Stibo Systems Drives Higher Retail Customer Satisfaction Through Integration of Microsoft AI and Master Data Management Solutions

AARHUS, Denmark, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems, a global leader in master data management (MDM) solutions, today announced it will showcase how its integration of Microsoft Copilot Studio and Microsoft Fabric, combined with comprehensive product data, can elevate e-commerce experiences at NRF 2026. By deploying first-party agents that act as personal shoppers, retailers can take advantage of Microsoft's advanced natural language models that understand the context of customer interactions. Paired with comprehensive product information and metadata managed by Stibo Systems, these agents deliver real-time personalized recommendations, suggest relevant add-ons, and provide post-purchase support; all of which contribute to up to a 15% increase in conversions and an eightfold rise in high-intent behaviors such as initiating check out.

As digital commerce continues to expand, improving customer experience has become increasingly challenging. AI presents opportunities to prioritize and scale internal operations, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across organizations. However, poor data governance remains a barrier to adoption at scale. While nearly four in five (79%) business leaders believe they are prepared for customer facing AI, 28% still cite data quality as a significant barrier. Microsoft's catalog enrichment agent template built in Copilot Studio, fueled by Stibo's comprehensive product information platform, solves the product data quality issues inherent in agentic shopping.

"Retailers have long recognized the significant impact AI can have on their business, but its true value is realized only with clean, reliable data," said Adrian Carr, CEO, Stibo Systems. "Through our collaboration with Microsoft, Stibo Systems is empowering retailers to ground their innovation in trustworthy, well-governed, and connected data. This strong foundation enables them to fully harness AI-driven solutions, improve customer experiences, and achieve operational excellence."

"Customer expectations are evolving, and today's shoppers want personal agents that not only find the best deals, but also understand their preferences and anticipate their needs," said Keith Mercier, Vice-President of Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft. "By integrating Microsoft Copilot Studio with Stibo Systems' trusted data, we are helping customers transform their businesses with impactful, human-centric solutions that drive satisfaction and loyalty."

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

