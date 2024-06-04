Stibo Systems wins Microsoft Independent Software Vendor award

AARHUS, Denmark, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master data management solutions provider Stibo Systems has been awarded Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of the Year at Microsoft's Partner Awards 2024 for Denmark and Iceland. Stibo Systems was recognized for:

The ability to meet the needs of common customers, centered around innovative solutions and create customer value and success with the core business.

The vision for and commitment to working with Microsoft.

The ambition to develop the business in alignment with Microsoft strategies.

"We're very pleased that Microsoft has recognized Stibo Systems' exceptional commitment to our joint vision of innovating, going to market and selling together," said John Tully, Chief Sales Officer at Stibo Systems. "With our strong focus on AI product enhancements and innovation, strategic partnerships like this are key to continuing to scale globally and bring our sophisticated offerings to customers around the world."

Stibo Systems was acknowledged for making significant progress in migrating and modernizing existing customers using Microsoft Azure capabilities to enhance customer experience and optimize performance and scalability.

"Over the past year, Stibo Systems has consistently demonstrated their dedication to customer success," said Morten Thomsen, Director, Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft Denmark. "Their commitment to leveraging Azure's capabilities and accelerating the Azure Marketplace to enable modern procurement has already made a difference in enhancing the customer experience, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together."

For insights into Stibo Systems' integration with Microsoft, see the feature story:

Stibo Systems: Our technology is empowering our customers (microsoft.com)



About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition.

Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

For more information, please contact:

Katherine Hahn

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Stibo Systems