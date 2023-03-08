STG Logistics Adds New Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics ("STG"), a leading provider of logistics and transportation services, is pleased to welcome industry veteran Brian Nemeth as its new chief growth and strategy officer.

In this role, Nemeth will be responsible for driving growth, revenue and competitive advantage both organically through operations and workforce development and through mergers and acquisitions.

Brian Nemeth, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, STG Logistics

"In this role I'll be executing a progressive expansion strategy, leading the commercial teams and bridging various departments in pursuit of growth," says Nemeth. "I'll also be directing STG through acquisition mode to identify companies that fit with our core products and are aligned with our company's positioning, values and goals."

Nemeth comes to STG from AlixPartners where he served for 12 years in several leadership capacities, most recently as managing director.

"With the recent acquisition of XPO Intermodal, STG is positioned for aggressive growth. This pivotal role, which was created for Brian, is a signal to the market that STG is open to M&A activities" says STG CEO Paul Svindland. "Brian has the perfect combination of expertise in both domestic and international markets and experience from both sides of the carrier/shipper relationship. Brian will hit the ground running to lead and execute STG's initiatives."

Nemeth brings more than 22 years of industry experience in the global shipping, freight forwarding, and 3PL industries. In addition to transportation expertise, Nemeth has had extensive strategic supply chain and logistics experience in a variety of industry sectors including energy, retail, consumer foods, automotive, and industrials. Prior to joining AlixPartners, Nemeth held various positions in the United States, Hong Kong, and Vietnam within the A.P. Møller – Maersk Group. He is a sought-after speaker, having recently participated on a panel at TPM2023 in Long Beach. Nemeth has a BS from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business and an MBA, NYU Stern School of Business.

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is the leading comprehensive national network offering "Port-to-Door" services for containerized goods. STG offers services across North America including Intermodal, Drayage, Deferred LTL, Container Deconsolidation, Reconsolidation, Transloading, Warehousing, and Outsourced Transportation Solutions including Final Mile. STG has an extensive facility network comprised of more than 100 locations (including all major port locations). In addition to the national network STG logistics owns and operates assets up and down stream, including 15,000, 53-foot Intermodal containers.

At STG Logistics, Our People Are The Difference. We empower our team with industry leading visibility, inventory management tools, state-of-the-art technology, and equipment on the warehouse floor and in-office. Combined, we create a solution that leads the industry and one that our competitors cannot match in the United States.

Additional information about STG Logistics is available at www.stgusa.com .

Contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

(312) 213-6233

SOURCE STG Logistics