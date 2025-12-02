Stibo Systems Expands Data-Sharing Capabilities for Retail Customers Within Its Ecosystem

New enhancement enables brands and retailers already doing business together to exchange product data more efficiently, speeding up collaboration and increasing the value of data

AARHUS, Denmark, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems, a global leader in master data management (MDM) solutions, announced an enhancement that allows its customers to take even greater advantage of the global customer ecosystem they are already part of. The enhancement enables brands and retailers already working together to share data directly, making it easier to share and receive trusted product data, accelerate collaboration and increase the overall value of data exchange across the ecosystem.

The enhancement expands existing access within the Stibo Systems data network, allowing customers to create and manage Product Data Exchange (PDX) channels that make their product data easily discoverable and shareable. This improvement makes it simpler and faster for organizations to connect.

"We're focused on creating real, measurable value for our customers through modern, forward-looking solutions," said Neda Nia, Chief Product and Growth Officer at Stibo Systems. "This enhancement streamlines how brands and retailers exchange product data, removing friction from the process. It's an important step toward making trustworthy, contextualized data the foundation of every business interaction — helping our customers create and capture value faster, together."

The enhancement underscores Stibo Systems' commitment to purposeful innovation, helping enterprises improve speed, accuracy and efficiency in product data exchange. It also lays the groundwork for future advancements in intelligent connectivity, including agent-to-agent (A2A) interactions, where digital systems will one day handle tasks and transactions on behalf of businesses.

"Commerce is evolving faster than ever," Neda Nia added. "By connecting our customers through a governed data foundation, we're helping them move at the speed of this market while building toward what's next."

