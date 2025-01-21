Stibo Systems' Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) net-zero targets approved

AARHUS, Denmark, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Software Group, the parent company of leading master data management (MDM) solution provider Stibo Systems, has committed to set near-term and net zero company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and those targets have been accepted by SBTi.

The Science Based Targets initiative is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. Stibo Software Group's net-zero targets are currently the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process.

The group commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 90% and to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions with 97% per DKK value added by FY2050 from the FY2021 base.

"Aligning our Sustainability goals with climate science has never been more urgent," said Paul van Lennep, Chief Sustainability Officer at Stibo Software Group. "Relatively few companies have managed to receive approval – less than 4,300 globally – and we can proudly say we're now one of them. This significant milestone helps us take real, tangible climate action and provide value to our customers, many of whom have their own targets and require their suppliers to be aligned."

In addition to SBTi targets, Stibo Systems is taking other steps to reduce GHG emissions, such as migrating customers from on-premises to the cloud, covering the roof of the Denmark headquarters with solar panels and strengthening the corporate travel policy.

"Climate action is a shared responsibility, and by aligning with the Science Based Targets initiative, we are proving that ambitious goals and meaningful progress go hand-in-hand," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "These net-zero targets aren't just about meeting a standard – they are about leading by example and empowering our customers around the world to do the same."

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. More at www.sciencebasedtargets.org.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is a leading enabler of trustworthy data through AI-powered master data management. Built on a robust and flexible platform, our SaaS solutions empower enterprises around the globe to deliver superior customer and product experiences. Our trusted data foundation enhances operational efficiency, drives growth and transformation, supports sustainability initiatives and bolsters AI success. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

