Stewart Title Adds Staff in Colorado State

HOUSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Title's Direct Operations in Colorado recently announced the addition of 15 new staff to Colorado markets, with many of the additions within the Denver metro area, as well as the promotion of two top performers in the state. These additions and promotions of industry veterans are in response to the growing demand and positive outlook across the state.

Trisha Murphy – Promoted to Colorado State Sales Manager, Murphy will be responsible for leading the team of Business Development Officers and will support growth within Colorado. Murphy has more than 18 years of experience in the industry and is a member of the Alliance of Professional Women Networking Committee, South Metro Denver Realtor Association Affiliate Advisory Committee, and serves as a financial educator through Junior Achievement and Operation Hope. Most recently, Murphy was also appointed to the Miami University Colorado Chapter Alumni Board. Her leadership experience, industry expertise, and a proven track record will provide the strategic direction needed for the Colorado sales operation and its experienced team.

Ryan Strubel – Strubel has been promoted to Sales Manager. Prior to his promotion, he was among Stewart's top sales performers for three years in a row. He has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and will be responsible for business growth in all Stewart Direct Operations offices in Southern Colorado, including continuing to grow and lead a sales team. As an active member of the community, Strubel is involved with the Pueblo Latino Chamber, Pueblo Association of Home Builders, Pueblo Association of Realtors, Pueblo Economic Development Company and serves on the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce Executive Board.

"The promotions of Trisha and Ryan are continued examples of how Stewart values the contributions of our associates to our company and the community," said Jon Fahey, Senior Division President. "We are excited about our growth potential in Colorado and are confident our industry experts will allow us to continue to meet the growing needs of our customers by providing the superior service and customer experience they have come to expect from Stewart."

For more than 50 years, Stewart Title has been serving the Colorado market through its global resources and hometown expertise focused on protecting and enabling real estate ownership and helping real estate agents grow their business.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

Related Links

http://www.stewart.com

