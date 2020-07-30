STG Logistics rebrands, organizes service offerings for extended outsource clients

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STG Logistics, Inc., a Wind Point Partners portfolio company, announces the rebranding of their three service offerings targeting the needs of freight forwarders, NVOCCs and beneficial cargo owners.

"While our company has been a staple in the CFS industry since 1985, we have greatly expanded our services offerings throughout the supply chain over the past 35 years," explains Dave Sosnowski, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

"STG Logistics is today focused on becoming the leading supplier of extended services and managed outsourcing using our nationwide network of facilities located near key air, sea and intermodal gateways."

To accomplish this goal and to better highlight its distinct service offerings, STG Logistics has announced that the company will rebrand its portfolio of services into three divisions.

Container Freight Services (CFS) will be the company's international-focused offering providing import and export services to logistics providers. CFS consists primarily of import container deconsolidation and export consolidation with both IPI and RIPI on-forwarding, air cargo buildup and breakdown including Certified Cargo Screening Facilities in select locations, charter handling and transloading.

Contract Logistics Services (CLS) encompasses the company's services to cargo owners. Operating in Southern California, throughout the East Coast, and certain inland US markets, CLS focuses on retail and consumer order fulfillment services such as pick-and-pack, kitting, e-Commerce, reverse logistics and inventory replenishment.

STG's Executive Vice President of Operations, Todd Larson, who oversees the company's CFS and CLS operations, stated that "Our goal in creating the CFS and CLS divisions was to clearly differentiate to our customers the services offered for cargo in transit at the beginning or end of its journey while providing further clarity to cargo awaiting direction for either final point-of-sale delivery or final end customer delivery."

"A key advantage for a cargo owner working with STG is that by utilizing a mix of proprietary technology, we can seamlessly move cargo through our CFS facilities to our CLS facilities or directly into the CLS facilities from an international or domestic point of origin."

Customized Transportation Services (CTS) includes both first and final mile services throughout the nation. Offering capability from all CFS and CLS locations, STG Logistics' CTS can handle any size and type of shipment including parcel, LTL, full truckload or intermodal.

The CTS division is led by James Napolitano, STG's Vice President of Transportation and Logistics. Napolitano explained that "STG sees hundreds of truck visits per day to our more than 30 locations around the country. We believe there is an opportunity to provide competitively priced, value-added transportation services to the first or final mile of a shipment, either already in our custody or designated for one of our facilities."

"For our CFS customers, the ability to not only see their cargo's availability but to have the opportunity to arrange delivery provides them a key differentiator as supply chains are under pressure to increase both velocity and visibility," says Napolitano. "Our CLS customers can take advantage of concurrent shipment scheduling while order pick, pack and fulfillment is happening, getting shipments out the door even more rapidly and efficiently."

"Most importantly," Napolitano concludes, "our technology working across CFS, CLS and CTS lets our customers follow their cargo from pier or airport to warehouse and ultimately to the consignee."

STG Logistics will be rolling out the widespread use of the CFS, CLS and CTS language, designations and branding in the coming weeks.

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a leading asset-light provider of complex and highly customized logistics and transportation services focused on the global supply chain and a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes value-added contract services and specialized warehousing including container freight management, inventory management, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment as well as multi-modal ground transportation. With a network of over 30 multi-purpose technology-enabled facilities, 60 partner locations, and numerous transportation partners, STG provides its customers with one of the most expansive import/export solutions in North America. STG operates U.S. Customs Bonded, TSA certified, and International Free-Trade Zone facilities.

Additional information about STG Logistics is available at www.stgusa.com.

