial revenues decreased $10.8 million, or 16 percent, primarily driven by 14 percent lower commercial transactions compared to the prior year quarter. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the fourth quarter 2023 was $14,800, compared to $15,100 in the fourth quarter 2022, while average residential fee per file in the fourth quarter 2023 was $3,200, compared to $3,500 in the prior year quarter primarily due to transaction mix in the fourth quarter 2023. Total international revenues in the fourth quarter 2023 decreased by $1.2 million, or 4 percent, primarily due to lower transaction volumes compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):

Quarter Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change





Operating revenues

61.4

54.7

12 %

Pretax income

1.4

0.4

276 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

6.0

6.6

Adjusted pretax income*

7.4

7.0

5 %

Pretax margin

2.3 %

0.7 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

12.0 %

12.8 %


* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

The segment's fourth quarter operating revenues improved $6.7 million, or 12 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased credit information services revenues, partially offset by lower valuation services revenues from lower transaction volumes. Combined segment employee costs and other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 increased $5.4 million, or 11 percent, consistent with the higher operating revenues. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income of $6.0 million and $6.6 million in the fourth quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively, were primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses.

Corporate and Other Segment
The segment's results for the fourth quarter 2023 and 2022 were primarily driven by net expenses attributable to corporate operations which were $9.7 million and $9.0 million, respectively. During the prior year quarter, the segment recorded $2.5 million of net realized gains primarily related to a settlement of a company-owned life insurance policy.

Expenses
Fourth quarter consolidated employee costs were lower by $13.6 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expenses and incentive compensation resulting from lower average employee count and reduced transaction volumes in the fourth quarter 2023. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs were slightly higher at 31.6 percent in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to 30.1 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower fourth quarter 2023 revenues.

Total other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2023 decreased $17.9 million, or 12 percent, primarily as a result of reduced costs tied to lower title revenues, and lower litigation settlement, third-party outsourcing, and office closures expenses compared to the fourth quarter 2022. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2023 were 22.5 percent, which was slightly better compared to 22.8 percent in the prior year quarter.

Other
Net cash provided by operations improved to $40.6 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter 2022, primarily as a result of lower payments on claims and accounts payable, partially offset by the lower net income during the fourth quarter 2023. Our income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2023 was higher than our normal tax rate primarily due to the effect of non-deductible expenses on lower domestic pretax income.

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)


Quarter Ended

December 31 (Unaudited),

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:




Title revenues:




Direct operations

240,432

269,894

962,674

1,246,258

Agency operations

262,513

311,697

985,989

1,466,243

Real estate solutions and other

61,408

54,697

263,577

335,850

Total operating revenues

564,353

636,288

2,212,240

3,048,351

Investment income

13,021

6,903

45,135

22,421

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

4,795

12,718

(34)

(1,476)

582,169

655,909

2,257,341

3,069,296

Expenses:




Amounts retained by agencies

217,021

256,752

813,519

1,208,307

Employee costs

178,084

191,715

712,794

802,001

Other operating expenses

127,171

145,056

507,701

648,022

Title losses and related claims

20,555

21,628

80,282

102,733

Depreciation and amortization

15,600

15,075

62,447

57,178

Interest

4,959

4,932

19,737

18,403

563,390

635,158

2,196,480

2,836,644

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

18,779

20,751

60,861

232,652

Income tax expense

(5,675)

(2,488)

(15,263)

(50,864)

Net income

13,104

18,263

45,598

181,788

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,289

4,949

15,159

19,483

Net income attributable to Stewart

8,815

13,314

30,439

162,305






Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

0.32

0.49

1.11

5.94

Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

27,751

27,276

27,520

27,347






Selected financial information:




Net cash provided by operations

40,585

24,820

83,042

191,860

Other comprehensive income (loss)

23,406

13,465

16,128

(51,596)

Fourth Quarter Domestic Order Counts:






Opened Orders
2023:

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total

Closed Orders
2023:

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total

Commercial

1,031

1,335

1,381

3,747

Commercial

1,074

1,264

1,463

3,801

Purchase

16,995

14,076

11,679

42,750

Purchase

12,187

10,595

10,989

33,771

Refinancing

5,165

5,038

5,194

15,397

Refinancing

3,479

3,034

3,045

9,558

Other

1,912

1,506

3,271

6,689

Other

2,000

1,309

1,367

4,676

Total

25,103

21,955

21,525

68,583

Total

18,740

16,202

16,864

51,806











Opened Orders
2022:

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total

Closed Orders
2022:

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total

Commercial

1,243

1,124

1,807

4,174

Commercial

1,242

1,141

2,058

4,441

Purchase

15,591

13,400

11,562

40,553

Purchase

12,560

11,480

11,340

35,380

Refinancing

4,858

4,549

3,682

13,089

Refinancing

3,866

3,231

3,151

10,248

Other

1,844

1,428

1,219

4,491

Other

1,403

964

926

3,293

Total

23,536

20,501

18,270

62,307

Total

19,071

16,816

17,475

53,362

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

233,365

248,367

Short-term investments

39,023

24,318

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value

679,936

710,083

Receivables – premiums from agencies

38,676

39,921

Receivables – other

93,811

85,111

Allowance for uncollectible amounts

(7,583)

(7,309)

Property and equipment, net

82,335

81,539

Operating lease assets, net

115,879

127,830

Title plants

73,359

73,358

Goodwill

1,072,129

1,072,982

Intangible assets, net of amortization

193,196

199,084

Deferred tax assets

3,776

2,590

Other assets

84,959

80,005

2,702,861

2,737,879

Liabilities:

Notes payable

445,290

447,006

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

190,054

196,541

Operating lease liabilities

135,654

148,003

Estimated title losses

528,269

549,448

Deferred tax liabilities

25,045

26,616

1,324,312

1,367,614

Stockholders' equity:

Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

338,451

324,344

Retained earnings

1,070,841

1,091,816

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(35,215)

(51,343)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,371,411

1,362,151

Noncontrolling interests

7,138

8,114

Total stockholders' equity

1,378,549

1,370,265

2,702,861

2,737,879



Number of shares outstanding (000)

27,370

27,130

Book value per share

50.11

50.21

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)

 

Quarter Ended:

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Revenues:








Operating revenues

502,945

61,408

-

564,353

581,591

54,697

-

636,288

Investment income

12,996

25

-

13,021

6,891

12

-

6,903

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

5,094

(3)

(296)

4,795

10,262

-

2,456

12,718

521,035

61,430

(296)

582,169

598,744

54,709

2,456

655,909

Expenses:








Amounts retained by agencies

217,021

-

-

217,021

256,752

-

-

256,752

Employee costs

163,142

11,987

2,955

178,084

177,371

11,860

2,484

191,715

Other operating expenses

83,777

41,587

1,807

127,171

107,118

36,293

1,645

145,056

Title losses and related claims

20,555

-

-

20,555

21,628

-

-

21,628

Depreciation and amortization

8,819

6,401

380

15,600

8,617

6,182

276

15,075

Interest

378

48

4,533

4,959

338

-

4,594

4,932

493,692

60,023

9,675

563,390

571,824

54,335

8,999

635,158

Income (loss) before taxes

27,343

1,407

(9,971)

18,779

26,920

374

(6,543)

20,751

Year Ended:

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Revenues:








Operating revenues

1,948,663

263,577

-

2,212,240

2,712,501

296,673

39,177

3,048,351

Investment income

45,028

107

-

45,135

22,392

29

-

22,421

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

3,437

(3)

(3,468)

(34)

(1,149)

-

(327)

(1,476)

1,997,128

263,681

(3,468)

2,257,341

2,733,744

296,702

38,850

3,069,296

Expenses:








Amounts retained by agencies

813,519

-

-

813,519

1,208,307

-

-

1,208,307

Employee costs

648,832

49,320

14,642

712,794

735,747

50,462

15,792

802,001

Other operating expenses

320,529

179,640

7,532

507,701

401,724

204,053

42,245

648,022

Title losses and related claims

80,282

-

-

80,282

102,733

-

-

102,733

Depreciation and amortization

35,000

25,802

1,645

62,447

29,715

25,563

1,900

57,178

Interest

1,442

239

18,056

19,737

386

-

18,017

18,403

1,899,604

255,001

41,875

2,196,480

2,478,612

280,078

77,954

2,836,644

Income (loss) before taxes

97,524

8,680

(45,343)

60,861

255,132

16,624

(39,104)

232,652

Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (revenues of sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, office closure costs, executive severance expenses, regulatory settlement and litigation expenses, state sales tax assessment expense (which was related to an acquisition), and other adjustments (pretax results of sold real estate brokerage company). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).

Quarter Ended Dec. 31,

Year Ended Dec. 31,


2023

2022

% Chg

2023

2022

% Chg










Total revenues

582.2

655.9

(11 %)

2,257.3

3,069.3

(27 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(4.8)

(12.7)

0.1

1.5

Other adjustments

-

-

-

(39.2)

Adjusted total revenues

577.4

643.2

(10 %)

2,257.4

3,031.6

(26 %)










Pretax income

18.8

20.8

(10 %)

60.9

232.7

(74 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(4.8)

(12.7)

0.1

1.5

Office closure costs

5.5

7.5

7.3

10.5

Executive severance expenses

0.9

2.7

3.1

3.9

Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses

-

6.5

-

6.5

State sales tax assessment expense

-

-

1.2

-

Other adjustments

-

-

-

0.9


20.4

24.7

72.5

256.0

Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.7

8.6

36.0

33.3

Adjusted pretax income

29.1

33.3

(13 %)

108.5

289.3

(63 %)

GAAP pretax margin

3.2 %

3.2 %

2.7 %

7.6 %

Adjusted pretax margin

5.0 %

5.2 %

4.8 %

9.5 %










Net income attributable to Stewart

8.8

13.3

(34 %)

30.4

162.3

(81 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(4.8)

(12.7)

0.1

1.5

Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.7

8.6

36.0

33.3

Office closure costs

5.5

7.5

7.3

10.5

Executive severance expenses

0.9

2.7

3.1

3.9

Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses

-

6.5

-

6.5

State sales tax assessment expense

-

-

1.2

-

Other adjustments

-

-

-

0.9

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(2.5)

(3.0)

(11.4)

(13.6)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

7.8

9.6

36.2

43.1

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart

16.6

22.9

(27 %)

66.6

205.4

(68 %)










Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

27,751

27,276

27,520

27,347

GAAP net income per share

0.32

0.49

1.11

5.94

Adjusted net income per share

0.60

0.84

2.42

7.51




















Quarter Ended Dec. 31,

Year Ended Dec. 31,


2023

2022

% Chg

2023

2022

% Chg

Title Segment:
















Revenues

521.0

598.7

(13 %)

1,997.1

2,733.7

(27 %)

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(5.1)

(10.3)

(3.4)

1.1

Adjusted revenues

515.9

588.5

(12 %)

1,993.7

2,734.9

(27 %)

Pretax income

27.3

26.9

2 %

97.5

255.1

(62 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(5.1)

(10.3)

(3.4)

1.1

Acquired intangible asset amortization

2.9

2.8

12.3

9.1

Office closure costs

5.5

6.9

7.3

9.9

Severance expenses

0.7

2.4

2.3

4.0

Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses

-

6.5

-

6.5

Adjusted pretax income

31.4

35.2

(11 %)

116.0

285.8

(59 %)

GAAP pretax margin

5.2 %

4.5 %

4.9 %

9.3 %

Adjusted pretax margin

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.8 %

10.5 %










Real Estate Solutions Segment:









Revenues

61.4

54.7

12 %

263.7

296.7

(11 %)

Pretax income

1.4

0.4

276 %

8.7

16.6

(48 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization

5.8

5.8

23.7

24.0

Severance and office closure expenses

0.2

0.8

0.3

0.9

State sales tax assessment expense

-

-

1.2

-

Adjusted pretax income

7.4

7.0

5 %

33.8

41.5

(19 %)

GAAP pretax margin

2.3 %

0.7 %

3.3 %

5.6 %

Adjusted pretax margin

12.0 %

12.8 %

12.8 %

14.0 %

