STI Launches EZ Path® ULTRA Fire-Rated Pathway for Demanding High-Density Cable Applications

SOMERVILLE, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specified Technologies Inc. (STI) is raising the bar for high-capacity cable management with the launch of the brand-new EZ Path® ULTRA Fire-Rated Pathway. Engineered to meet the growing demands of today's data centers and telecommunications infrastructure, ULTRA provides a fire-rated solution for large volumes of data, communications, and power cabling, including high-fill cable tray-supported systems that exceed the capacity of conventional pathway solutions.

EZ Path® ULTRA Fire-Rated Pathway provides a fire-rated solution for large volumes of data, communications, and power cabling.

ULTRA is specifically designed for cable dense environments, supporting high-fill cable tray systems, main distribution pathways, and backbone routing in data center and telecommunications high-capacity network environments. The fire-rated pathway device promotes efficient, repeatable installation that helps accelerate construction schedules by reducing installation complexity in high-capacity cable environments. Ample entryway headroom accommodates oversized pulling heads or pre-connectorized fiber optic cables for the lifecycle of the device.

The EZ Path® ULTRA accommodates continuous and discontinuous cable tray systems. Appropriately sized devices accommodate 12", 18", and 24" wide cable trays, up to 6" tall, ensuring firestopping performance for the full capacity of the cable tray.

"We wanted to support the next generation of digital infrastructure with a modern solution purpose-built for cable-dense environments," says Product Manager Justin Mentuck. "By streamlining installation and simplifying ongoing pathway management, this product helps keep projects on schedule and minimizes downtime in mission-critical facilities." Documentation for the new EZ Path® ULTRA Fire-Rated Pathway is available here.

Specified Technologies Inc. (STI) is dedicated to advancing life and asset safety through innovative passive fire protection systems and digital solutions that help prevent the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gases. The company's SpecSeal® and EZ Path® product lines are engineered for simplified installation and high performance, often resulting in lower installed costs. With firestopping as its sole focus, STI concentrates all resources on delivering fully tested, high-quality, and forward-thinking firestopping solutions.

Contact: +18009921180

SOURCE Specified Technologies, Inc.