Stewart Title Adds Industry Expertise to San Diego Area

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Title's Direct Operations in California today announced the addition of Damon Parker and Alaina Foster, two new industry experts, to the San Diego team. Parker has been hired as the new Sales Manager, supporting the division's sales team through strategy and business development in the region. Foster will serve as the newest Business Development Officer, focusing on customer relations and growing Stewart's market share.

Parker has been in the escrow and title business for 30 years, starting as an escrow sales representative in Orange County in 1988. Over the years, he has held several positions in escrow and title, including sales manager and division president. During this time, he has earned numerous awards such as affiliate of the year and top salesperson. He is also a licensed notary for the state of California and has been on the customer side of the escrow table as a real estate investor.

Foster brings more than a decade's worth of experience in all aspects of real estate including being a Realtor, Luxury Real Estate Consultant, Certified Paralegal, and most recently served as the Marketing and Operations Director for a luxury division within Pacific Sotheby's International Realty.

"Damon and Alaina's combined experience and industry connections will position Stewart to succeed in the highly competitive San Diego market," said Kim Strong, Division President. "We're thrilled to have them join us and help grow our market position in the greater San Diego area."

Parker and Foster will work out of Stewart Title's San Diego office located at 8880 Rio San Diego Dr., Suite 1100, San Diego, CA 92108. They can be reached at Damon.Parker@stewart.com and Alaina.Foster@stewart.com.

