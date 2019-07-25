Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $19.3 million ($0.81 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2019, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $22.4 million ($0.95 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2018. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the second quarter 2019 was $29.4 million compared to a pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $31.3 million for the second quarter 2018.

Second quarter 2019 results included:

$3.7 million of third-party advisory expenses related to the Fidelity National Financial (FNF) merger transaction recorded in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment, and

Second quarter 2018 results included $2.4 million in net investment and other gains.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results as we have been able to capitalize on the selling season in our direct domestic title business while continuing to reduce corporate expenses," stated Matthew W. Morris, chief executive officer. "A continued stable real estate market along with favorable buyer demographics and falling interest rates provide continued momentum as we enter the second half of 2019," added Morris.

"We appreciate the dedication of our loyal associates who have remained focused on delivering the highest level of customer experience as we work through the regulatory approval process for our merger with Fidelity National. Our results today underscore Stewart's value through our financial strength, strong balance sheet, growing statutory surplus, solid credit ratings and consistent cash flows," concluded Morris.

Merger Update

With respect to the proposed merger, on June 10, 2019, FNF exercised the second option to extend the closing date of the transaction by an additional three months to September 18, 2019. We continue to work with FNF to gain approval for the merger from the Federal Trade Commission and the remaining state regulators, including Texas and New York.

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018











Total revenues 472.1 492.9

870.6 930.1 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 29.4 31.3

22.1 28.1 Income tax expense (7.0) (5.6)

(4.6) (4.3) Net income attributable to Stewart 19.3 22.4

12.5 18.6 Net income per diluted share attributable to Stewart 0.81 0.95

0.53 0.79

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 2018 % Change







Total operating revenues 458.7 471.5 (3)% Investment income and other net gains 4.9 7.6 (35)% Pretax income 39.0 37.7 3% Pretax margin 8.4% 7.9% 7%

Title operating revenues in the second quarter 2019 decreased 3 percent compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to the decrease in independent agency revenues. The segment's overall operating expenses in the second quarter 2019 decreased $16.8 million, or 4 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the 2 percent reduction in combined employee and other operating costs and the 6 percent lower agency retention expense largely resulting from lower agency gross revenues. The segment recognized $0.4 million of net unrealized losses in the second quarter 2019 and $1.8 million of net unrealized gains in the prior year quarter relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments. Excluding the effects of these equity securities' fair value remeasurements, the title segment's pretax income in the second quarter 2019 was $39.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 10 percent, compared to pretax income of $35.9 million in the second quarter 2018.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 2018 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 148.9 145.7 2%

International 22.4 22.8 (2)%

Commercial:







Domestic 50.3 48.2 4%

International 6.3 7.5 (16)%

Total direct title revenues 227.9 224.2 2%











Non-commercial domestic revenues, which include revenues from purchase transactions and centralized title operations, increased as a result of the increase in combined purchase and refinancing closed orders and the higher premium effect of increased home sale prices in the second quarter 2019 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues increased due to a higher fee per file during the second quarter 2019, compared to the second quarter 2018. Second quarter 2019 domestic commercial fee per file increased 25 percent to approximately $11,600, as a result of increased transaction sizes, while domestic residential fee per file increased 3 percent to approximately $2,300 primarily due to home price appreciation, more than offsetting the effects of reduced fee per file from increased refinancing volume.

Gross revenues from independent agency operations declined 7 percent in the second quarter 2019, compared to last year's quarter. The independent agency remittance rate in the second quarter 2019 was 17.2 percent, compared to 17.6 percent in the prior year quarter.

Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment

Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,

2019 2018 % Change







Total revenues 8.4 13.7 (39)% Pretax loss (9.7) (6.4) (51)%

Excluding the $3.7 million FNF merger-related expenses noted above for the segment, the second quarter 2019 pretax loss would have been $6.0 million, a 7 percent improvement compared to the prior year quarter. Second quarter 2019 segment revenues decreased $5.3 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower revenues from search and valuation services as a result of lower customer orders. Additionally, the segment's results for the second quarter 2019 and 2018 included approximately $9.4 million and $6.3 million, respectively, of net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations, with the increased expenses in the second quarter 2019 driven by the merger-related charges.

Expenses

Employee costs for the second quarter 2019 were $139.9 million, a decrease of 4 percent from $146.3 million in the second quarter 2018. This reduction was primarily due to an 8 percent decrease in average employee counts, principally related to volume declines in our direct title and ancillary services operations as well as increasing efficiencies in how we manage the business. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs for the second quarter 2019 and 2018 were comparable at 30.0 percent and 30.1 percent, respectively.

Other operating expenses in the second quarter 2019 of $86.1 million were flat, compared to $86.0 million in the second quarter 2018. Total professional fee expenses increased in the second quarter 2019, primarily driven by the third-party advisory expenses related to the FNF merger, which was offset by reduced outside search fees primarily related to lower search and valuation services' volume. As a percentage of total operating revenues, other operating expenses for the second quarter 2019 were 18.4 percent (17.7 percent, excluding merger expenses) compared to 17.7 percent in the prior year quarter.

Title loss expense for the second quarter 2019 was $18.8 million compared to $18.7 million from the prior year quarter. Title losses, as a percentage of title revenues, were 4.1 percent in the second quarter 2019, which was comparable to 4.0 percent in the second quarter 2018. We expect our title losses to remain in the range of 4.0 to 4.2 percent of title revenues for 2019.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the second quarter 2019 was $31.5 million, compared to net cash provided of $36.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the lower net income and increased payments of liabilities during the second quarter 2019.

Other comprehensive income in the second quarter 2019 was $7.9 million, compared to other comprehensive loss of $6.7 million in the second quarter 2018, primarily as a result of the net recovery of the market value of our debt securities investments, largely due to the continued decreases in the overall interest rate environment, and favorable foreign currency exchange rate changes during the second quarter 2019.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at the Company's website at stewart.com, or you can subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the challenging economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; the continued realization of expense savings from our cost management program; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)









Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 227,883 224,240

389,130 409,752 Agency operations 230,817 247,257

445,680 484,111 Ancillary services 7,798 13,732

22,080 25,563 Total operating revenues 466,498 485,229

856,890 919,426 Investment income 5,155 5,247

9,879 9,951 Investment and other gains - net 422 2,393

3,826 722

472,075 492,869

870,595 930,099 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 191,091 203,793

367,586 399,000 Employee costs 139,896 146,278

269,151 285,101 Other operating expenses 86,053 85,953

163,207 166,220 Title losses and related claims 18,786 18,697

34,473 37,678 Depreciation and amortization 5,775 6,154

11,764 12,388 Interest 1,124 673

2,288 1,646

442,725 461,548

848,469 902,033 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 29,350 31,321

22,126 28,066 Income tax expense (7,027) (5,602)

(4,585) (4,307) Net income 22,323 25,719

17,541 23,759 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,019 3,342

5,001 5,161 Net income attributable to Stewart 19,304 22,377

12,540 18,598











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 0.81 0.95

0.53 0.79 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 23,758 23,625

23,750 23,607











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided (used) by operations 31,454 36,293

(8,429) 7,367 Other comprehensive income (loss) 7,896 (6,697)

21,657 (16,544)

Monthly Order Counts: Opened Orders

2019: April May June Total

Closed Orders

2019: April May June Total Commercial 1,425 1,677 1,558 4,660

Commercial 1,250 1,625 1,474 4,349 Purchase 22,982 22,455 19,735 65,172

Purchase 14,221 16,404 14,971 45,596 Refinancing 10,425 10,406 12,511 33,342

Refinancing 5,785 6,606 6,363 18,754 Other 425 419 264 1,108

Other 361 363 231 955 Total 35,257 34,957 34,068 104,282

Total 21,617 24,998 23,039 69,654





















Opened Orders

2018: April May June Total

Closed Orders

2018: April May June Total Commercial (Note 1) 1,977 2,141 2,053 6,171

Commercial (Note 1) 1,581 1,827 1,810 5,218 Purchase 21,658 22,932 21,484 66,074

Purchase 14,921 16,865 17,283 49,069 Refinancing 7,362 7,456 6,797 21,615

Refinancing 4,899 5,050 4,633 14,582 Other 763 893 875 2,531

Other 959 884 693 2,536 Total 31,760 33,422 31,209 96,391

Total 22,360 24,626 24,419 71,405



































Note 1 – As disclosed in the first quarter 2019 earnings release, prior year commercial orders were updated to take into account changes to our domestic order tracking process and the exclusion of international orders.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



June 30, 2019

(Unaudited) December 31,

2018 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 201,205 192,067 Short-term investments 23,064 22,950 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 617,349 636,017 Receivables – premiums from agencies 32,347 29,032 Receivables – other 59,664 47,044 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (4,025) (4,614) Property and equipment, net 57,297 60,794 Operating lease assets (Note 2) 102,134 - Title plants, at cost 74,737 74,737 Goodwill 248,890 248,890 Intangible assets, net of amortization 7,340 9,727 Deferred tax assets 4,575 4,575 Other assets 52,462 51,711

1,477,039 1,372,930 Liabilities:



Notes payable 105,404 108,036 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 85,436 109,283 Operating lease liabilities (Note 2) 114,022 - Estimated title losses 450,208 461,560 Deferred tax liabilities 21,142 14,214

776,212 693,093 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 188,300 186,714 Retained earnings 512,467 514,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,114) (24,771) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 694,987 673,525 Noncontrolling interests 5,840 6,312 Total stockholders' equity 700,827 679,837

1,477,039 1,372,930











Number of shares outstanding (000) 23,712 23,719 Book value per share 29.56 28.66



Note 2 – Beginning in 2019, we adopted the new lease accounting standard which resulted in the balance sheet recognition of assets and liabilities related to our operating leases of office space. Operating lease assets represent the right to use the underlying assets over the corresponding lease terms. This adoption did not result in any impact to our statements of operations and cash flows.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Three months ended: June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 458,700 7,798 466,498

471,497 13,732 485,229 Investment income 5,155 - 5,155

5,247 - 5,247 Investment and other (losses) gains - net (219) 641 422

2,381 12 2,393

463,636 8,439 472,075

479,125 13,744 492,869 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 191,091 - 191,091

203,793 - 203,793 Employee costs 134,677 5,219 139,896

138,145 8,133 146,278 Other operating expenses 74,995 11,058 86,053

75,502 10,451 85,953 Title losses and related claims 18,786 - 18,786

18,697 - 18,697 Depreciation and amortization 5,048 727 5,775

5,249 905 6,154 Interest - 1,124 1,124

2 671 673

424,597 18,128 442,725

441,388 20,160 461,548 Income (loss) before taxes 39,039 (9,689) 29,350

37,737 (6,416) 31,321



























Six months ended: June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Title Ancillary Services and Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary Services and Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 834,810 22,080 856,890

893,863 25,563 919,426 Investment income 9,879 - 9,879

9,951 - 9,951 Investment and other gains - net 3,385 441 3,826

722 - 722

848,074 22,521 870,595

904,536 25,563 930,099 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 367,586 - 367,586

399,000 - 399,000 Employee costs 257,733 11,418 269,151

269,749 15,352 285,101 Other operating expenses 139,421 23,786 163,207

144,673 21,547 166,220 Title losses and related claims 34,473 - 34,473

37,678 - 37,678 Depreciation and amortization 10,200 1,564 11,764

10,566 1,822 12,388 Interest - 2,288 2,288

8 1,638 1,646

809,413 39,056 848,469

861,674 40,359 902,033 Income (loss) before taxes 38,661 (16,535) 22,126

42,862 (14,796) 28,066

Appendix A

Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net investment and other gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization and adjusted for net investment and other gains and losses and other non-operating costs such as FNF merger expenses and other third-party advisory costs (adjusted EBITDA). Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in millions).



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 %

Change

2019 2018 %

Change















Total revenues 472.1 492.9



870.6 930.1

Less: Investment and other gains (0.4) (2.4)



(3.8) (0.7)

Adjusted revenues 471.7 490.5 (4)%

866.8 929.4 (7)%















Net income attributable to Stewart 19.3 22.4



12.5 18.6

Noncontrolling interests 3.0 3.3



5.0 5.2

Income tax expense 7.0 5.6



4.6 4.3

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 29.3 31.3



22.1 28.1

FNF merger expenses 3.7 -



5.7 2.3

Other non-operating charges - -



1.5 -

Investment and other gains (0.4) (2.4)



(3.8) (0.7)

Adjusted income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 32.6 28.8



25.5 29.6

Depreciation and amortization 5.8 6.2



11.8 12.4

Interest expense 1.1 0.7



2.3 1.6

















Adjusted EBITDA 39.5 35.7 10%

39.6 43.6 (9)%

