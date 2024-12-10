Stibo Systems speaks about trustworthy product data at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show

AARHUS, Denmark, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems, a global master data management (MDM) solutions provider, is speaking at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Jan. 12-14, 2025 in New York City. Stibo Systems is partnering with customers Stitch Fix and Signet Jewelers to share insights into the criticality of "good" product data for retailers aiming to drive change and transformation in the businesses.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, Stibo Systems is hosting a fireside chat with Yogesh Deep, Vice President – Enterprise Data & Analytics at Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. They will discuss how to invest in trustworthy data to ignite transformation and accelerate AI success.

Stibo Systems is hosting a second fireside chat on Monday with Tony Bacos, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Stitch Fix, the online personal styling service. They will discuss how Stitch Fix continues to harness the power of AI and combine it with the talents of its expert Stylists to create a client-centric and personalized shopping experience.

Stibo Systems has attended Retail's Big Show for more than 10 years to demonstrate how rich and accurate product data is pivotal for retailers' ability to provide superior customer experiences. In a competitive online market in which consumers demand detailed information about the products they buy, not just specifications and usage but also supplier information, sourcing details, and environmental footprint, data has been given an extended role to enable decision-making, compliance and brand protection.

This year, Stibo Systems will be at Booth 4238. A team will be on-site to discuss how leading retailers are using Stibo Systems data management solutions to:

Create unique experiences for customers across channels

Ensure visibility and transparency from sourcing to disposal

Foster innovation in product assortment and customer offerings

Guarantee governance, quality and consistency for accurate AI outputs

"Retail today is all about creating personalized experiences, and trustworthy data makes that happen," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "Around 200 of the world's top retailers trust our SaaS solution to turn their data into a strategic advantage—whether that's speeding up time to market or ensuring transparency throughout supply chains. With built-in AI-driven automation and a focus on data governance and quality, we help retailers not just meet customer expectations but also drive innovation and support sustainability goals. It's a win-win for businesses and, of course, their customers."

In conjunction with Retail's Big Show, Stibo Systems is co-hosting a VIP dinner and executive-led roundtable on AI innovation in a data-driven world with the Denmark consulate in New York. Attendees will discuss how world-class enterprises are transforming data into their strongest competitive advantage.

