Stibo Systems and Solita partner on data management consulting

AARHUS, Denmark, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solita is partnering with global master management (MDM) solution provider Stibo Systems to help companies implement agile and business-oriented data management principles. Solita's deep expertise in business-adapted data management combined with Stibo Systems' cloud-native solutions will help customers solve data problems and rise to the challenges of AI.

Meeting the challenges of AI and data quality

Stibo Systems delivers software solutions which help many of the world's largest companies to convert high data quality (MDM) into business benefits. MDM plays a crucial role when companies become more data-driven, ensuring data quality is controlled and data is reliable for business usage.

In an era where AI and GenAI are transforming industries, the quality of data has never been more crucial. Solita and Stibo Systems' partnership ensures that data is fit for such uses, empowering businesses to leverage accurate and reliable data not only for strategic decision-making but also for making operational processes more efficient.

"As AI and Gen AI continue to take leaps in providing companies with new opportunities, the quality of data and data management will rise in importance. As partners, we are a perfect fit with Stibo Systems with our human-centric company cultures, growth mindset and state-of-the art data management and cloud capabilities. We look forward to solving our customer's tricky data problems together," said Mikael Ojala, Senior Vice President of Connected Data at Solita.

"Embarking on this new partnership in the Nordics with Solita marks a significant milestone for us," said Gauri Chawla, SVP Global Alliances at Stibo Systems. "Together, we are poised to leverage our combined strengths, fostering innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. By joining forces, we aim to accelerate our foothold in the European market, leveraging Solita's expertise and presence. Together, we will enhance master data management solutions and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Collaborative success and market expansion

The partnership is already generating results, including market mapping and joint customer engagements. In particular, the alliance focuses on product information management, where Stibo Systems excels. Additionally, Solita's extensive experience within industrial and retail domains offers significant advantages for customers.

Additionally, both companies' strong collaboration with Microsoft Azure ensures seamless cloud adoption, making the integration of advanced MDM solutions effortless.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

About Solita

Solita is a Nordic technology, data and design company. The services of the company range from strategic consulting to service design, software development, data, AI & analytics, and managed cloud services. Solita currently has more than 2,100 employees in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Belgium, Germany, Poland and Switzerland. More at www.solita.fi.

