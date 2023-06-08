STG adds over-the-road capabilities to its leading suite of port-to-door containerized logistics services

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics ("STG") announced that it has expanded its leading position in port-to-door supply chain solutions through the acquisition of Best Dedicated Solutions ("BDS"), a leading over-the-road ("OTR") transportation provider focused on a variety of services and modes. With the acquisition of BDS, STG will add expedited, dry van, temperature control, and flatbed OTR transportation solutions to complement its existing intermodal, drayage, and facility-based containerized logistics services, including the nation's largest network of container freight station and transload facilities.

STG Logistics Acquires Best Dedicated Solutions

Danny Esplin will continue to lead the business as STG's senior vice president of Truck Brokerage and as a key member of STG's executive leadership team based in BDS's existing office in the Chicago area.

Paul Svindland, CEO of STG, said "The acquisition of BDS provides us with the ability to offer customers a complete containerized logistics solution, allowing us to move freight via our own domestic intermodal containers or via an OTR solution – whichever is optimal for the customer."

"We have gotten to know BDS and their team over some time and are extremely excited about this acquisition," commented Geoff Anderman, president and COO of STG. "They have built a strong, service-oriented culture and a scalable platform that is highly complementary to STG's existing services and capacity. We are excited to welcome them to STG and look forward to continuing to support shippers leveraging our combined capabilities going forward."

Danny Esplin, incoming SVP of Truck Brokerage of STG, stated "Joining STG will allow us to offer additional asset-based solutions to existing customers, but also provide a key component of STG's vision to provide a truly vertically integrated port-to-door solution to customers. We couldn't be more excited about the opportunities to grow together and our fit with STG."

STG is a leading provider of facilities-based containerized logistics services including asset-based intermodal transportation, container deconsolidation, reconsolidation, transloading, warehousing, and transportation solutions including final mile delivery. STG operates a nationwide network comprised of 70 locations totaling more than five million square feet, 15,000 intermodal containers, 6,000 chassis and nearly 3,000 tractors providing port and rail drayage services. STG is a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners and Oaktree Capital Management.

