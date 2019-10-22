Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $66.1 million ($2.78 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2019, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $17.6 million ($0.74 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2018. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the third quarter 2019 was $91.1 million compared to a pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $24.8 million for the third quarter 2018.

Third quarter 2019 results included:

$46.9 million of net investment and other gains, primarily composed of a $50 million gain recorded in the ancillary services and corporate segment related to the merger termination fee paid by Fidelity National Financial (FNF) following the termination of the merger transaction and a $2.7 million impairment charge on an equity method investment recorded in the title segment, and

$1.0 million of third-party advisory expenses related to the terminated FNF merger transaction recorded in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment.

Third quarter 2018 results included:

$6.8 million of third-party advisory expenses related to the FNF merger transaction recorded in other operating expenses within the ancillary services and corporate segment, and

$3.6 million in net investment and other gains.

"I am pleased with our results this quarter given the timing of the merger termination announcement. I would like to commend our people for their focus on delivering these results and providing our customers with exceptional service during a time of significant uncertainty," stated Fred Eppinger, Stewart's recently appointed chief executive officer. "While refinancing orders benefited from rate-related tailwinds, our operating results were solid across the board, with year-over-year growth in direct commercial, residential and international operations, and sequential growth in our agency business. With respect to the termination of our proposed merger with Fidelity National, customers across all of our channels have made it clear that they want Stewart as an independent force in the market. It is now up to us to capitalize on this opportunity by leveraging the power of our brand and people to grow and unlock value," concluded Eppinger.

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts):



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018











Total revenues 559.5 507.6

1,430.1 1,437.7 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 91.1 24.8

113.2 52.8 Income tax expense (21.4) (4.4)

(26.0) (8.7) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.6) (2.9)

(8.6) (8.0) Net income attributable to Stewart** 66.1 17.6

78.6 36.2 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* (35.7) 2.4

(34.2) 3.7 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 30.4 20.0

44.4 39.9 Net income per diluted Stewart share 2.78 0.74

3.31 1.53 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 1.28 0.85

1.87 1.68



* See Appendix A **Some amounts may not sum properly due to effects of rounding.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2019 2018 % Change











Operating revenues 499.2 486.0 3%

Investment income and other net gains 2.0 7.2 (72)%

Pretax income 49.5 36.0 37%

Pretax margin 9.9% 7.3% 35%



Title operating revenues in the third quarter 2019 increased 3 percent compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to a 15 percent improvement in direct title revenues, which was partially offset by a 7 percent decline in independent agency gross revenues. The segment's overall operating expenses in the third quarter 2019 decreased $5.5 million (1 percent) compared to the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from a 7 percent lower agency retention expense, largely resulting from lower agency gross revenues, partially offset by a 5 percent increase in combined employee and other operating costs primarily due to increased direct title revenues.

During the third quarters 2019 and 2018, the segment recorded $0.3 million of net unrealized losses and $2.2 million of net unrealized gains, respectively, relating to changes in fair value of equity securities investments. Excluding the effects of these equity securities' fair value remeasurements and the $2.7 million impairment charge on an equity method investment, the title segment's pretax income in the third quarter 2019 was $52.5 million, an increase of $18.7 million, or 55 percent, compared to pretax income of $33.8 million in the third quarter 2018.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2019 2018 % Change















Non-commercial:









Domestic 160.5 136.2 18%



International 28.8 24.9 16%



Commercial:









Domestic 49.7 45.2 10%



International 6.1 6.8 (10)%



Total direct title revenues 245.1 213.1 15%















Non-commercial domestic revenues increased in the third quarter 2019, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of increased closed orders driven by lower interest rates. Domestic commercial revenues increased due to a higher fee per file during the third quarter 2019 compared to the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2019 domestic commercial fee per file increased 22 percent to approximately $12,600 as a result of increased transaction sizes, while domestic residential fee per file decreased 4 percent to approximately $2,200 primarily due to the higher ratio of refinancing to purchase orders in the third quarter 2019 versus the prior year quarter. Total international title revenues increased $3.2 million, or 10 percent, primarily driven by increased volumes in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Gross revenues from independent agency operations declined 7 percent in the third quarter 2019 compared to the third quarter 2018. The independent agency remittance rate in the third quarter 2019 was 17.8 percent, a slight improvement from 17.6 percent in the prior year quarter.

Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment

Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2019 2018 % Change











Operating revenues 8.6 13.2 (35)%

Investment and other gains - net 49.7 1.2 3,949%

Pretax income (loss) 41.6 (11.2) 470%



The segment's operating revenues decreased $4.6 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower revenues from search and valuation services as a result of reductions in orders from several significant customers. The segment's results for the third quarter 2019 and 2018 included approximately $7.3 million and $12.6 million, respectively, of net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations, with the higher expenses in the prior year quarter being driven by increased merger-related charges. Excluding the FNF merger termination fee and merger-related expenses, the third quarter 2019 pretax loss would have been $7.4 million versus $5.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Expenses

Employee costs for the third quarter 2019 were $143.8 million, an increase of 4 percent from $138.3 million in the third quarter 2018. This increase was primarily due to increased incentive compensation consistent with higher direct title revenues, partially offset by reduced salaries expense resulting from lower average employee counts in the third quarter 2019 compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs for the third quarter 2019 and 2018 were 28.3 percent and 27.7 percent, respectively.

Other operating expenses in the third quarter 2019 were $87.8 million, a decrease of 3 percent from $90.8 million in the third quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily driven by lower professional fee expenses in the third quarter 2019, partially offset by higher outside search fees, principally related to increased commercial revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, other operating expenses for the third quarter 2019 were 17.3 percent compared to 18.2 percent in the prior year quarter. Excluding the non-operating charges mentioned above, the other operating expenses ratio for the third quarters 2019 and 2018 were 17.1 percent and 16.8 percent, respectively.

Title loss expense for the third quarter 2019 was $21.1 million, which was 2 percent lower compared to $21.5 million from the prior year quarter. Title losses, as a percentage of title revenues, were 4.2 percent in the third quarter 2019, compared to 4.4 percent in the third quarter 2018. We expect our title losses to remain at approximately 4.2 percent of title revenues for the year 2019.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2019 was $115.7 million, compared to net cash provided of $36.4 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily due to the higher net income, which included the merger termination fee, and lower payments on accounts payables during the third quarter 2019.

Third Quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. To participate, dial (800) 894-5910 (USA) and (785) 424-1052 (International) - access code STCQ319. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://www.stewart.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html. The conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2019 until midnight on October 30, 2019, by dialing (800) 688-4915 (USA) or (402) 220-1319 (International) - the access code is also STCQ319.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies.

Forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019 2018

2019 2018

Revenues:











Title revenues:











Direct operations 245,068 213,134

634,198 622,886

Agency operations 254,155 272,875

699,835 756,986

Ancillary services 8,628 13,227

30,708 38,790

Total operating revenues 507,851 499,236

1,364,741 1,418,662

Investment income 4,752 4,781

14,631 14,732

Investment and other gains - net 46,905 3,623

50,730 4,345



559,508 507,640

1,430,102 1,437,739

Expenses:











Amounts retained by agencies 208,973 224,966

576,559 623,967

Employee costs 143,815 138,288

412,967 423,389

Other operating expenses 87,826 90,811

251,030 257,029

Title losses and related claims 21,059 21,503

55,532 59,181

Depreciation and amortization 5,694 6,221

17,458 18,609

Interest 1,080 1,076

3,369 2,722



468,447 482,865

1,316,915 1,384,897

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 91,061 24,775

113,187 52,842

Income tax expense (21,393) (4,371)

(25,978) (8,679)

Net income 69,668 20,404

87,209 44,163

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,560 2,851

8,561 8,012

Net income attributable to Stewart 66,108 17,553

78,648 36,151















Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 2.78 0.74

3.31 1.53

Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 23,773 23,699

23,780 23,677















Selected financial information:











Net cash provided by operations 115,718 36,366

107,289 43,733

Other comprehensive (loss) income (1,624) (907)

20,033 (17,451)



Monthly Domestic Order Counts:

















Opened Orders

2019: July Aug Sept Total

Closed Orders

2019: July Aug Sept Total

Commercial 1,378 1,466 1,407 4,251

Commercial 1,211 1,401 1,344 3,956

Purchase 21,979 20,663 17,937 60,579

Purchase 16,102 16,057 13,921 46,080

Refinancing 12,977 17,341 15,069 45,387

Refinancing 8,417 9,274 10,143 27,834

Other 497 312 319 1,128

Other 225 236 143 604

Total 36,831 39,782 34,732 111,345

Total 25,955 26,968 25,551 78,474

























Opened Orders

2018: July Aug Sept Total

Closed Orders

2018: July Aug Sept Total

Commercial (Note 1) 1,918 1,740 1,617 5,275

Commercial (Note 1) 1,515 1,481 1,392 4,388

Purchase 20,880 21,095 16,953 58,928

Purchase 15,934 16,810 13,297 46,041

Refinancing 6,786 7,501 6,154 20,441

Refinancing 4,319 4,855 3,972 13,146

Other 755 582 488 1,825

Other 552 552 310 1,414

Total 30,339 30,918 25,212 86,469

Total 22,320 23,698 18,971 64,989













































Note 1 – As disclosed in the first quarter 2019 earnings release, prior year commercial orders were updated to take into account changes to our domestic order tracking process and the exclusion of international orders.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



September 30,

2019

(Unaudited) December 31,

2018 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 320,960 192,067 Short-term investments 22,692 22,950 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 599,193 636,017 Receivables – premiums from agencies 31,869 29,032 Receivables – other 51,890 47,044 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (4,401) (4,614) Property and equipment, net 55,863 60,794 Operating lease assets (Note 2) 100,671 - Title plants, at cost 74,737 74,737 Goodwill 248,890 248,890 Intangible assets, net of amortization 6,303 9,727 Deferred tax assets 4,592 4,575 Other assets 45,932 51,711

1,559,191 1,372,930 Liabilities:



Notes payable 105,371 108,036 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 103,886 109,283 Operating lease liabilities (Note 2) 112,260 - Estimated title losses 452,361 461,560 Deferred tax liabilities 25,429 14,214

799,307 693,093 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 189,613 186,714 Retained earnings 571,390 514,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,738) (24,771) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 753,599 673,525 Noncontrolling interests 6,285 6,312 Total stockholders' equity 759,884 679,837

1,559,191 1,372,930





Number of shares outstanding (000) 23,712 23,719 Book value per share 32.05 28.66



Note 2 – Beginning in 2019, we adopted the new lease accounting standard which resulted in the balance sheet recognition of assets and liabilities related to our operating leases of office space. Operating lease assets represent the right to use the underlying assets over the corresponding lease terms. This adoption did not result in any impact to our statements of operations and cash flows.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Three months ended: September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 499,223 8,628 507,851

486,009 13,227 499,236 Investment income 4,752 - 4,752

4,781 - 4,781 Investment and other (losses) gains - net (2,776) 49,681 46,905

2,396 1,227 3,623

501,199 58,309 559,508

493,186 14,454 507,640 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 208,973 - 208,973

224,966 - 224,966 Employee costs 138,071 5,744 143,815

131,485 6,803 138,288 Other operating expenses 78,505 9,321 87,826

73,871 16,940 90,811 Title losses and related claims 21,059 - 21,059

21,503 - 21,503 Depreciation and amortization 5,110 584 5,694

5,362 859 6,221 Interest - 1,080 1,080

- 1,076 1,076

451,718 16,729 468,447

457,187 25,678 482,865 Income (loss) before taxes 49,481 41,580 91,065

35,999 (11,224) 24,775





















Nine months ended: September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 1,334,033 30,708 1,364,741

1,379,872 38,790 1,418,662 Investment income 14,631 - 14,631

14,732 - 14,732 Investment and other gains - net 608 50,122 50,730

3,118 1,227 4,345

1,349,272 80,830 1,430,102

1,397,722 40,017 1,437,739 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 576,559 - 576,559

623,967 - 623,967 Employee costs 395,804 17,163 412,967

401,234 22,155 423,389 Other operating expenses 217,924 33,106 251,030

218,543 38,486 257,029 Title losses and related claims 55,532 - 55,532

59,181 - 59,181 Depreciation and amortization 15,309 2,149 17,458

15,929 2,680 18,609 Interest - 3,369 3,369

8 2,714 2,722

1,261,128 55,787 1,316,915

1,318,862 66,035 1,384,897 Income (loss) before taxes 88,144 25,043 113,187

78,860 (26,018) 52,842

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net investment and other gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net investment and other gains and losses and other non-operating costs such as FNF merger expenses and other third-party advisory costs (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts).



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 2018 %

Change

2019 2018 %

Change















Total revenues 559.5 507.6



1,430.1 1,437.7

Less: Investment and other gains - net (46.9) (3.6)



(50.7) (4.3)

Adjusted revenues 512.6 504.0 2%

1,379.4 1,433.4 (4)%















Net income attributable to Stewart 66.1 17.6



78.6 36.2

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













FNF merger termination fee (50.0) -



(50.0) -

Equity method investment impairment 2.7 -



2.7 -

Merger-related expenses 1.0 6.8



6.7 9.1

Other investment and other losses (gains) - net 0.4 (3.6)



(3.4) (4.3)

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments 10.2 (0.8)



9.8 (1.1)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes (35.7) 2.4



(34.2) 3.7

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 30.4 20.0 52%

44.4 39.9 11%















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 23,773 23,699



23,780 23,677

Adjusted diluted EPS 1.28 0.85



1.87 1.68



















