Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenues of $601.7 million ( $603.7 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $716.4 million ( $722.8 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $14.0 million ( $23.9 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $29.4 million ( $43.3 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $0.51 ( $0.86 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $1.08 ( $1.58 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $14.0 million ($0.51 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2023, compared to $29.4 million ($1.08 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2022. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's third quarter 2023 net income was $23.9 million ($0.86 per diluted share) compared to $43.3 million ($1.58 per diluted share) in the third quarter 2022. Third quarter 2023 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $27.1 million ($40.0 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $45.5 million ($63.9 million on an adjusted basis) for the third quarter 2022.

Third quarter 2023 and 2022 results included $1.9 and $6.4 million, respectively, of pretax net realized and unrealized losses primarily driven by net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment.

"Our third quarter results reflect the continuing slowdown in real estate market activity due to the higher interest rate environment coupled with the normal seasonality of late summer. As we expect that higher interest rates will continue for several quarters before beginning to moderate, we will continue to balance thoughtful cost discipline with investment in long-term enterprise initiatives," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Our focus remains on these long-term strategies that will create a stronger and more resilient company, and I am pleased with the significant progress on these important enterprise initiatives this quarter."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022











Total revenues 601.7 716.4

1,675.2 2,413.4 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 27.1 45.5

42.1 211.9 Income tax expense (9.1) (10.8)

(9.6) (48.4) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.9) (5.3)

(10.9) (14.5) Net income attributable to Stewart 14.0 29.4

21.6 149.0 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 9.9 13.9

27.7 33.3 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 23.9 43.3

49.4 182.3 Net income per diluted Stewart share 0.51 1.08

0.79 5.45 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 0.86 1.58

1.80 6.66 * Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Effective this quarter, we revised our presentation of non-GAAP measures related to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share by excluding acquired intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Acquired intangible asset amortization for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 was $9.6 million ($0.26 per diluted share) and $27.3 million ($0.75 per diluted share), respectively, compared to $7.8 million ($0.22 per diluted share) and $24.7 million ($0.68 per diluted share) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively. Excluding this adjustment for acquired intangible asset amortization, adjusted net income per diluted share would have been $0.60 and $1.05 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023, respectively, compared to $1.36 and $5.98 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively. Acquired intangible asset amortization is a non-cash expense related to acquisitions that management believes is not indicative of the ongoing performance of the acquired operations. This revised presentation also allows us to present our non-GAAP consolidated results consistent with the presentation of our non-GAAP measures related to our title and real estate solutions segments. Refer to Appendix B for the restated non-GAAP consolidated results for all quarters of 2022 and the first two quarters of 2023.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended September 30,





2023 2022 % Change















Operating revenues 522.1 647.9 (19 %)



Investment income 13.4 5.2 159 %



Net realized and unrealized losses (1.8) (6.4) 72 %



Pretax income 35.4 51.8 (32 %)



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 6.6 12.7





Adjusted pretax income* 42.0 64.5 (35 %)



Pretax margin 6.6 % 8.0 %





Adjusted pretax margin* 7.8 % 9.9 %





* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See

Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Title segment operating revenues in the third quarter 2023 decreased $125.8 million, or 19 percent, compared to the third quarter 2022, due to transaction volume declines in our direct and agency title businesses. Total segment operating expenses in the third quarter 2023 decreased $96.5 million, or 16 percent, primarily driven by lower operating revenues. Agency retention expenses in the third quarter 2023 decreased $61.5 million, or 22 percent, in line with lower gross agency revenues of $74.8 million, or 22 percent, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the third quarter 2023 was comparable to the prior year quarter.

Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the third quarter 2023 decreased $33.8 million, or 12 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, while as a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 47.4 percent in the third quarter 2023 compared to 43.4 percent in the third quarter 2022. Title loss expense in the third quarter 2023 decreased $3.2 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 4.3 percent in the third quarter 2023 compared to 3.9 percent in the third quarter 2022, which benefited from last year's favorable claims experience.

Investment income in the third quarter 2023 increased $8.2 million compared to the third quarter 2022, primarily due to higher interest income resulting from earned interest from eligible escrow balances and increased interest rates and higher short-term investment balances in the third quarter 2023. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income primarily included $1.8 million and $6.4 million of net realized and unrealized losses and $4.8 million and $6.3 million of acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses in the third quarters 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,

2023 2022 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 167.6 204.4 (18 %)

International 29.1 33.8 (14 %)



196.7 238.2 (17 %)

Commercial:







Domestic 51.9 61.0 (15 %)

International 7.8 8.2 (5 %)



59.7 69.2 (14 %)

Total direct title revenues 256.4 307.4 (17 %)

Total non-commercial domestic revenues in the third quarter 2023 decreased $36.8 million, or 18 percent, primarily driven by a 17 percent decline in residential purchase and refinancing transactions compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues in the third quarter 2023 declined $9.1 million, or 15 percent, primarily resulting from 18 percent lower commercial closed orders compared to the third quarter 2022. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the third quarter 2023 was $14,200, or 3 percent better compared to $13,700 in the third quarter 2022, while average residential fee per file in the third quarter 2023 was $3,000, which was 10 percent lower compared to $3,300 in the prior year quarter due to a lower purchase mix in the third quarter 2023. Total international revenues in the third quarter 2023 decreased by $5.1 million, or 12 percent, primarily due to lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations compared to the third quarter 2022.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2023 2022 % Change











Operating revenues 68.2 69.7 (2 %)

Pretax income 2.6 3.4 (22 %)

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 6.3 5.8



Adjusted pretax income* 8.9 9.1 (3 %)

Pretax margin 3.8 % 4.8 %



Adjusted pretax margin* 13.0 % 13.1 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See

Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



The segment's operating revenues in the third quarter 2023 decreased $1.5 million, or 2 percent, compared to the third quarter 2022, primarily as a result of lower valuation services revenues resulting from lower transaction volumes tied to the continuing elevated interest rate environment, partially offset by higher credit information services revenues. In line with the revenue decline, combined employee costs and other operating expenses in the third quarter 2023 decreased $1.6 million, or 3 percent. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income in the third quarters 2023 and 2022 were related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses of $6.3 million and $5.8 million, respectively.

Corporate and Other Segment

The segment's results for the third quarter 2023 and 2022 were driven by net expenses attributable to corporate operations which were $10.8 million and $9.7 million, respectively.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the third quarter 2023 were $13.6 million, or 7 percent, lower primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expenses and incentive compensation driven by reduced transaction volumes and lower average employee count compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs were 30.7 percent in the third quarter 2023 compared to 27.2 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower third quarter 2023 revenues.

Total other operating expenses in the third quarter 2023 declined $20.8 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of lower costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues, and reduced third-party outsourcing, office closures and marketing expenses. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the third quarter 2023 were 22.1 percent compared to 21.1 percent in the third quarter 2022.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2023 improved to $59.5 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $48.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by lower payments on claims and accounts payable, partially offset by the lower net income during the third quarter 2023. Income tax expense for the third quarter 2023 was higher than our normal tax rate of 24 percent, due to annual federal return adjustments recorded during the quarter primarily related to lower foreign tax credits.

Third Quarter Earnings Call

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 256,377 307,408

722,242 976,364 Agency operations 265,700 340,470

723,476 1,154,546 Real estate solutions and other 68,190 69,737

202,169 281,152 Total operating revenues 590,267 717,615

1,647,887 2,412,062 Investment income 13,393 5,158

32,114 15,519 Net realized and unrealized losses (1,946) (6,374)

(4,829) (14,194)

601,714 716,399

1,675,172 2,413,387 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 218,983 280,517

596,498 951,555 Employee costs 181,493 195,057

534,710 610,286 Other operating expenses 130,455 151,208

380,530 502,966 Title losses and related claims 22,251 25,486

59,727 81,105 Depreciation and amortization 16,414 14,067

46,848 42,103 Interest 5,054 4,553

14,777 13,471

574,650 670,888

1,633,090 2,201,486 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 27,064 45,511

42,082 211,901 Income tax expense (9,134) (10,783)

(9,588) (48,376) Net income 17,930 34,728

32,494 163,525 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,931 5,294

10,870 14,534 Net income attributable to Stewart 13,999 29,434

21,624 148,991











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 0.51 1.08

0.79 5.45 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,650 27,371

27,445 27,359











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 59,533 48,853

43,578 167,040 Other comprehensive loss (13,295) (24,606)

(7,278) (65,061)

Third Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders

2023: July August Sept Total

Closed Orders

2023: July August Sept Total Commercial 913 1,208 1,199 3,320

Commercial 1,036 1,320 1,305 3,661 Purchase 17,446 19,674 16,386 53,506

Purchase 13,532 14,200 12,697 40,429 Refinancing 5,077 5,807 5,148 16,032

Refinancing 3,367 3,760 3,252 10,397 Other 2,976 3,161 2,493 8,630

Other 2,891 1,206 2,269 6,347 Total 26,191 29,850 25,226 81,267

Total 20,300 20,486 19,523 60,309





















Opened Orders

2022: July August Sept Total

Closed Orders

2022: July August Sept Total Commercial 1,356 1,556 1,544 4,456

Commercial 1,316 1,594 1,534 4,444 Purchase 19,799 22,217 18,630 60,646

Purchase 15,436 16,394 14,762 46,592 Refinancing 6,629 7,257 6,161 20,047

Refinancing 4,674 5,200 4,469 14,343 Other 405 670 750 1,825

Other 419 468 532 1,419 Total 28,189 31,700 27,085 86,974

Total 21,845 23,656 21,297 66,798

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars)



September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 202,985 248,367 Short-term investments 37,238 24,318 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 660,739 710,083 Receivables – premiums from agencies 40,509 39,921 Receivables – other 82,854 85,111 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (8,652) (7,309) Property and equipment, net 83,426 81,539 Operating lease assets, net 123,698 127,830 Title plants 73,359 73,358 Goodwill 1,072,022 1,072,982 Intangible assets, net of amortization 201,539 199,084 Deferred tax assets 2,554 2,590 Other assets 96,799 80,005

2,669,070 2,737,879 Liabilities:



Notes payable 445,158 447,006 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 177,180 196,541 Operating lease liabilities 142,044 148,003 Estimated title losses 521,395 549,448 Deferred tax liabilities 24,094 26,616

1,309,871 1,367,614 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 337,924 324,344 Retained earnings 1,075,224 1,091,816 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,621) (51,343) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,351,861 1,362,151 Noncontrolling interests 7,338 8,114 Total stockholders' equity 1,359,199 1,370,265

2,669,070 2,737,879





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,355 27,130 Book value per share 49.42 50.21

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 522,077 68,190 - 590,267

647,878 69,737 - 717,615 Investment income 13,368 25 - 13,393

5,157 1 - 5,158 Net realized and unrealized

(losses) gains (1,821) - (125) (1,946)

(6,428) - 54 (6,374)

533,624 68,215 (125) 601,714

646,607 69,738 54 716,399 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 218,983 - - 218,983

280,517 - - 280,517 Employee costs 165,829 12,361 3,303 181,493

179,911 12,357 2,789 195,057 Other operating expenses 81,625 46,217 2,613 130,455

101,343 47,813 2,052 151,208 Title losses and related claims 22,251 - - 22,251

25,486 - - 25,486 Depreciation and amortization 9,196 6,820 398 16,414

7,467 6,204 396 14,067 Interest 355 191 4,508 5,054

46

4,507 4,553

498,239 65,589 10,822 574,650

594,770 66,374 9,744 670,888 Income (loss) before taxes 35,385 2,626 (10,947) 27,064

51,837 3,364 (9,690) 45,511

Nine Months Ended: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 1,445,718 202,169 - 1,647,887

2,130,910 241,975 39,177 2,412,062 Investment income 32,033 81 - 32,114

15,501 18 - 15,519 Net realized and unrealized

(losses) gains (1,658) - (3,171) (4,829)

(11,411) - (2,783) (14,194)

1,476,093 202,250 (3,171) 1,675,172

2,135,000 241,993 36,394 2,413,387 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 596,498 - - 596,498

951,555 - - 951,555 Employee costs 485,690 37,333 11,687 534,710

558,376 38,603 13,307 610,286 Other operating expenses 236,752 138,052 5,726 380,530

294,606 167,760 40,600 502,966 Title losses and related claims 59,727 - - 59,727

81,105 - - 81,105 Depreciation and amortization 26,182 19,401 1,265 46,848

21,098 19,381 1,624 42,103 Interest 1,063 191 13,523 14,777

48

13,423 13,471

1,405,912 194,977 32,201 1,633,090

1,906,788 225,744 68,954 2,201,486 Income (loss) before taxes 70,181 7,273 (35,372) 42,082

228,212 16,249 (32,560) 211,901

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (revenues of sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization (see succeeding paragraph), office closure costs, executive severance expenses, state sales tax assessment expense (which was related to an acquisition), and other adjustments (pretax results of sold real estate brokerage company). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Effective this quarter, we revised our presentation of non-GAAP measures related to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share by excluding acquired intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Acquired intangible asset amortization is a non-cash expense related to acquisitions that management believes is not indicative of the ongoing performance of the acquired operations. This revised presentation also allows us to present our non-GAAP consolidated results consistent with the presentation of our non-GAAP measures related to our title and real estate solutions segments. Refer to Appendix B for the restated non-GAAP consolidated results for all quarters of 2022 and the first two quarters of 2023.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).





Quarter Ended Sept. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,



2023 2022 % Chg

2023 2022 % Chg



















Total revenues 601.7 716.4 (16 %)

1,675.2 2,413.4 (31 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized losses 1.9 6.4



4.8 14.2



Other adjustments - -



- (39.2)



Adjusted total revenues 603.7 722.8 (17 %)

1,680.0 2,388.4 (30 %)



















Pretax income 27.1 45.5 (41 %)

42.1 211.9 (80 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized losses 1.9 6.4



4.8 14.2



Office closure costs 1.4 3.0



1.4 3.0



Executive severance expenses - 1.2



1.7 1.2



State sales tax assessment expense - -



1.2 -



Other adjustments - -



- 0.9





30.4 56.1



51.3 231.3

Acquired intangible asset amortization 9.6 7.8



27.3 24.7



Adjusted pretax income 40.0 63.9 (37 %)

78.6 256.0 (69 %)

GAAP pretax margin 4.5 % 6.4 %



2.5 % 8.8 %



Adjusted pretax margin 6.6 % 8.8 %



4.7 % 10.7 %





















Net income attributable to Stewart 14.0 29.4 (52 %)

21.6 149.0 (86 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:















Net realized and unrealized losses 1.9 6.4



4.8 14.2



Acquired intangible asset amortization 9.6 7.8



27.3 24.7



Office closure costs 1.4 3.0



1.4 3.0



Executive severance expenses - 1.2



1.7 1.2



State sales tax assessment expense - -



1.2 -



Other adjustments - -



- 0.9



Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (3.1) (4.5)



(8.8) (10.8)



Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 9.9 13.9



27.7 33.3



Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 23.9 43.4 (45 %)

49.4 182.3 (73 %)



















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,650 27,371



27,445 27,359



GAAP net income per share 0.51 1.08



0.79 5.45



Adjusted net income per share 0.86 1.58



1.80 6.66





Quarter Ended Sept. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2023 2022 % Chg

2023 2022 % Chg Title Segment:













Revenues 533.6 646.6 (19 %)

1,476.1 2,135.0 (32 %) Net realized and unrealized losses 1.8 6.4



1.7 11.4

Adjusted revenues 535.4 653.0 (18 %)

1,477.8 2,146.4 (31 %)















Pretax income 35.4 51.8 (32 %)

70.2 228.2 (69 %) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses 1.8 6.4



1.7 11.4

Acquired intangible asset amortization 3.4 2.0



9.4 6.3

Office closure costs 1.4 3.0



1.4 3.0

Severance expenses - 1.2



0.4 1.2

Adjusted pretax income 42.0 64.5 (35 %)

83.1 250.2 (67 %) GAAP pretax margin 6.6 % 8.0 %



4.8 % 10.7 %

Adjusted pretax margin 7.8 % 9.9 %



5.6 % 11.7 %



Real Estate Solutions Segment:













Revenues 68.2 69.7 (2 %)

202.3 242.0 (16 %)

Pretax income 2.6 3.4 (22 %)

7.3 16.2 (55 %) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Acquired intangible asset amortization 6.3 5.8



17.9 18.2

State sales tax assessment expense - -



1.2 -

Adjusted pretax income 8.9 9.1 (3 %)

26.4 34.5 (23 %) GAAP pretax margin 3.8 % 4.8 %



3.6 % 6.7 %

Adjusted pretax margin 13.0 % 13.1 %



13.0 % 14.2 %



Appendix B

Restated Non-GAAP Consolidated Measures

Below are the restated non-GAAP consolidated measures for prior quarters in 2023 and 2022, which have been revised from the previously reported measures to adjust for acquired intangible asset amortization‎ expense (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).

Refer to Appendix A for management's discussion of these non-GAAP adjustments and for the calculations for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. In addition to the adjustments described on Appendix A, the non-GAAP consolidated measures for the fourth quarter 2022 also include an adjustment for regulatory settlement and litigation ‎expenses.



Q2 2023 Q1 2023

Q4 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022













Total revenues 549.2 524.3

655.9 844.1 852.9 Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:











Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 1.1 1.8

(12.7) 11.9 (4.1) Other adjustments - -

- (5.3) (33.9) Adjusted total revenues 550.3 526.1

643.2 850.7 815.0













Pretax income (loss) 25.2 (10.2)

20.8 86.8 79.6 Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:











Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 1.1 1.8

(12.7) 11.9 (4.1) Acquired intangible asset amortization and other

expenses 9.0 8.6

8.6 8.5 8.2 Executive severance expenses 1.7 -

2.7 - - State sales tax assessment expense 1.2 -

- - - Office closure costs - -

7.5 - - Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses - -

6.5 - - Other adjustments - -

- (0.4) 1.4 Adjusted pretax income 38.3 0.2

33.4 106.8 85.1 GAAP pretax margin 4.6 % (1.9) %

3.2 % 10.3 % 9.3 % Adjusted pretax margin 7.0 % 0.0 %

5.2 % 12.6 % 10.4 %













Net income attributable to Stewart 15.8 (8.2)

13.3 61.7 57.9 Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:











Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 1.1 1.8

(12.7) 11.9 (4.1) Acquired intangible asset amortization and other

expenses 9.0 8.6

8.6 8.5 8.2 Executive severance expenses 1.7 -

2.7 - - State sales tax assessment expense 1.2 -

- - - Office closure costs - -

7.5 - - Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses - -

6.5 - - Other adjustments - -

- (0.4) 1.4 Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (3.1) (2.5)

(3.0) (4.8) (1.3) Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 10.0 7.9

9.6 15.2 4.3 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Stewart 25.8 (0.3)

22.9 76.9 62.1













Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,444 27,201

22,276 27,293 27,444 GAAP net income (loss) per share 0.58 (0.30)

0.49 2.26 2.11 Adjusted net income (loss) per share 0.94 (0.01)

0.84 2.82 2.26

