Stibo Systems Releases Annual Report for 2023-2024

Recently recognized by EcoVadis, Stibo Systems furthers its commitment to sustainability and building a better world

AARHUS, Denmark, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems, a global master data management (MDM) solutions provider, today released its 2023-24 Annual Report. The report highlights key milestones and plans to strengthen its SaaS operating model, reach sustainability ambitions and support customers' digital efforts and AI initiatives.

"Stibo Systems is quickly evolving into its next stage of growth and innovation. As we enter this next chapter — all on SaaS — we are eager to continue enhancing our expertise and delivering spectacular results for our new and existing customers and partners," said Adrian Carr, Stibo Systems CEO. "In our cloud-native environment and through exciting new capabilities, such as generative AI, we will pioneer data management products that empower better decisions than ever."

2023-24 was a strong year and marked Stibo Systems' position as a best-in-class SaaS provider. The company welcomed 42 new customers, now boasting 97 partners and over 500 customers globally. Stibo Systems also saw a significant 19% gain in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and a SaaS revenue growth of 15%. This contributed to closing the year at an EBITDA of 7.8%. Looking ahead, Stibo Systems will invest heavily in its products, processes and people with the goal of growing revenue by 15% year after year.

Another key focus area will be Stibo Systems' deepening commitment towards building a better world as evidenced through its emission reduction plan, alignment with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and participation in the UN Global Compact. Stibo Systems has also been awarded a silver medal in the EcoVadis assessment for its policies, actions and published reports concerning the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

"Doing the right thing ethically, environmentally and socially is part of who we are at Stibo Systems – it's in our DNA. We aspire to make a difference by empowering our customers with trustworthy data, as well as by reflecting on our own actions and playing an active role in society, including having ambitious science-based carbon reduction targets," remarked Paul van Lennep, Chief Sustainability Officer.

"Stibo Systems' solutions are the core of digital transformations happening at some of the largest brands in the world," said Oliver McVeigh, Chief Delivery Officer. "Everything we're doing, from forming a global ecosystem of strategic partnerships to driving product portfolio expansions and AI enhancements, is powered by our incredible people and unwavering dedication to customer success."

Please find the full report here.

