Stibo Systems Introduces New Sustainability Data Cards

AARHUS, Denmark, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master data management (MDM) solutions provider, Stibo Systems, has introduced Sustainability Data Cards, a powerful and unique-to-market sustainability data management capability. The Sustainability Data Cards leverage the Stibo Systems Enterprise Platform (STEP) to help businesses meet complex and quickly changing sustainability regulations and consumer demands.

Now, data and compliance leaders can collaborate using Stibo Systems' data management capabilities while seamlessly adding requirements, tracking compliance against assessments and onboarding, managing and consolidating key information into a single version of sustainability data. The Sustainability Data Cards enable businesses to create sustainability profiles for product, location, employee and supplier information, driving efficiency, smarter decision-making, trust and transparency.

"There are a staggering number of sustainability regulations and assessments, some more defined than others, and they are always changing," said Neda Nia, Chief Product Officer at Stibo Systems. "Rising to meet these regulations is no longer an option or just nice to have — it's a business necessity, with sustainability reporting required alongside financial statements. With our sustainability data cards, customers across industries can track compliance effortlessly and stay ahead of the competition."

Key benefits and features of the Sustainability Data Cards include:

Customizable templates: Create templates, assessments and criteria for various aspects of sustainability and tailor the cards to specific organizational needs and reporting requirements.

Create templates, assessments and criteria for various aspects of sustainability and tailor the cards to specific organizational needs and reporting requirements. Data aggregation and visualization: Serves as a central repository for all sustainability master data. Easily onboard and aggregate information from various sources including internal systems, suppliers, data pools, third-party audits or manual inputs and visualize trends and performance metrics through intuitive charts and graphs.

Serves as a central repository for all sustainability master data. Easily onboard and aggregate information from various sources including internal systems, suppliers, data pools, third-party audits or manual inputs and visualize trends and performance metrics through intuitive charts and graphs. Scalability and flexibility: Seamlessly adapt to changes in regulations and industry best practices. Separate sustainability data from core master data to optimize performance and agility and accommodate new data points and evolving reporting standards.

Seamlessly adapt to changes in regulations and industry best practices. Separate sustainability data from core master data to optimize performance and agility and accommodate new data points and evolving reporting standards. Risk assessment and mitigation: Identify and assess exposure to environmental, social and governance risks and develop mitigation strategies based on data-driven insights.

Identify and assess exposure to environmental, social and governance risks and develop mitigation strategies based on data-driven insights. Integration with compliance frameworks: Align sustainability efforts with global frameworks such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) or Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The Sustainability Data Cards provide a structured way to map data to reporting standards and prepare for creating and publishing Digital Product Passports.

Align sustainability efforts with global frameworks such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) or Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The Sustainability Data Cards provide a structured way to map data to reporting standards and prepare for creating and publishing Digital Product Passports. Collaboration and accountability: Foster collaboration across departments by assigning responsibilities for data updates and easily tracking progress.

Foster collaboration across departments by assigning responsibilities for data updates and easily tracking progress. Integrate with third-party data pools: Connect to authoritative data providers such as HowGood and Sphera to enrich and validate your product and supplier information.

Connect to authoritative data providers such as HowGood and Sphera to enrich and validate your product and supplier information. Multiple use cases: Track product and supplier credentials for ingredients, components, packaging and packing hierarchies, waste and recycle management, product origin, etc.

"We believe making sustainability data more visible to business users will empower them to make the right decision," Neda Nia said. "Good for business and good for the planet."

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

