ST~GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur Introduces Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN, A Creative Interpretation Of A Flower Shop In Collaboration With James Whiteside & Laura Kim

With exclusive performances, conversations, intricate design touches, artfully crafted cocktails and a bespoke Spritz station, Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN is designed to create moments for the local community to come together and celebrate the city's creative resurgence. Registration for the limited-run events is available HERE .

Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN is the latest iteration of the brand's Salon ST~GERMAIN series, which enlists unexpected pairings of creative talent to collaborate on an experience or product. The program draws inspiration from French salons, which brought together luminaries for rousing debates and artistic creativity, playing an integral role in the cultural and intellectual development of society from the Enlightenment through its apogee in 1920s Paris.

With every bottle of ST~GERMAIN made from up to 1,000 fresh, handpicked elderflower blossoms, the two collaborators were inspired by the joy of giving and receiving flowers. To reinterpret traditional French salons to the present day, the duo re-envisioned a flower shop or "fleuriste" en français as a cultural hub with spontaneous chords of creativity strung throughout the day. Just as ST~GERMAIN works in harmony when it comes together with others, programming takes an iconoclast format: fashion designers meet florists meet prima ballerinas meet mixologists.

On arrival at Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN, guests will be greeted with a floral wonderland, which will serve as the backdrop for various talks and specialty cocktails. Each day there will be special performances conceived by Whiteside, costumed with original designs by Laura Kim, and complemented by an exclusive cocktail menu from ST~GERMAIN National Ambassador Earlecia Richelle.

"We're thrilled to launch the second iteration of Salon ST~GERMAIN with two visionaries like Laura Kim and James Whiteside," said Emma Fox, Global Brand Vice President at ST~GERMAIN. "Like the original French salons, Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN will encourage people to step inside for creative cocktails and conversations with cultural tastemakers for a dash of inspiration to effortlessly elevate their summer weekend."

Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN's Curators added:

"I'm honored to be a lead Curator for the inaugural Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN, which for me is an exciting platform to initiate a spirited dialogue around the future of the arts and design with a like-minded community," said James Whiteside, Principal Dancer & Choreographer of America Ballet Theatre and author of forthcoming Center Center.

"It's been so refreshing to collaborate with James on Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN, as it marks an opportunity to think about the future for our creative industries and all of the opportunities to advance change in style - I hope everyone can leave equally inspired!" said Laura Kim, Co-Creative Director of Oscar de la Renta & MONSE.

Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN is a free event open to the public (21+) from Friday, August 13 through Sunday, August 15. For more details on programming and to sign up to attend, please visit HERE.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

LINK TO IMAGERY

About ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

ST-GERMAIN is a French liqueur that contains up to 1,000 handpicked elderflower blossoms in each 750 ml bottle. A handcrafted elderflower liqueur, ST~GERMAIN has a light, refreshing taste with notes of pear, grapefruit and tropical fruits. ST-GERMAIN has received some of the highest accolades in the spirits industry and has been heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade. ST~GERMAIN is consistently recognized for its extreme versatility, as it enhances many cocktails and mixes well with a variety of base spirits in addition to wine and Champagne. The signature ST~GERMAIN Spritz - made with ST~GERMAIN, sparkling wine, sparkling water and a lemon twist is today's quintessential aperitif. It is a simple yet sophisticated cocktail for any occasion. For more information, please explore http://www.stgermain.fr/.

The ST~GERMAIN elderflower liqueur brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

SIP RESPONSIBLY!

SOURCE ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

Related Links

https://www.stgermain.fr

